There is something about fall that makes us all want to add pumpkins and gourds and all the fall things to our homes. But sometimes these updates can feel a bit too much like a theme park.

At StyleBlueprint, our aesthetic spans from contemporary to traditional, but we definitely like classic and approachable. So, how does this play out with seasonal home updates for fall? Simple additions that are easy to maintain and don’t make your space seem more like a kindergarten classroom than a beautiful, nourishing home!

Here are our top 10 tips for updating your home for fall!

1. Bittersweet and/or Orange Ilex

Both of these berry-covered stems are perfect for fall decor. Place some orange ilex into a bowl of mini pumpkins or wrap the pumpkins with some bittersweet vine. Add either to a vase of fall flowers or let them shine on their own. Wrap some around a chandelier, or use them in a cornucopia. You could even incorporate them into a wreath for your front door.

2. Mini pumpkins

From mini white to small orange and even variegated minis, nothing says “fall” more quickly than a bowl of miniature pumpkins on a table. Use them grouped together as a centerpiece for a dining room table or place a few in a smaller bowl on a coffee table. Use them stacked in a large, clear glass vase or place one by itself atop a pile of books or on a bookshelf. Mini pumpkins are not prone to rot quickly, so most will last from September through Thanksgiving as long as they are kept out of direct, daily sunlight.

3. Front door wreath

Fall is the perfect time to embrace the timeless tradition of hanging a wreath on your front door. From dried cotton to wreaths made entirely from dried flowers to ones embellished with teeny pumpkins and pinecones, there are so many choices to make your front door ready for the season!

4. Yellow mums

There is no other flower that instantly says “fall” quite like mums, even if you only want to buy one to two mums to flank your front door. My personal favorite is yellow mums. Why? Their color simply pops on both sunny and rainy days. And, I’ve never had great luck with white mums — I’m not sure why. All the other colors are nice, too, but they seem to fade into the background more than the yellow ones.

5. Cozy blankets

We love a cozy blanket no matter the season, but once the weather starts to turn a bit, a soft, warm blanket is always welcome. From cotton blankets to wool blankets, each has a place in your home in the fall. Adding some plaid blankets atop your bedding is a fun way to add a seasonal update to your bedroom as well.

6. Dried flowers

Dried flowers are definitely having a moment, but one season that they’ve been perennially in style is fall. From Limelight hydrangeas to yellow yarrow to dried wheat, these florals are also nice because, obviously, they don’t need water and won’t die on you!

7. Scented candle

Scents just cut through all the noise and hit your emotions. They make you FEEL instant comfort, and fall is all about coziness and comfort. Plus, it doesn’t have to be a pumpkin spice smell to make you know it’s fall. Think apple cider, cinnamon, cloves, eucalyptus, maple, or wood. A fall candle in the entryway and living areas helps the whole home feel like a big ol’ hug.

8. Bowl of apples

In the kitchen, replace that bowl of lemons with one filled with Granny Smith apples. Not only are they a guilt-free and tempting snack, but they also add life in the way a live plant does. And the color? Nothing beats it!

9. Colored taper candles

It’s fall. Do away with the white candles and use some deep berry colors, some green, some navy. They add such a nice fall feel to a dining table or mantel.

10. Update your dining table

Speaking of a fall table, swapping out your go-to placemats and cloth napkins is an instant way to have each meal represent the season. Go with plaid napkins, jewel tones, or traditional fall colors. If you aren’t a fan of cloth napkins, consider giving them one more try. Yes, they are a pain to launder, but if you wash them and just smooth them out to dry, and bypass the dryer altogether, they are pretty easy. You can even fold them when they are damp and leave them in a cool area to fully dry.

There you have it! From a bowl of green apples to some orange ilex to the glow of some warm candles, there is nothing like a few easy fall decor swaps to add some coziness to your home!

