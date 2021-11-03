Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As holiday cheer begins to swell, so do our shopping lists. But gift-giving doesn’t have to be stressful or drain your bank account. We’ve put together a list of 35 unique gifts — all under $50 — from our favorite Southern shops and makers. This is your go-to holiday gift guide for everything from hostess thank yous, to ideas for men, to stocking stuffers for the whole family. The best part? Everything is shoppable online.

35 Gifts Under $50: Your Ultimate Southern Holiday Gift Guide

HOME

Diffuser

No cozy, winter-ready home is complete without a fresh, inviting scent. These natural rattan reeds diffuse 100% vegan oil to fill the room with the subtle fragrance of warm, freshly laundered clothes. Crafted with sustainable ingredients and presented in a chic reusable glass vase, the scent lasts for 90 days. Find yours available in three different scents for $48 at Dorm Decor.

Votives

Who doesn’t love a mini anything? This set of four votives and rattan holders by Palm Beach tastemaker Amanda Lindroth evoke easy elegance on a dinner table or on a mantle. Find yours for $39 at Amanda Lindroth.

Shell dish

This sweet little dish in the shape of a seashell can hold your bits and bobs, keys, jewelry, and more. Or use it under dirty spoons in the kitchen! Suited for any sea-loving friend, find yours for $34 at SB Shop.

Habitat book

This book by Lauren Liess, an interior designer and founder of the popular blog Pure Style Home, fuses her love of design and the great outdoors. The three-part book explores the fundamental elements of design, the intangibles of designing a space, and unique room-specific challenges in every part of the house — with gorgeous photos, of course. Find yours for $35 at The Back Porch Mercantile.

Candleholder

Colorful glass is so in, and there are so many ways to incorporate it into your home beyond just champagne coupes and wine glasses. This handcrafted candleholder enticingly refracts direct sunlight and candlelight alike. Pair it with a fresh set of candlesticks, and you’ve got the perfect gift. Find yours for $45 at East Fork.

Dip dish set

Have a hostess on your shopping list? Gift them this set of adorable dip dishes so they have the perfect small serving bowls to use as they host parties throughout the season. These can also be used for trinkets or for holding special jewelry. Find this trio for $22 at Wrapsody.

CULINARY

Filet

Give the gift of a hand-carved steak from Memphis meat guru Humphrey’s. Their finely marbled and aged filet is tender, mild, and perfect for special occasions and cozy family dinners at home. Find yours for $38, at Humphrey’s.

Carolina salt

This delicious umami salt is a little sweet, a little smoky, and good on everything from sautéed greens to a perfectly cooked steak to the rim of a cocktail. South Carolina maker Bull’s Bay smokes their flakey sea salt with aged oak bourbon barrels using a minimal carbon footprint. Get your jar of unflavored or Bourbon Barrel Smoked for $18.99 at Bulls Bay Saltworks.

Apron

We love this classic striped apron from Alabama cotton wares maker Red Land Cotton. The two pockets in the front and adjustable tie on the neck make for a perfect, one-size-fits-all fit! With roots in the rich, red soil of North Alabama, Red Land Cotton’s home linens are made with the finest homegrown cotton. Find yours for $45 at Red Land Cotton.

Burrata kit

Who doesn’t love a delightful bite of Burrata?! Made to order from fresh milk gathered daily from local farmers, each mozzarella ball is hand-formed and packaged in water to ensure freshness. Drizzle it with the tangy balsamic glaze, top it with authentic pesto, and stack it all together on an artisanal cracker. Find your kit for $29.95 at Southern Foods.

Cocktails

Tip Top Proper Cocktails enlisted the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie to develop the ready-to-drink recipes. The “Stirred” line includes the Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned, and the new “Shaken” line features the Margarita, Daiquiri, and Bee’s Knees. Get your eight-pack for $34.99 at Tip Top Proper Cocktails.

Mini pies

You can almost taste these pies just reading this! This gift box by The Pie Queen includes six made-from-scratch mini pies and six sammies. Pick the perfect flavors for your loved one and build your cutely packaged gift box for $48 at SB Shop.

SELF CARE

At-home facial experience

Does someone in your life deserve a spa day? Treat them to this best-selling, relaxing, and illuminating Mermaid Mask. “I love this mask because it is a great all-around mask that detoxifies without stripping your skin since it’s honey-based, and it leaves your skin with the best glow,” says Made Simple Living owner Kate Zills. Find this mask for $42 at Made Simple Living.

Makeup towels

Tired of makeup stains on your crisp white linens? Meet Weezie’s perfect towel to wash the day off. This pair of navy makeup towels makes a great gift and is perfect to keep on hand in your guest quarters. Find yours for $40 at Weezie Towels.

Eye pillow

There’s no cuter way than this printed eye mask to let the chatty Cathy in the next seat over know that you’re not really up for conversation. This Ann Mashburn-designed mask comes in a pouch made of the same Liberty Fabric cotton for easy traveling but is also great worn in your own bed at home. An excellent gift for anyone who values sleep. Find yours for $45 at Ann Mashburn.

MEN

Personalized bandana

This cotton bandana is a good-lookin’, versatile piece for your guy to use as a handkerchief or tie around the neck with a bolo on your next outdoor adventure. Pick the bandana and the Jenni Earl team will hand-embroider the letters of your choosing. Find yours for $42 at Jenni Earle.

