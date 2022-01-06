Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn

From vibrant color palettes to eye-catching patterns and textures, each new year brings innovative and exciting interior design trends to inspire our creative juices and take our personal spaces to the next level. With the help of some of our favorite Southern design experts, we’re ready to make a few predictions on what might be trending in 2022. Whether you’re launching a large-scale renovation or simply assembling your mood board, here are five trends to look forward to this year!

5 Interior Design Trends to Watch for 2022

Biophilia

The concept of biophilia takes having a green thumb to the next level. A plant and nature-forward concept, the term “biophilic design” is a fancy way of saying “bringing nature indoors.” From maximizing natural light sources to creating living plant or floral walls, our connection with nature has extended to our living spaces in a big way.

“Nature is calling in 2022,” says Jessica Davis, owner and principal designer at JL Design in Nashville. “Green walls, large trees with structures built around them, green cabinets, jute and sisal rugs, grasscloth wall coverings, and burlap draperies with rope tiebacks are all examples of what we’ll see trending.”

“We have spent a lot more time in our homes these last two years,” adds Memphis-based interior designer Elizabeth Malmo, “and that has made us reevaluate our living spaces. I think it totally makes sense for a trend toward biophilic design. We’ve spent a few years feeling safe and comfortable being outdoors, so why not make our interiors feel similar? While I am more of a traditionalist, I love blues and greens and wallpapers with vegetation and leaves. Also, floral fabrics can do no wrong, so I’m all on board with this new trend.”

When it comes to biophilic design, it isn’t just about the visible, tangible elements; it’s about all the senses. “Rosemary, mint, and basil herb gardens are easy to grow in the home,” says Libby Patrick of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta, “and they create wonderful aromas when used in home-cooked meals. You can bring the outside ‘in’ by juxtaposing rough-cut stone, natural wood accessories, and garden ornaments with more polished interior finishes. Using rocks or shell collections in shadow boxes or clear glass containers as artwork is also a simple yet beautiful way to bring preserved nature into your interior spaces.”

Hallway with moss-covered ceiling and secret garden theme

Dried moss covers the ceiling in this Secret Garden-themed hallway. Handmade by Therese Winnington, the hall chandeliers are twig bundles twisted into a metal wire framework. Thistle wallpaper from Timorous Beasties lends elegance, and velvet drapery from Ballard Designs adds a pop of forest green. Image: Zach Harrison Photography

RELATED: Insider Advice: Where to Splurge and Save on Landscape Design

Girl's room with blue walls and swing by Marcelle Guilbeau

Channeling serenity and nature, this design from Marcelle Guilbeau of Marcelle Guilbeau Interior Design creates the perfect biophilic space to read and relax. “Now more than ever, I’m seeing the introduction of trees into residential spaces,” says Jessica Davis regarding the trend. “Faux trees have been popular in spaces like children’s bedrooms and playrooms for a few years, but the incorporation of live trees can be a bit more tricky, and the treehouse concept is certainly on the rise.” Image: Andrew Keithly Photography

Arkansas lakehouse with beamed ceiling from Elizabeth Malmo.

“We wanted to bring elements of the surrounding outdoors into the space,” says Elizabeth Malmo of this Arkansas lakehouse near the Mississippi River. “The card table chair fabric is a nod to the river; the drapery has a watery element to its design, and the artwork (by artist Maysey Craddock) above the fireplace is of cypress trees.” Image: Sarah Rossi | Architect: John Harrison Jones

Curves

Talk about “curve appeal” — 2022 is renewing our enthusiasm for furniture with soft, rounded edges. From sofas to kitchen counters, arced furniture and elements are about to be all the rage. “I’m not sure that the introduction of curved furniture should have ever not trended,” says Davis. “As a designer, I’m a ‘maximalist’ and a ‘mixer.’ I must mix lots of different styles, shapes, colors, and textures in any space for it to feel truly successful. The balance created when structured or geometric pieces are paired with feminine or curved pieces is an absolute necessity. As a rule, I encourage everyone to have at least two strong curves in each room.”

Additionally, the curvy influence appears to tie in with biophilia. “I think curved furniture has an organic, natural quality, so it ties in well with biophilia,” explains Marcelle Guilbeau, owner and lead designer at Marcelle Guilbeau Interior Design. “It also creates space and luxury in an increasingly urban environment.”

Curved teal couch from Jonathan Savage Designs

“World-renowned furniture designer Vladimir Kagan designed his famous Serpentine Sofa in 1950,” says Nashville interior designer Jonathan Savage. This living space Jonathan designed is the perfect example, with its curved teal sofa from Holly Hunt. “This sofa is as current today as it was then. Its curvilinear shape has been the foundation and inspiration for many pieces then and now. I happen to find curved furniture to be inviting while softening square or rectilinear spaces. You can find this not only in furniture but also in lighting.” Image: Ross Group Creative

Kitchen with curved bar. Design by Marcelle Guilbeau.

“We recently designed a curving butcher block island bar for a young family,” says Marcelle of this beautiful kitchen piece she created. With the use of arcs becoming more popular than ever, her recent design projects also include a built-in dining booth with a curved back for a high-rise condo and a curvy leather sofa bench in a plastic surgeon’s office. Image: Marcelle Guilbeau

“Grandma Chic”

As eclectic as it is eye-catching, one of 2022’s up-and-coming design trends is a narrative-driven blend of heirlooms and contemporary collections that some are referring to as “Grandma Chic.”

