There’s nothing quite like football season in the South, and gameday isn’t just any other day — Saturdays during SEC season are an all-day affair. With SEC football, a few generalizations apply: Tailgating is big, food is good, and school spirit is rampant.

Whether you’re new to the SEC scene or it’s been a few years since you’ve visited your alma mater, we’re here to give you an updated guide to each team’s stomping grounds. If you’re planning on making a trip to one (or more) of the SEC’s 14 cities for a game, look no further. We’ve created a mini-guide for where to eat, drink, sleep, and tailgate while you’re there. Click on any of the links below to find the guide to your specific destination!

Cities are listed in alphabetical order by state:

Alabama:

Arkansas:

Florida:

Georgia:

Kentucky:

Louisiana:

Mississippi:

Missouri:

South Carolina:

Tennessee:

Texas:

Good luck, and happy planning!

**********

