Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of holiday pajama sets that are as stylish as they are cozy. These pajamas and loungewear will take you right through the most magical time of year and into 2024, with sets designed for dancing with sugarplums, cooking Christmas brunch, or entertaining at home. There are sets from some of our favorite classic department stores, smaller Southern makers, and super soft, family-friendly brands. Here are 15 of our favorites.

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Tuckernuck Pink Stripes Party Pajamas with Feathers

If you didn’t know party pajamas were a thing, now you do. These Pink Stripes Party Pajamas are great for an evening at home, yes, but they’re truly made for hosting a sparkly soirée. Imagine waltzing over in your comfortable feathered getup to hand your guests a cocktail as they walk in. Is there anything more fabulous for the holiday season?

Sleeper Party Feather-Embellished Pajama Set

For those who prefer a rich emerald green over something pink, these party pajamas are a gorgeous holiday look. Imagine them with rhinestone earrings and a deep red lip for hosting holiday drinks on New Year’s Eve. Throw on gold velvet slippers, and you have the chicest holiday look that’s ever been worn.

Petite Plume Women’s Winter Nostalgia Pajama Set

If you want to grab matching pajamas for the whole family, look to Petite Plume. They make 100% cotton pajamas in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes, and their prints and styles are perfectly nostalgic. This festive pair has all of the iconic images of holidays past, including wreaths, stockings, milk and cookies, and a red car toting a freshly cut Christmas tree. You can practically smell the crackling fire when you put these on.

Lenora Birdie Satin Pajamas

Classic pajamas in an icy white and blue are lovely all winter long. The Birdie Satin Pajamas from Lenora are beautifully made, with a silky smooth material that you’ll want to lounge around in long after your morning cup of coffee is done.

Coco Satin Sailor PJ Jumper

The deep ruby red of the Coco Satin Sailor PJ Jumper is stunning for the holiday, particularly if you’re spending the holidays somewhere that a cozy set of long-sleeved pajamas might be too warm. This loose, drapey fit is lovely all day long as loungewear. Throw on a set of rhinestone earrings, and you’ll look ready for black-tie cooking baking.

Ralph Lauren Plaid Pajamas Set

Timeless red tartan is always in style for the holidays, and this nostalgic pajama set from Ralph Lauren even includes their iconic monogram on the pocket. Pair it with a cozy pair of wool socks, grab a mug of hot chocolate, and settle in for a relaxing winter afternoon.

MIRTH Pajama Set

Houston-based MIRTH just released its annual loungewear collection, and we love the classical nautical ikat print. This set has a short-sleeved top and matching elastic waistband pants with pockets, and the soft 100% cotton fabric is hand-loomed in South India. Each piece is unique and ethically crafted, with handmade touches visible in the fabric. The pajamas also come in a matching fabric pouch, so no gift wrap is needed.

Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set

For an unexpected, artsy take on holiday pajamas, these washable silk-printed pajamas from Eberjey are graphic and bold. Made from 100% mulberry silk, these soft, luxurious pajamas are naturally thermo-regulating and made without harmful chemicals or toxic dyes. They’re also machine washable — it doesn’t get any easier.

Printfresh Holly Jolly Bagheera

One of Printfresh’s most beloved prints — the big cat — got a dose of holly jolly fun this season. In a soft, lightweight flannel, this classic pajama set is festive for day or night. These are the pajamas you’ll want to wear right through brunch and maybe into an afternoon of snuggling on the sofa watching your favorite holiday reruns.

Merry Holiday Lights Red Lounge Set

The comfy Merry Holiday Lights Red Lounge Set from Confête is the perfect way to stay cozy while feeling festive. Decorate the tree, sip hot chocolate at home, or pull on the sweatshirt with a pair of jeans for running holiday errands. With sequins scattered across the holiday lights, this is the comfiest way to celebrate — and we bet you could get away with this sweatshirt at a tacky sweater party without having to go tacky at all.

Katie Kime Après Ski Toile Pajama Pants Set

If you love all things blue and white, then Katie Kime’s Après Ski pajamas combine your favorite color palette with a wintery wonderland. These pajamas have a silky soft cotton and modal blend that is as cozy before a day in the snow as it is after. There’s darling piping to contrast the crisp white and a classic ribbon waist. You can also get them monogrammed, just in time for holiday gifting.

Hannah Andersson Holiday Print Long John Pajamas

These super soft combed organic cotton pajamas are available for the whole family, and they’ll look just as cute as they are comfortable. Wear them as you light the candles at night, then keep them on for making doughnuts in the morning. They come in a wide range of sizes and prints for every holiday occasion.

Show Me Your Mumu Classic PJ Set

Dress up like a candy cane this holiday season with a classic pair of pajamas from Show Me Your Mumu in a scrumptious red and white stripe. You can wear these throughout the winter, but they’ll look perfect under the tree on Christmas morning. With a satin finish and patch pocket, these pajamas are absolutely timeless.

Karen Mabon Christmas Sweater Dogs Pajamas

Quirky and festive dog pajamas in hot pink are surprisingly festive. Whether you love Chihuahuas, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, or Golden Retrievers, there’s a dog here for you. These lightweight Karen Mabon Christmas Dog pajamas have a charming classic pajama silhouette, and they’re a fun antidote to all of the red and green on the PJ scene.

Lake Pajamas DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set in Conifer Stripe

Lake Pajama’s classic cotton pajamas are a crowd favorite but don’t sleep on their DreamKnit — or, rather, do sleep on them. The DreamKnit Kimono Pajamas Set drapes beautifully and combines the ease of a robe with a matching pajama set. With dramatic kimono sleeves and a dark green Conifer Stripe, this pajama set feels almost dressy enough to entertain throughout the holiday season.

Happy Holidays!

**********

Looking for more style inspiration? Be sure to check out our ode to 10 wardrobe staples you’ll want in every color!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email