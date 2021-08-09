There’s nothing quite like football season in the South, and gameday isn’t just any other day — Saturdays during SEC season are an all-day affair. With SEC football, a few generalizations apply: Tailgating is big, food is good, and school spirit is rampant.

Whether you’re new to the SEC scene or it’s been a few years since you’ve visited your alma mater, we’re here to give you an updated guide to each team’s stomping grounds. If you’re planning on making a trip to one (or more) of the SEC’s 14 cities for a game, look no further. We’ve created a mini-guide for where to eat, drink, sleep, and tailgate while you’re there. Click on any of the links below to find the guide to your specific destination!

For a quick guide to each SEC town, including where to stay, eat and find your game drinks (priorities), we’ve got you covered! image: logolynx

Cities are listed in alphabetical order by state:

Alabama:

Arkansas:

Florida:

Georgia:

Kentucky:

Louisiana:

Mississippi:

Missouri:

South Carolina:

Tennessee:

Texas:

 

Good luck, and happy planning!