“We’re seeing a lot of new textiles and wallpapers that feel like something out of the 1940s and 1950s — but with a twist,” says Elizabeth Malmo. “Many textile designers are rethinking older patterns and updating them by using bolder colors. We’re incorporating chintz, small prints, and passementerie (ornamental trimming) on a much greater level than before.”

Think old school charm meets new school kitsch, and you’re grasping the idea, which we might have the pandemic to thank. “The Grand Millennial style that popped up last year gains more traction as individuals realize the importance of family heirlooms and stories of their heritage,” says Jessica Davis. “These heirlooms, paired with modern and updated pieces, then honored with vintage patterns, accessories, and art, create warm, interesting, and inviting spaces for years to come. This style is flexible, interesting, and tells your story, which is the most important part of creating any space.”

All-white sitting room with hot pink accents from JL Designs.

To explain the “Grandma Chic” style, Jessica Davis says, “An example might be your grandmother’s French revival chair paired with your velvet mid-century sofa, microfloral-patterned draperies, and tassel tiebacks.” Such is the case in this sitting room she created. Image: Reagan Taylor

Cuckoo clocks in a dining room from JL Designs

An assembly of vintage cuckoo clocks contrasts the earthy elegance of a modern dining room table and chairs in this space by JL Design. Image: Leslee Mitchell

Color, Texture, and Bold Wall Coverings

The saying “go big or go home” takes on new meaning when you’re adding bold colors and patterns to your living space. “As the ’90s reign in fashion, I believe we will be celebrating lots of geometric patterns in bold neon and pastel tones,” offers Jessica Davis. “You’ll see these patterns and colors in everything from fabric to wallpaper.”

And while each year provides a new series of trending Pantone® colors to brighten our interiors (this year’s official color is Veri Peri, a blue hue with violet-red undertones), infusing color of any kind is a breath of fresh air. It seems 2022 may be embracing that idea with open arms. “Color is making a huge comeback, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some warmer color palettes making a push,” Elizabeth Malmo tells us. “Think corals, pinks, and yellows!”

But color isn’t the only way to create a standout space. “Bold wall coverings — whether used in a large or small space — not only add interest but also showcase personality,” says Jonathan Savage of Savage Interior Design. “It is a wonderful opportunity to experiment with color or texture or even both!”

Savage isn’t the only designer who touts the merits of bold wallpaper. “I would wallpaper every room in a house if I could,” exclaims Malmo, adding, “I think it is here to stay!”

A red painting over an earth-toned chaise.

“Whether you’re using Venetian plaster or a beautiful woven fabric on your walls, the texture adds warmth and interest. And it can be as bold or as subtle as needed,” says Jonathan Savage. In this design, he employs both color and bold patterns to draw us in. Image: Ross Group Creative

Fun wallpaper with black and white artwork.

Modern art and fabulous Bay Area Toile wallpaper from 2Modern create a wall that offers a playful vintage touch courtesy of JL Designs. Image: Leslee Mitchell

RELATED: Say Goodbye to the White Kitchen

Brentwood home bedroom design with purple curtain, from Elizabeth Malmo.

“Color plays an important role in any space, and I believe we are going to be seeing more saturated color choices in interiors,” Elizabeth Malmo tells us. “I especially love to use a colorful lampshade. It adds interest to any lamp!” This Brentwood, TN home that she designed boasts pretty pastels. Image: Sarah Rossi

Sacred Spaces

As we’ve endured the ebb and flow of the ongoing pandemic, we’ve found ourselves searching for new and improved sources of peace and solitude. More recently, this is taking the form of thoughtfully curated nooks — or even entire rooms — devoted to personal interests and self-care. For some, it’s a reading bench or recording booth; for others, it’s a sauna, or spot in which to meditate. “There’s an emphasis on wellness,” says Libby Patrick, “and providing beautiful spaces with natural light and a focus on great sleep, hydration, exercise, and mindfulness. This ranges from home gym spaces to kitchens, bathrooms, or even bedroom updates.”

Whatever your hobby or passion, one thing is certain: We’re all giving a little more thought to how we nurture our mental health, and that includes how our living spaces support it. “It can be a more traditional prayer corner tucked under a stair or a cozy nook in a girl’s bedroom behind a whimsical tree-shaped barn door,” says Marcelle Guilbeau. “I think in these times of quarantine and virtual work, having spaces to retreat and recharge has added meaning.”

That isn’t to exclude the importance of tailoring our exterior spaces to reflect our need for rest, too. Screened-in porches and outdoor patios are also seeing a rise in popularity. “Any time you can make an exterior space feel more like an interior space, you’ve been successful,” says Jonathan Savage. “Whether you add molding, decorative ceilings, lush fabrics, or a combination of them, it improves the exterior. Introducing lamps and rugs outdoors works just as well as in an interior space, too. It can make a space feel homey and lived in.” In other words, find a dedicated space that speaks to you (wherever it may be), and go the extra mile to make it your own!

Prayer corner from Marcelle Guilbeau

This prayer corner designed by Marcelle Guilbeau offers a quaint place to reflect, hope, and find peace. “The rocking chair was my client’s grandmother’s, so it has a special meaning to her,” says Marcelle. Image: Andrew Keithly Photography

Office space with navy wallpaper and open shelving.

Even a home office space deserves to be a peaceful oasis — the ideal space for creativity and productivity. This one from JL Designs is a beauty. Image: Reagan Taylor

Cheers to an inspired 2022!
**********

Check out other inspiring spaces in our “Homes” archive.

Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn