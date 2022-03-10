Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

While winter weather may limit our options for just a little while longer, dreams of outdoor adventures in warmer temperatures abound. Whether you’re gearing up for a patio happy hour, a day-long picnic, or a weekend road trip, we’ve rounded up some of the South’s best outdoor FINDS to outfit you for all that’s to come in March and beyond.

HOME & GARDEN

Indoor fire pit

If you thought fire pits are designated for outside-only, think again! Whether you’re cozying up for movie night or building s’mores with the kiddos during spring break, Colsen Fire Pits set the mood. These portable, eco-friendly fire pits are easy to light and extinguish and leave no smoke or clean up. Shop this fire pit (the Hex Large) on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149.99) — and check out all the sizes and shapes — at Colsen Fire Pits.

Watering can

We love a sleek watering can that is designed to take great care of your plants AND look amazing on a shelf. This brass can’s slim spout guarantees that water goes straight for the soil rather than sitting uselessly atop your plants’ leaves. Shop this can for $40 at Flora.

End table

This gray-speckled concrete beauty in a sleek drum shape makes the coolest end table, indoors or out. Grab a new side table or two for $299 each from Asher + Rye, a design-forward furniture store you will want to outfit your entire home.

A copy of ‘Familiar’

Music and photography lovers, you NEED to know about this new book! Filled with more than a hundred photos by one of Michael Stipe’s (lead singer of R.E.M.) dear friends, Christy Bush, the subhead says it all: Rock ‘n’ Roll, Fashion and Coming of Age in the South. With her camera, Christy shows rowdy Athens, GA, in the ’90s, and aims to uncover the American South in all its grit and complexity. This book is a visual feast and you will want to frame every page. Order your copy for $63 at The Bitter Southerner.

Assouline books

Assouline is always our go-to when it comes to luxurious coffee table books to give as gifts or keep for our own homes. Spark some spring, summer, and fall vacay inspiration, display these brightly-hued books around your space, and begin to collect them all! Find yours for $95 each at Epergne.

Party-ready dinnerware

Bright, bold colors and patterns are on the menu with the Hippy Dinner Plates by Germane ($145, set of four). Each set includes one plate in each color, all of which are glazed ceramic and hand-painted. The set adds the perfect pop of fun and whimsy to any dinner party and is even better when combined with the matching side plates ($85, set of four), bowls ($68, set of four), and cups ($60, set of four). Shop them all at Design Supply.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Beach tote

This gorgeous tote is perfect for beach days or park picnics. With just the right amount of metallic shine woven in and cool oversized wooden handles, it’s one you’ll want to carry again and again! Shop this for $88 at KK Bloom.

Tapestry kimono

Shopmucho is a Memphis, TN, destination for colorful wardrobe infusions! Offering up fun apparel items, jewelry, and other accessories, the entire shop is an explosion of color. A flowing patterned kimono is a fun way to brighten up otherwise neutral combinations. This one is a steal at $29.99.

Dress

This precious shirt-dress will take you from winter to spring in a breeze. The cute collar, silhouette shape, semi-sheer silk-and-cotton blend, and sexy cutouts around the waist will have everyone asking you where you got it! Shop this versatile, breezy dress for $495 at Cloth + Label in St. Simons, GA.

Jacket

A lightweight, transitional jacket like this brightly striped option is great atop white pants (year-round!) or to jazz up your favorite athleisure wear! Shop this cute and colorful 100% cotton jacket for $62 at The Purple Door.

Earrings

Add some color and glam to your earring game with a new pair from Brackish. (Yep, the beloved feather bow tie company makes lots of treasures for women, too!) Each hand-selected feather used in production is sustainably sourced and each unique design is hand-crafted in Charleston, SC. Shop these ($175) and see SO many more styles at Brackish.

Bolo

Along with many other elements of Western fashion and lifestyle, bolo ties are having a moment. Add an intriguing layer to your jewelry lineup with this design — called the ‘Copper Pear’ — that’s handmade with copper tips and features a pear-shaped druzy stone on a braided leather cord. The spring slide means you can easily adjust the length! Bolo up for $54 at Jules & Swan (plus click through many more bolos!)

SIPS & SNACKS

“Front Porch Special” tea

Based in Lacey’s Springs, AL, Piper & Leaf Tea Company has truly nailed the classic Southern refreshment that beckons us onto our front porches when the weather turns for good. Self-described as “sophisticated, minty, and floral,” their caffeinated Front Porch Special has notes of jasmine, spearmint, and cornflowers. Shop this true Southern classic for $12 at Piper & Leaf Tea Company.

5 o’clock snack mix

Get the house guest-ready with a snack mix you can easily refill in your favorite seasonal bowl or dish. Feridies first snack mix creation is still their most popular by staff and customers, and it’s easy to see why. Just try to resist this combination of honey roasted peanuts, cheddar cheese crackers, chili-lemon corn sticks, honey roasted sesame sticks, honey mustard pretzel sticks, and salted corn chips with flaxseed. A 28-oz. can is $19.95 at Feridie’s.

Custom-created bourbon experience

At Louisville’s new Barrels & Billets experience, you not only get to taste and evaluate six award-winning bourbons, but you also create your personal recipe and can have your custom bourbon bottled on-site! You can also learn about whiskey history and do more à la carte tastings and flights while your custom bottles are made. The experience is $35 per person, and the custom bottle is $45 at the end of the experience. Book your visit at Barrels & Billets.

Wishing you equal parts adventure and relaxation this spring!

