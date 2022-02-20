Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We all have friends who are experts in certain things. Maybe it’s a certain type of music, a period of history, or the best places to eat Mexican in any given town. Well, I have a friend who is an expert in white t-shirts — KC Abbott knows the best brands and the best styles.

She co-owned a Nashville boutique for 20 years, Boutique Bella, and she was constantly on the hunt for the best prices, best quality, and most versatile white t-shirts. After traveling with her last week, I got the lowdown on what t-shirts to buy and why.

KC advises that you first have to be real with yourself. Are you looking for two to three white t-shirts, or five to seven, or 20? She’s more of a 20 t-shirt gal as she’s figured out how to wear one for almost any occasion and look amazing.

She advises starting with these three questions when determining whether or not to purchase any white t-shirt:

What’s the purpose of the white t-shirt? (Wear with a skirt, wear with jean shorts, wear under a blazer, super casual, more formal, etc.) What is your body type and what kind of coverage are you looking for? For example, some women are self-conscious of their arms and prefer an elbow-length t-shirt; others are self-conscious of their large chest size and want to avoid a deep v-neck. Do you prefer a more fitted t-shirt or one that is loose?

The 5 Best White T-Shirts for Women

Brands tend to be inconsistent in creating great white t-shirts from year to year. We’ve all picked up a great $15 t-shirt at Target, loved it, but were never able to replicate that purchase, right? The brands KC recommends are the brands and styles that continue to churn out great white t-shirts without fail.

Of note, these are brands and styles that can often be found at local boutiques — so be on the lookout!

Style #1: The Crewneck White T-shirt

Stylists may debate crewnecks and whether they are flattering, but a crewneck is a go-to staple that most women enjoy. You can find styles that are more fitted to the neck or less fitted.

And the best ones out there? KC, without hesitation, says James Perse. And, while you can find a variety of styles on the brand website, the basic crewneck can often be found at discount stores like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Off Fifth.

Style #2: The V-neck or U-neck White T-shirt

While James Perse makes a v-neck as well, they are usually a pretty deep v, which can be hard to wear. KC suggests the styles made by Theory and Vince as the go-to options for great white v-necks that are neither too low-cut nor too sheer.

Style #3: White T-shirts to Pair With Skirts

KC suggests t-shirts that are banded or tied to wear with a skirt. This way, you don’t have to tuck the tee in and the fitted nature at the bottom works well with a skirt. If you like a slightly cropped t-shirt, then wearing one with a high-waisted skirt can work for a lot of different situations.

Vince and Velvet make great t-shirts to wear with skirts.

Style #4: The Great White T-shirt Tank

KC emphasizes that she’s not talking about a camisole or spaghetti-strapped tank here, but an actual tank top. And, Z Supply makes a great scoop-neck tank top that is also bra-friendly (very important!). It also works beautifully under a blazer. Michael Stars makes a great crewneck white tank as well.

Style #5: The Specialty White T-shirt

The last style is an elevated t-shirt that offers something unique. Perhaps a pretty sleeve or a dressier fabric – something that can make a casual outfit suddenly a bit “more.” KC suggests looking to brands Velvet, Bobi, Michael Stars, and Vince for a high probability of finding something special each year.

Now you know the basics for finding great-looking, long-wearing, versatile white tees!

