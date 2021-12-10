Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Trending interior design colors may ebb and flow, but the charm and intrigue of a vibrant kitchen is always a breath of fresh air. Whether we’re talking about artistic wallpaper, bright paint, or eye-catching accents, a colorful kitchen can offer just the right amount of “wow” factor. Check out these nine striking Southern kitchens that will have you rethinking some of your white surfaces!

Orange in Cornelius, North Carolina A standout amidst the dark cabinets, these orange appliances are a beautiful addition to this kitchen in North Carolina. The space also features stunning gold accents to bring in extra warmth, giving the orange a chance to shine. From shades of peach to bolder pumpkin, orange is sure to make a splash. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReVision Design/Remodeling (@revisioncharlotte)

Yellow in West University Place, Texas There’s no question that this abundance of yellow kitchen cabinetry is eye-catching. Multiple shades such as lemon, canary, and even a hint of unripe banana offer incredible depth to the custom finishes in this space by Emily June Designs. We might even spot Pantone’s 2021 color of the year, “Illuminating!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily June Designs (@emilyjunedesigns) Green in Louisville, Kentucky With a fun green backsplash and intermittent green on the cabinetry, this Kentucky kitchen is a dose of vibrant country charm. A red floor runner lends an extra pop of rich color, while florals and greenery offer the perfect accent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zig&Co (@zigandcompany) RELATED: 4 Ways to Make a Statement with Rugs Robin’s Egg Blue in Cartersville, Georgia Sometimes, color can be vibrant and soft, all at once. This robin’s eggs blue offers a light backdrop for a pair of lively red chairs, colorful floral wallpaper, and a checkered kitchen floor. It provides all of the calming comforts of blue with just the right touch of boldness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Brown (@sharonsgeorgiahomes)

Tiffany Blue in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

A coastal aesthetic begs for a combination of soothing blues, crisp whites, and natural elements to reflect the beachy surroundings. This Hilton Head Island home kicks it up a notch with a bolder Tiffany blue that wows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Cottage | Beach Life (@gracecottagehhi)

Royal Blue in Nashville, Tennessee

Deep blue has been one of the standout interior design colors for the last few years, and it’s easy to see why. A timeless choice, blue tones can add elegance to any style or design concept, from farmhouse chic to contemporary classic. In this Nashville kitchen from Van Mol Restoration, royal blue offsets white and gold accents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Van Mol Restoration (@vanmolrestoration)

Light Pink in Bal Harbour, Florida

Pink isn’t just for bubble gum and baby nurseries (check out “Would You Live in a Pink House?” for more proof on that!). Whether you opt for softer hues or a daring, in-your-face pink, one thing is for sure: It makes a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Morris Design (@houseoflmd)

Hot Pink in West Meade, Tennessee

Talk about pizazz! Nothing says “vitality” quite like a rich shade of pink. We admit this is a laundry room rather than a kitchen, but we’re giving it an honorable mention because the color is too exciting to ignore. The concept from Beth Haley Design is the perfect example of how much energy bright colors can infuse into a space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Haley Design (@bethhaleydesign)

RELATED: 12 Eye-Catching Statement Ceilings

Violet in Dallas, Texas

Using purple in interior design often denotes royalty and creativity, and that’s certainly the case in this Dallas, Texas kitchen by designer Caitlin Wilson. The violet hue of this oven and hood from BlueStar Cooking is the definition of serenity, looking quite regal indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Wilson (@caitlinwilsondesign)

May you find unique ways to “color outside of the lines” in 2022!

