A true bed and breakfast holds a very special place in the life and heart of a Southern sojourner. Artful and story-steeped decor. A divine bed with soft linens. A delicious homecooked breakfast that unites travelers each morning. We’ve found six luxurious and authentic B&Bs across the South to book for your next road trip.

James Lee House | Memphis, Tennessee

José Velázquez and his wife, Jennifer, had always dreamed of owning and operating a bed and breakfast together. In 2013, they purchased the James Lee House to restore it to its former grandeur. After a year of renovations to the 1848-built abandoned Victorian mansion, The James Lee House opened in 2014 and has since offered guests from around the world luxurious accommodations, mouthwatering cuisine, unmatched Southern hospitality, and a palpable connection to Memphis’s Victorian era.

Every suite has a story, and the owners and staff will gladly reveal the building’s rich history to you. The gourmet breakfast is the icing on the cake of this ultra-plush B&B that should be at the top of your Memphis list.

The Rushmore | Athens, Georgia

The newest B&B on this list and the first of its kind in Athens, The Rushmore is comprised of 14 suites, each filled with luxuriously appointed bespoke furnishings, sumptuous textiles, and curated art. Perfect for the independently spirited, design-focused traveler, The Rushmore serves up all-inclusive amenities like tailored breakfasts and unique experiences based on your hobbies and reasons for travel.

Injecting more of The Rushmore’s Peach State identity into the guest experience, each suite is named after a town in Georgia, from Fargo to Tiger to Juliette. Behind each keyless entry door, you’ll find luxurious linens, cruelty-free bath products, and personal Athens-centric touches that inspire and educate.

Terrell House | New Orleans, Louisiana

Built in 1857, Terrell House is a splendid three-story Italianate stucco-over-brick mansion perched right on Magazine Street in the New Orleans Garden District. A stay here feels like a step back in time, as many original architectural elements are still intact. The porches, galleries, and balconies are framed in ornate cast iron, and each room is well-appointed with handmade Cypress furniture and local art. Kick back with a glass of wine and a great book in the inn’s classic New Orleans courtyard, seated amidst several fountains and lush vegetation.

Their famous Southern breakfast and early-evening libations are served in the beautifully appointed double parlors and den with 14-foot ceilings crowned with plaster moldings and ornate ceiling medallions. After a long day of exploring New Orleans, there is no better place to seek refuge than the beautiful Terrell House.

Clermont Bluffs | Natchez, Mississippi

Clermont Bluffs Bed and Breakfast sprawls out over an acre and a half in a lovely, natural setting along the Mississippi River in Natchez, MS. Underneath the live oaks, pecan trees, giant azaleas, and fruit trees is a soil that holds the rich history of the property. History buffs can learn all about the area’s eventful bygone eras from the inn owners while relaxing on the giant wrap-around porch.

The inn owners offer a cool Outdoor Package that sends you out with a guide to explore the area’s 20+ natural lakes and protected areas. After a kayak excursion, choose to tour the city by bike or in an open-air vehicle, then top off the day with a beer and a tour at Natchez Brewing Company.

RELATED: Welcome to Natchez, MS, a Creative Utopia

The Homestead at Dant Crossing | Gethsemane, Kentucky

The Homestead, a fully renovated historic bed and breakfast, and The Poplar Cottage, a lakefront getaway, are both newly welcoming guests to the Bluegrass State. Each of B&B’s five well-appointed guest rooms is cleverly named for a matriarch of the Dant family. The rooms feature modern luxuries and all the comforts of home, like brick fireplaces, soaker tubs, built-in bars, reading nooks, and preserved chimney stacks, and each room is marked by its own distinct charm.

The historic farmhouse also features a dining room, cozy common spaces, a game room, and a sitting room that overlooks the 12-acre lake. Guests rave about the breakfast and the hospitality of the owners, who are quick to offer personal tours and anecdotes about Dant Crossing’s rich history.

Rhett House Inn | Beaufort, South Carolina

Centrally located in Beaufort, SC’s historic district, the Rhett House Inn (built circa 1820) is a highly acclaimed B&B steps away from the sights of downtown Beaufort. You might never want to leave your lodgings, but when you’re ready to explore, the charming coastal town has plenty of fine dining options, museums and tours, Southern boutiques, lovely cafés, and their famous Waterfront Park.

RELATED: The Southern Towns Hollywood Loves

In addition to the famed Southern breakfast served each morning in the dining room or on the veranda, the inn serves homemade cookies, lemonade, and iced tea throughout the day for a sweet pick-me-up — plus pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres and post-dinner homemade desserts in the kitchen. The inn also gives guests access to beach cruiser bikes, beach towels and chairs, a complimentary State Park beach access pass, and Tesla charging stations.

Here’s to reviving the classic Southern road trip … and to crafting your route to include some overnights at these luxurious bed and breakfasts.

**********

Want more great vacation ideas? Follow us on Instagram!