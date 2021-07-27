The car was suddenly on my tail, out of nowhere. Another passed on my left going well over 100 miles per hour as another wove in and out of traffic on my right. My hands gripped the steering wheel, and I couldn’t help wondering, “Why does this continue to happen? Where did these maniac drivers come from?”

And thus, I have begun to hate driving.

In 2020, despite far fewer people driving on the roads, more people died in car wrecks. In fact, motor vehicle deaths rose to the highest in 13 years.

My mama bear instincts are in high gear right now, so this article ends with five tips to survive crazy drivers so that you, too, can share this information and keep your loved ones safer.

What is happening on America’s highways?

Statistically, motor vehicle deaths are up, and I can’t help but notice that time and time again, I find myself in someone else’s drag race. Meanwhile, I’m just trying to get to the grocery store.

According to the United States Department of Transportation:

“While Americans drove less in 2020 due to the pandemic, NHTSA’s early estimates show that an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes — the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007. This represents an increase of about 7.2 percent as compared to the 36,096 fatalities reported in 2019.”

Preliminary data shows that vehicles drove 13.2 percent LESS in 2020, as we would all expect. But again, deaths were up 7.2 percent. The main culprits according to the USDT are “…impaired driving, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.”

My oldest daughter recently graduated from the University of South Carolina. I would love to say I had a restful night’s sleep at our hotel. But no. Drag racing all night long right outside our hotel window. As my in-laws, my mom, and my husband drank coffee at breakfast, we all complained about the racing that woke us up throughout the night.

The Washington Post reported on this COVID-instigated phenomenon as early as May 2020:

“We’re getting reports every week of dozens of drivers being cited for traveling over 100 miles an hour. That’s just insanity for our roadways,” said Michael Hanson, Director of the Office of Traffic Safety in Minnesota, where 42 people were killed in traffic collisions in the first 45 days after the state’s March 16 stay-at-home order went into effect. By comparison, 29 people were killed on Minnesota highways during the same period in 2019.