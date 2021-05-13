As a young kid growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, Chris Levy probably didn’t know he’d end up marrying one of his sister’s best friends, Haley Young. While Chris has known Haley since middle school, it took his move back to Tennessee and a new career at the beloved Southern clothier, Oak Hall, to reconnect the two.

Chris looks back fondly on the season their relationship materialized. “Haley has been friends with my little sister Caroline since middle school, so when I moved back to Tennessee in fall of 2015, it was a given that I would start hanging out with Caroline.” As time went on, Chris began working at Oak Hall in Nashville and Haley was working at Oak Hall in Memphis. “Caroline and Haley came to visit me in September of 2016 … and then again in October, and so on,” Chris says. It became clear to all that Chris and Haley’s spark was outshining a friendship. “We officially started dating, and the rest is history,” Chris says.

The couple’s first trip together was in May of 2017 when they were both separately in Europe at the same time. “Haley was visiting her grandmother’s birthplace, and I was on a work trip,” Chris says. “We decided to meet up in Italy and spend the weekend on the coast. Two years later, I was trying to figure out A) where to take Haley for her birthday trip, and B) where and how to surprise her with an engagement,” Chris continues. “Italy was a no-brainer, and I was able to surprise her with a romantic boat ride to our favorite small ocean town, Vernazza, where I popped the question in the harbor.” Now that is a proposal!

After the inevitable “yes!” came an almost year-long engagement and, quite unfortunately, a pandemic. “Our engagement was right at 11 months, and it worked out great for us,” Haley says. “We knew we wanted to get married sometime in the fall, so 11 months was it!” It was time to start putting all the pieces together.

“We used The Hardin House as our planner for the weekend and also chose some à la carte planning services leading up to it,” Haley says. “I highly, highly, highly recommend a planner, even if it is just for the weekend. You will lose your mind if you don’t!” she smartly adds. Despite tightening restrictions on events, Haley and Chris decided not to push their date, but rather adjust what they must. “Due to COVID, we had to move to a new venue five weeks before the wedding. We got married at The Atrium at Overton Square in Memphis. It luckily turned out great even with such short notice,” Haley says.

As for the aesthetic of the space, Haley envisioned a very soft, neutral color scheme. “I honestly just let the florist, L & Jay Productions, design it all, and he did an amazing job,” she adds. We envy this bride’s ability to delegate to the pros. When it came to the dress, however, Haley had a more specific vision. “I got my dress from Maggie Louise Bridal in Memphis and fell in love with an Alyssa Kristin crepe gown. I basically had already made up my mind before going dress shopping that I wanted crepe (not lace or sparkly) and preferably something fitted with button details on the back. Maggie Louise has an incredible selection of gowns and designers, so I knew they would have exactly what I was looking for,” she adds.

The couple’s connection to Oak Hall unsurprisingly played a big role in outfitting the men for the evening. “I really enjoyed the process of making and designing the perfect wedding tuxedo for our special day,” Chris says. “I was dressed in a custom Canali tuxedo, while my father wore a made-to-measure Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo. Both are made in Italy and available at Oak Hall,” he continues.

“We did a first look, and I am so glad we did,” Haley says. “It allowed us to spend more time with our friends and family who came to celebrate our special day with us.” After an exchange of non-traditional vows and a sealing kiss, it was time to celebrate. The intimate night kicked off to the tunes of a stringed quartet and an open-bar cocktail hour featuring apps and specialty drinks named after Chris and Haley’s chocolate labs, Dudley and Charles.

Guests topped off a delicious seated dinner with not one but two wedding cakes of strawberry and traditional almond. After the final notes, sips, and bites disappeared, it was time to send the new Levys on their way. “The send-off was amazing!” Chris remarks, “confetti poppers and a rowdy crowd of our friends and family cheering for us as we left as a married couple.”​ From their Memphis wedding, the couple flew to the white sand beaches of Mexico’s Riviera Maya to kick off a lifetime as husband and wife.

Thank you, Chris and Haley, for taking the time to walk us through your day! And thanks to Jen and Ben of Snap Happy Photography for the fabulous photos.

RESOURCES

Ceremony and reception: The Atrium at Overton Square

Planner: The Hardin House

Photographer: Snap Happy Photography

Flowers: L & Jay Productions

Stationery: Prim + Pretty Prints

Hair and makeup: Ella David Salon

Bride’s gown: Alyssa Kristin from Maggie Louise Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Groom attire: Canali from Oak Hall

Groomsmen attire: American Tuxedo

Catering: Hog Wild Catering

Cakes: Frost Bake Shop

Entertainment: Almost Famous & Beth Luscombe Strings

Rentals: Mahaffey Tent Rental

Transportation: Tennessee Limo

