We all have friends who are experts in certain things. Maybe it’s a certain type of music, a period of history, or the best places to eat Mexican in any given town. Well, I have a friend who is an expert in white t-shirts — KC Abbott knows the best brands and the best styles.

She co-owned a Nashville boutique for 20 years, Boutique Bella, and she was constantly on the hunt for the best prices, best quality, and most versatile white t-shirts. After traveling with her last week, I got the lowdown on what t-shirts to buy and why.

KC advises that you first have to be real with yourself. Are you looking for two to three white t-shirts, or five to seven, or 20? She’s more of a 20 t-shirt gal as she’s figured out how to wear one for almost any occasion and look amazing.

She advises starting with these three questions when determining whether or not to purchase any white t-shirt:

  1. What’s the purpose of the white t-shirt? (Wear with a skirt, wear with jean shorts, wear under a blazer, super casual, more formal, etc.)
  2. What is your body type and what kind of coverage are you looking for? For example, some women are self-conscious of their arms and prefer an elbow-length t-shirt; others are self-conscious of their large chest size and want to avoid a deep v-neck.
  3. Do you prefer a more fitted t-shirt or one that is loose?

The 5 Best White T-Shirts for Women

Brands tend to be inconsistent in creating great white t-shirts from year to year. We’ve all picked up a great $15 t-shirt at Target, loved it, but were never able to replicate that purchase, right? The brands KC recommends are the brands and styles that continue to churn out great white t-shirts without fail.

Of note, these are brands and styles that can often be found at local boutiques — so be on the lookout!

Style #1: The Crewneck White T-shirt

Stylists may debate crewnecks and whether they are flattering, but a crewneck is a go-to staple that most women enjoy. You can find styles that are more fitted to the neck or less fitted.

And the best ones out there? KC, without hesitation, says James Perse. And, while you can find a variety of styles on the brand website, the basic crewneck can often be found at discount stores like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Off Fifth.

white james perse women's t-shirt

This James Perse crewneck is 51% cotton, 49% modal and while at full price it’s $85, we found it at Nordstrom Rack for just $35. Order one size up for a looser fit.

james perse slub cotton crewneck

This James Perse slub t-shirt is 100% cotton and feels like your favorite t-shirt from the very first time you wear it. Order one size up for a looser fit. Find it for $90 at James Perse online.

Style #2: The V-neck or U-neck White T-shirt

While James Perse makes a v-neck as well, they are usually a pretty deep v, which can be hard to wear. KC suggests the styles made by Theory and Vince as the go-to options for great white v-necks that are neither too low-cut nor too sheer.

theory white v-neck tee

The Theory white v-neck tee is available at Theory’s own outlet for 50% off, making it $42.50.

vince cotton v-neck white te

The Vince v-neck 100% pima cotton t-shirt is a great classic tee that has just the right amount of thickness. Find it for $80. Find 2XL, 3XL here and sizes XS to XL here.

Style #3: White T-shirts to Pair With Skirts

KC suggests t-shirts that are banded or tied to wear with a skirt. This way, you don’t have to tuck the tee in and the fitted nature at the bottom works well with a skirt. If you like a slightly cropped t-shirt, then wearing one with a high-waisted skirt can work for a lot of different situations.

Vince and Velvet make great t-shirts to wear with skirts.

white elbow length tee by Vince

This elbow-length, mock neck white tee is by Vince and it pairs well with skirts. Find it for $85 at Oakhall.com — it’s available in a crewneck style for $110 at Vince.com.

white wrap style white tee by Velvet

This wrap-style tee by Velvet works well tucked in, or not tucked in, with a skirt. Find it for $73 on Velvet-tees.com.

Style #4: The Great White T-shirt Tank

KC emphasizes that she’s not talking about a camisole or spaghetti-strapped tank here, but an actual tank top. And, Z Supply makes a great scoop-neck tank top that is also bra-friendly (very important!). It also works beautifully under a blazer. Michael Stars makes a great crewneck white tank as well.

Z Supply white tank

This bra-friendly white tank is a must-have. Find it for $39 (and while you are at it, order two of the white, and one of the gray and black, too!). These are great under blazers, on their own, and as layering pieces. Available at Z Supply.

michael stars tank

This crewneck tank by Michael Stars provides nice coverage for a bra, and the higher neck is hard to find in a tank. Find it for $68 at Michaelstars.com.

Style #5: The Specialty White T-shirt

The last style is an elevated t-shirt that offers something unique. Perhaps a pretty sleeve or a dressier fabric – something that can make a casual outfit suddenly a bit “more.” KC suggests looking to brands Velvet, Bobi, Michael Stars, and Vince for a high probability of finding something special each year.

Bobi White Puff Sleeve Tee

This Bobi white tee is fitted with a puff sleeve and a scoop neck for a dressier appeal. We found this on Zappos for $48.

velvet white tee

This front twist white t-shirt by Velvet elevates your basic tee. This is on sale at Velvet-tees.com for $76.

michael stars white tee

This Michael Stars flutter sleeve t-shirt makes a great addition to round out your white tee collection! Find it for $78 at Michaelstars.com.

Now you know the basics for finding great-looking, long-wearing, versatile white tees!

