Rumor has it that pink is a growing home trend in exterior paint color, and admittedly, we’re reeling. Could it be? Are we veering away from the dark charcoals of yesteryear and moving into a more whimsical world where we embrace vibrant color? It seems that charming pink homes are spreading like wildfire from the East Coast to San Fransisco Bay. They’re making their mark here in the South, too — think the iconic Calhoun-Thornwell Estate in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, or the historic “Pink House” on Chalmers Street in Charleston, which happens to be one of the oldest buildings in the area. Cue a rather surprising home trend that’s steadily picking up speed, leaving some scratching their heads while others are … well, tickled pink. Check out these fun homes that will have you seeing the world through rose-colored glasses!

9 More Pink Houses to Inspire You!

After scrolling through these nine houses, vote in the poll at the end to let us know – would you live in a pink house? (We’re split around the SB offices, but leaning toward a yes!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynde (@cyndewalton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T’s Southern Garden (@tssoutherngarden)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRG | Myrtle Beach Real Estate (@brggrandstrand)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello! I’m Carmel (@ourfifthhouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevia Maria (@escapesweetest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Flamingo (@theoriginal_pinkflamingo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Van Houten 🍊 (@orangeblossomcollective)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Davis (@ashleydmiami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah Paez (@faithchicphotography)

In 2017 Architectural Digest declared that “The Next Big Exterior Paint Color Just Might Be Pink.” And, we’re definitely see more of this fun trend four years later.

Happy pink house hunting!

Let us know! Yes or no to a pink house? Yes No No, but I'd love to vacation in one!