Keyring

This minimalist keyring is a cult favorite for good reason. Secure, sleek, and easy to open and close, this is the gift your man might not know he wanted but will definitely use. Find yours in a few different finishes and enamel colors for $20 each at Austin outfitter Stag Provisions.

Card protector

This card protector is the most minimalist wallet for your man. The patented mechanism makes for easy access to cards with one simple motion. The sleek aluminum case — available in many colors — protects four to six cards from bending, breaking, or interfering with wireless communication. Find yours for $44.95 at Oak Hall.

Socks

For your guy who loves bourbon from his head to his toes, Southern Socks’ “Bourbon on the Rocks” socks make a fun and thoughtful gift. They have a slew of other patterns to choose from, so snag the pair best suited to your man for $14 each at Southern Socks.

Mountain candle

Give your man the scent of a cozy mountain cabin this holiday season — and grab one for yourself while you’re at it! These nine-ounce candles are handmade from pure soy wax with a blend of essential and fragrance oils and packaged in a 100% recyclable kraft box with an informational card. Get yours for $28 from Atlanta craft candle makers, Brick + Mortar.

JEWELRY

Personalized necklace

A remake of lifestyle blogger CoCo McClarty’s beloved piece, this 15-inch necklace is made up of semiprecious stones in mixed whites or mixed neutrals and mother-of-pearl letter beads personalized to your friend’s initials or name. Find yours for $48 at CoCo McLarty x QuayL.

Festive earrings

Fun holiday earrings are such a great gift and make a great addition to any festive party-ready outfit. Trendy Trunk has a huge variety of embellished holiday statement earrings for $16.99 each.

Bangle

We love the chic simplicity of these brass bangles, each brushed with 14-karat gold. Each is engraved with a different emblem and saying. Choose from over 10 different themes — from “Made of Lightning” to “Always In My Heart” — as the perfect gift for an inspiring woman. Find yours for $49 at Austin-based designer Bryan Anthony.

Necklace

This trendy gold herringbone snake chain necklace features a thick, gold-plated stainless steel chain. Perfect for layering and everyday wear, it also comes ready to gift with a velvet jewelry storage pouch for safekeeping. Find yours for $40 at Vivian Grace.

Clay earrings

Polymer clay earrings are having a moment right now, and these gorgeous wishbone-style earrings are the perfect accessory for the fashionable woman in your life. Pick your color for $28 each at Bonny Bee Designs.

KIDS

Alphabet cards

These are truly “not your momma’s alphabet cards!” Reminiscent of the vintage ABC cards we all remember, these flashcards reflect cute modern-day additions like L is for Latte and S is for Selfie. Printed on high-quality card stock that will stand up to toddler enjoyment, this pack of 26 cards comes in a custom-designed box. Find yours for $15 at Sara Jane.

Bracelet

This fashionable rainbow hearts bracelet is a Hart classic made for your favorite tiny human ages 2 to 8 (ish). Handmade in small, artisan batches, Hart’s beloved beaded bracelets make the perfect kid-approved fashion statement to match Momma’s or big sister’s. Find yours at Hart for $28.

Crayons

A combination of drawing and building, kids can play with these crayons like legos or use the 23-color set to create artwork on paper. This unique crayon set is made from natural bean wax with all non-toxic ingredients. Each of the four cute boxes has a different seasonal design, and they’re compact enough for on-the-go entertainment. Find yours for $30 at seed factory.

PETS

Custom pet food delivery

It’s like Hello Fresh for your pet! This new, women-owned, Nashville-based pet food company sends healthy, wholesome food for your pet straight to your door on a schedule that makes sense for you. You can actually see the fresh vegetables and meat in the food. The price depends on your pet’s age, weight, and activity level, but a typical weekly subscription of full portion meals is $50 a week. Take a survey and start a free trial of NOM NOM.

Piñata toy

How cute is this interactive ZippyPaws piñata dog toy that comes with the little “candies,” too!? Find yours at Petland for $12.99.

WARDROBE

Be Kind Do Good T-shirt

Right now, 100% of profits from the sale of our Be Kind Do Good T-shirts (available in four designs) will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For this season, we particularly like the red T-shirt — and we break them back out again around Valentine’s Day! Roll one up for a stocking stuffer or gift one on its own. These are all exclusive designs through StyleBlueprint’s line that always gives back, Be Kind Do Good, available for $32 each.

Sweatshirt

For your sister, mom or daughter, sometimes we turn to apparel we know they’ll love. This lightweight French terry sweatshirt in a neutral camel color is the perfect in-between piece for the fickle temperatures of fall and winter. Dress it up with fun jewelry and a colorful skirt, or down with frayed-hem jeans and sneakers. Find yours for $36 at Fox and Hen.

Scarf

The bold color blocks of mustard, mint green, and blush in this cozy scarf make it the perfect accompaniment to our neutral fall uniforms. Find yours at KK Bloom for $42.

Mini crossbody bag

This mini, essentials-ready crossbody bag comes in four fabulous colors, and you can swap out the strap to dress it up or keep it casual. We love the texture-rich strap, the stitching detail, and the button and zipper closures. Find your perfect color from Lulubelles for $42.

Joggers

We bet someone in your family wants nothing more than soft and warm joggers! We love these soft-as-butter joggers that can carry us effortlessly from the couch to the grocery store. The intriguing red wine color makes us want to curl up with a glass and a good book. Find your pair for $44 at Pink Tag.

Happy holidays, and happy under-$50-shopping, y’all!

