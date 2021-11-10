Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Resale has exploded in recent years thanks to a shift in the consumer mindset toward shopping with a more environmentally-friendly mindset. Plus, who doesn’t love a great deal!? With many luxury brands upping their prices annually, savvy shoppers are looking to luxury consignment boutiques to secure the latest trends (or purge some of their pre-loved items). These 10 Southern consignment stores focus on high-end luxury brands you love. From Italian sneakers and leather boots to cocktail dresses and designer jewelry, these shops have so many treasures to explore. Most of them are shoppable online or on social media, too!

Finders Keepers Consignment Boutique | Decatur, GA

Whether you’re looking for a little black dress or a statement bag, Finders Keepers Consignment Boutique has a huge selection of high-end designer clothing and accessories. Each item is handpicked by their trained staff to ensure they’re refreshing the inventory with top trends at great prices. Stop in next time you’re in the Atlanta area, or shop online!

Revente | Columbia, SC

Since 1992, Revente has become one of Columbia’s top shopping and consigning destinations. Not only do they carry women’s designer clothing, shoes, and accessories, but their team also travels to the NYC markets several times a year to pick out new jewelry and accessories to sell in-store. Items on the floor are refreshed daily, so stop in or see what’s new online.

Sugar Plum Consignments | Memphis, TN

Sugar Plum is an upscale, locally owned women’s resale boutique that recently celebrated 10 years as one of Memphis’ most beloved consignment shops. All their items are guaranteed authentic, and they have a great variety of pieces like Golden Goose sneakers, Gucci bags, Burberry jackets, and more. If you’re not in Memphis, shop their Instagram and call for shipping!

Clementine | Richmond, VA

Clementine sells pre-loved women’s contemporary and designer fashions for 50% to 75% off retail. Since 2003, their experienced intake staff has been handpicking and pricing every item for the brand, quality, and style. With access to the wardrobes of super-stylish women from all over the country with whom they’ve built partnerships, you will find fresh and unexpected pieces every time you shop. They also donate to local nonprofits to keep unwanted textiles out of landfills. Shop online for a mix of highlighted pieces, or in their brick-and-mortar boutique in Richmond for the entire collection.

Jolie Luxury Consignment Boutique | Mount Pleasant, SC

On a mission to give you luxury for less, Jolie is located 25 minutes from downtown Charleston in the hoppin’ town of Mount Pleasant. They’re stocked to the brim with bags, shoes, and an impressive amount of clothing from labels you love. We love that they offer a side-by-side comparison of the piece’s retail price versus their price. They also offer styling services, personal shopping, and the option to shop online!

MOSS Designer Consignment | Austin, TX and San Antonio, TX

Masha Poloskova opened MOSS in 2010 to bring the world of high-end consignment to Austin in an entirely fresh way. Her stores are filled with hand-selected high-end designers and popular contemporary labels from past seasons that reflect current trends. If you can’t make it to the stunning 2,200-square-foot space in Austin or the new sister shop in San Antonio, explore items from 3,000 consignors on their online shop and follow along on their Instagram — you won’t be able to get enough!

The Luxury Label | Nashville, TN

Savvy shoppers love this tucked-away gem in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood. With a small-but-mighty inventory of carefully curated and ever-changing pieces, you can find things like Chanel earrings, Hermes loafers, and much more. Peruse their Instagram and shop online.

Sweet Repeats | Charlotte, NC

Sweet Repeats was brought to life in 1996 by two sisters who wanted to create a high-end boutique filled with women’s designer handbags, clothing, shoes, and accessories at affordable prices. This award-winning Queen City shop is a treasure trove filled with of-the-moment items in excellent condition. They don’t accept wedding, prom, children’s, or men’s items, so it’s ALL about women here! Check out new items and sale announcements on their Instagram.

Mixed Nuts | St. Simon’s, GA

This coastal shop has both new and gently loved women’s clothing from brands like Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, lululemon, Athleta, Lilly Pulitzer, Coach, Kate Spade, and more. Regulars love their bags and super cute dressing room. They post photos and videos of new arrivals and in-store items on Instagram, so check back regularly for current inventory and deep price reductions.

Back On The Rack | Gulfport, MS and Fairhope, AL

With two locations on the Gulf Coast, Back On The Rack boutiques feature well-organized and well-stocked consignment pieces by an array of labels that are trendy but affordable. They have tons of designer bags and clutches as well as clothing faves like Johnny Was, Free People, AG, and more. All their luxury pieces are guaranteed authentic, so you can shop with confidence. They update their Facebook pages with photos of new items almost every day, so check the Gulfport and Fairhope pages to see if something tickles your fancy. They offer shipping!

If you’ve been eyeing a high-end splurge, check these and your local consignment stores to see if you can get it pre-loved! Your planet and your wallet will thank you.

