It’s the last edition of SB Hot List for 2021, but our team’s final round of discoveries for the year certainly does not disappoint. This month, we’re sharing our latest favorite beauty products, snacks, home gadgets, and more — some of which are great for holiday gifting. Here are nine of our latest obsessions!

SB Hot List: 9 Items We Swear By

Real Food From The Ground Up Cauliflower Stalks

“I’m always on the hunt for a healthy(ish) snack to munch on in the afternoon, and lately, I have been LOVING these cauliflower stalks. I found mine at Target after my sister introduced them to me. I dip them in some hummus and get all the satisfaction of a crispy chip. (My boyfriend says they taste like Funyuns, which I’ve never tried, but if that’s a favorite snack of yours, you should give this a go.)” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

Felted Wool Garland

“I found these adorable colorful felt pom-pom garlands at Trader Joe’s. At $3.99 for a 6-foot strand, they’re an affordable and adorable way to add a little color and whimsy to your tree, or you could even tie them around a hostess gift.” — Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

Solo Stove Bonfire

“I bought myself an early Christmas gift to use at my cabin: the Solo Stove. It comes in three sizes, and I chose the ‘bonfire,’ which is a good size for people to enjoy. It’s made of stainless steel, and it’s portable. The special design makes a low-smoke fire that burns down to the ash, and with the stand, it’s actually safe to use on a wood deck. I love my fire pit!” — Ginny Staggs, Director of Sales

AG Hair Care Curl Fresh Definer

“I’m always on the hunt for hair products that control frizz while still maintaining the shape of my curls. The AG Hair Care Curl Fresh Definer has been the answer to my prayers. It smells amazing, is plant-based, and defines my curls while keeping them frizz- and crunch-free. I also use AG Hair Care’s Curl Fresh shampoo and conditioner, which are major game-changers, too!” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Simple Truth Organic® Roseberry Mist Probiotic Juice Drink

“I love all the beverage options today, but I try to stick to things with 35 or under calories per bottle, and organic is always best! On a recent trip to Kroger, my favorite Suja probiotic juice was sold out, so I grabbed this one by Simple Truth Organic, a house brand. I loved it so much that I went back in to buy two more, one for me and one for my husband. It has all sorts of puréed fruits with probiotics and it’s DELICIOUS! I 100% recommend! It’s found in the produce section.” — Liza Graves, Founder & CEO

Champagne Coupes

“These champagne coupes look SO nice and are super affordable (just $25.99 for a set of two). They look almost identical to more expensive options from stores like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn. I have been giving them as hostess, Christmas, and birthday gifts!” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

Roomba® j7+ Robot Vacuum

“The iRobot® Roomba® j7 avoids obstacles and empties itself when done. If pets are involved in your life, this thing is amazing!” — Jay Graves, Chief Operating Officer

Thayers Facial Toner

“I love this Thayers facial toner. It’s alcohol-free and smells so good. It also offers antioxidant and antibacterial benefits and brings about a natural glow. There are no added parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or artificial fragrances or dyes — and it’s 100% cruelty-free. Plus, it’s a great price point (under $5 at Target)!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit

“I had an extended stay with family last month, and my matcha-loving sister-in-law had a new gadget to show off since my last visit — the Cuzen Matcha Maker. It stores and grinds fresh matcha for every cup, and the grind is so fine you literally can’t even see it. The only indication that it’s working at all is in the glass of water below the grinder, which gradually turns a vibrant shade of green. After a week and a half of fresh matcha, I’m dying for one of my own.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Happy December!

