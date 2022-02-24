Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With the days getting longer and temperatures getting warmer, it’s time to finally leave winter behind and get back to exploring all the South has to offer. From Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to marathons, festivals, and more, here are some exciting events taking place in March throughout the region. Enjoy!

20 Southern Events & Happenings: March 2022

March 1, 2022: 43rd Annual Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade — Gulf Shores, AL

What better way to kick off March than by attending a festive parade? This annual Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores includes marching bands, floats, and lots of beads. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard (Highway 182) and continues along East Beach Boulevard to the Gulf State Park Pier Road. gulfshoresal.gov

March 2 – 6, 2022: SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament — Nashville, TN

For the first time since 2018, the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament makes its way back to Music City. The tournament includes 14 basketball teams and begins on Wednesday, March 2, with the championship game taking place on Sunday, March 6. General admission for individual games starts at $15. bridgestonearena.com

March 3 – 6, 2022: Nashville Lawn & Garden Show — Nashville, TN

From stunning live gardens to more than 250 vendors, free lectures and demonstrations, children’s activities, and more, the Nashville Lawn & Garden Show is a can’t-miss event. Taking place at The Fairgrounds Nashville’s Expo Center, show hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and active-duty military members, and $2 for children under 12. Four-day passes are also available for $25. nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com

March 3 – 13, 2022: Florida Strawberry Festival — Plant City, FL

Since 1930, the Florida Strawberry Festival has attracted visitors from around the world to its exciting exhibits about agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts. This year’s festival begins on Thursday, March 3, and includes family-friendly events like livestock shows, carnival rides, eating contests, and more. The fun starts at 10 a.m. every day, and general admission is $10 for adults (ages 13+) and $5 for children (ages 6-12). flstrawberryfestival.com

March 4 – 6, 2022: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend — Memphis, TN

Head to Graceland’s annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend to enjoy live stage performances and concert experiences from artists like Shawn Klush, Brandon Bennett, Cody Slaughter, and more. The fun-filled weekend begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, with the Ultimate ETA Weekend Kick-Off Reception. Tickets start at $15. graceland.com

March 5, 2022: 10th Annual Oak Mountain Color Run — Birmingham, AL

Hosted by the Oak Mountain Student Government Association, this colorful and fun event benefits the efforts of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Research Center at UAB. Choose your course length, grab your paint and white T-shirt, and get ready to run through beautiful Oak Mountain State Park for a wonderful cause. Registration starts at $15. oakmountainsga.mypixieset.com

March 5, 2022: Tailspin Ale Festival — Louisville, KY

Tailspin Ale Fest returns to historic Bowman Field on Saturday, March 5. The event highlights some of the best brews in the Bluegrass State and beyond and includes fun-filled events like the Bourbon Barrel Beer Bar, Cox’s Cigar Lounge, Drake’s Silent Disco, and more. General admission begins at 3 p.m., and tickets start at $50. tailspinalefest.com

March 5, 2022: 18th Annual MortgageBanc Chili Cook-Off — Birmingham, AL

Named “best community event” by Mountain Brook Magazine, MortgageBanc’s annual chili cook-off features plenty of family fun, live music, and, of course, delicious chili. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. at Brookwood Village in the Macy’s parking lot, and tickets are $15. exceptionalfoundation.org

March 11, 2022: Taste of Black Charleston — Charleston, SC

Taking place at the Exchange Hall at Ladson Exchange Park on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., Taste of Black Charleston presents a diverse sampling of food and beverage by local restaurants and vendors. The event also includes appearances by Chef Carlos Brown and singer Ray Singleton. Tickets are $75. blackexposouth.ticketspice.com

March 11 & 12, 2022: 6th Annual Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend — Savannah, GA

The annual Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend celebrates the impact of historic preservation on the city. Enjoy an online auction, food and cocktails, live music, a tablescape display, and more. Events start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, and tickets begin at $25. savantiquesweekend.com

March 11 – 20, 2022: SXSW Conference & Festivals — Austin, TX

Learn all about the tech, film, and music industries at the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals. Events begin on Friday, March 11, and include conference sessions, film screenings, music festival showcases, exhibitions, networking opportunities, and more. This year’s event takes place in the heart of Austin, TX, and there is also a virtual component so you can join in on the fun from anywhere. Passes begin at $489. (Note: Registration fees increase at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.) sxsw.com

March 12, 2022: Barnwell Sundial Festival — Barnwell, SC

Experience Barnwell, South Carolina’s small-town charm at the Barnwell Sundial Festival. Enjoy local vendors, unique artists, contests, a 5K run, and more family-friendly fun. The festival is free to attend, and festivities start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. barnwellsundial.com

March 12, 2022: 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Memphis, TN

Attend the 49th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade — the most exciting St. Patrick’s celebration Memphis has to offer. The event is free to attend and open to locals and visitors alike. Enjoy festive floats, dancers, cars, and costumes as they fill historic Beale Street on Saturday, March 12. The fun begins at 3 p.m. bealestreet.com

March 12 & 13, 2022: 22nd Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival — Valdosta, GA

Celebrate spring at the 22nd annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival. This outdoor event hosts arts and crafts vendors, a classic car and motorcycle show, the world-famous Disc-Connected K9s’ frisbee show, entertainment by Wild Adventures Theme Park, a 5K race, and more. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. azaleafestival.com

March 12 – April 10, 2022: Cheekwood in Bloom — Nashville, TN

One of the best places to celebrate the start of spring is Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Beginning Saturday, March 12, the garden hosts its 10th annual Cheekwood in Bloom event, which features over 250,000 blooming flowers, live entertainment, adult workshops, and more springtime fun. Entry is included with admission. cheekwood.org

March 18 – June 5, 2022: Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo — Louisville, KY

The Louisville Zoo showcases one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation, featuring thousands of stunning lanterns wrapped in handmade silk. Attendees can experience spectacular displays like prehistoric dinosaurs, glittering ocean scenes, glowing peacocks, and a larger-than-life kaleidoscope. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and tickets start at $17 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. louisvillezoo.org

March 18 – 27, 2022: 40th Annual International Cherry Blossom Festival — Macon, GA

Often called “the pinkest party on Earth,” the annual Cherry Blossom Festival is the perfect way to welcome springtime. The festival takes place at Carolyn Crayton Park and featured events include the Cherry Blossom Ball, Cherry Blossom Parade, Dock Dogs Competition, and Tunes and Balloons. Admission is $5, Sunday through Thursday, and $10, Friday and Saturday. cherryblossom.com

March 22 – 27, 2022: Mean Girls — Louisville, KY

The Plastics head to the Kentucky Center for six days, via a new musical from director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” Bossypants). Times vary, and tickets start at $47.39. tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org

March 26, 2022: 16th Annual The Fast & The Furriest 5K/10K — Memphis, TN

If you enjoy exercising with furry friends, this is the run for you. Benefiting the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, this is a fun run and walk where pups are the star of the show. Registration starts at $30, and participants can begin running at 8 a.m. at the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. There is also a virtual option available. raceroster.com

March 31 – April 3, 2022: Fiddler on the Roof — Birmingham, AL

This legendary musical makes its way to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex for four nights! Fiddler on the Roof is an award-winning show featuring Broadway classics like “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, “Matchmaker,” “Tradition,” and more. Performance times vary, and tickets begin at $40. americantheatreguild.com

Have a fabulous March!

