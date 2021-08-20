A true bed and breakfast holds a very special place in the life and heart of a Southern sojourner. Artful and story-steeped decor. A divine bed with soft linens. A delicious homecooked breakfast that unites travelers each morning. We’ve found six luxurious and authentic B&Bs across the South to book for your next road trip.

James Lee House | Memphis, Tennessee

José Velázquez and his wife, Jennifer, had always dreamed of owning and operating a bed and breakfast together. In 2013, they purchased the James Lee House to restore it to its former grandeur. After a year of renovations to the 1848-built abandoned Victorian mansion, The James Lee House opened in 2014 and has since offered guests from around the world luxurious accommodations, mouthwatering cuisine, unmatched Southern hospitality, and a palpable connection to Memphis’s Victorian era.

Every suite has a story, and the owners and staff will gladly reveal the building’s rich history to you. The gourmet breakfast is the icing on the cake of this ultra-plush B&B that should be at the top of your Memphis list.

James Lee House Memphis

The bed and breakfast at 690 Adams Avenue stands as one of Memphis’s most important residences and is a vibrant example of the city’s early prominence and opulence as a key player on the Mississippi River. Image: James Lee House

Lee Suite Memphis James LEe House

Three rooms were combined to make the Lee Suite, the most luxurious of the inn’s five suites. It’s got a treasured collection of antique books, a king-sized bed, and this Victoria+Albert tub surrounded by tower windows and beautiful marble tiled floors that create a spa-like experience. Image: James Lee House

James Lee House

The Isabel Suite has an exposed brick chimney and a whimsical bathroom door that was doodled on by art students in the early days of the property. Image: James Lee House

The Rushmore | Athens, Georgia

The newest B&B on this list and the first of its kind in Athens, The Rushmore is comprised of 14 suites, each filled with luxuriously appointed bespoke furnishings, sumptuous textiles, and curated art. Perfect for the independently spirited, design-focused traveler, The Rushmore serves up all-inclusive amenities like tailored breakfasts and unique experiences based on your hobbies and reasons for travel.

Injecting more of The Rushmore’s Peach State identity into the guest experience, each suite is named after a town in Georgia, from Fargo to Tiger to Juliette. Behind each keyless entry door, you’ll find luxurious linens, cruelty-free bath products, and personal Athens-centric touches that inspire and educate.

The Rushmore ATH BNB

The owners and operators of The Rushmore are Candice and Cameron Treadway, lifelong Georgia residents, high school sweethearts, UGA graduates, and down-the-road neighbors of Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. Image: Kaitie Bryant

Rushmore ATH BNB

Every suite at The Rushmore has a personality of its own, making it difficult to choose a favorite. The B&B’s design was led by another Athens design-forward team, Metal + Petal, who added design touches unique to each suite. Image: Kaitie Bryant

ATH BNB

Complimentary laundry service, trip itinerary curation, and a continental-style breakfast from Café on Lumpkin are available daily. Sign us up! Image: Kaitie Bryant

Terrell House | New Orleans, Louisiana

Built in 1857, Terrell House is a splendid three-story Italianate stucco-over-brick mansion perched right on Magazine Street in the New Orleans Garden District. A stay here feels like a step back in time, as many original architectural elements are still intact. The porches, galleries, and balconies are framed in ornate cast iron, and each room is well-appointed with handmade Cypress furniture and local art. Kick back with a glass of wine and a great book in the inn’s classic New Orleans courtyard, seated amidst several fountains and lush vegetation.

Their famous Southern breakfast and early-evening libations are served in the beautifully appointed double parlors and den with 14-foot ceilings crowned with plaster moldings and ornate ceiling medallions. After a long day of exploring New Orleans, there is no better place to seek refuge than the beautiful Terrell House.

Terrell House NEw Orleans

An oasis in the heart of historic New Orleans, this B&B perfectly blends elegance and comfort. Image: Terrell House

Terrell House Main Room

Period English and American antiques can be found throughout the house, but modern amenities create the ultimate guest experience. Image: Terrell House

Terrell House New Orleans

Explore more photos of the dreamy Terrell House here, and we bet you’ll be clicking the Reservations tab soon after. Image: Terrell House

Clermont Bluffs | Natchez, Mississippi

Clermont Bluffs Bed and Breakfast sprawls out over an acre and a half in a lovely, natural setting along the Mississippi River in Natchez, MS. Underneath the live oaks, pecan trees, giant azaleas, and fruit trees is a soil that holds the rich history of the property. History buffs can learn all about the area’s eventful bygone eras from the inn owners while relaxing on the giant wrap-around porch.

The inn owners offer a cool Outdoor Package that sends you out with a guide to explore the area’s 20+ natural lakes and protected areas. After a kayak excursion, choose to tour the city by bike or in an open-air vehicle, then top off the day with a beer and a tour at Natchez Brewing Company.

CLermont BLuffs Natchez,

Clermont Bluffs is an elegant and tranquil B&B on the bluffs of the Mississippi River. Image: Clermont Bluffs

Clermont Bluffs Bed & Breakfast

The property directly borders Natchez’s beloved and beautiful National Cemetery. Guests might overhear the moving notes of “Taps” being played over the hilltop. Image: Clermont Bluffs

Clermont BLuffs Attic Room

The Cardinal Branch room boasts a renovated luxurious attic bathroom, a king-sized pillow-top bed, and views of Natchez’s famous National Cemetery and the Twin Bridges spanning the Mississippi in the distance. Image: Clermont Bluffs

The Homestead at Dant Crossing | Gethsemane, Kentucky

The Homestead, a fully renovated historic bed and breakfast, and The Poplar Cottage, a lakefront getaway, are both newly welcoming guests to the Bluegrass State. Each of B&B’s five well-appointed guest rooms is cleverly named for a matriarch of the Dant family. The rooms feature modern luxuries and all the comforts of home, like brick fireplaces, soaker tubs, built-in bars, reading nooks, and preserved chimney stacks, and each room is marked by its own distinct charm.

The historic farmhouse also features a dining room, cozy common spaces, a game room, and a sitting room that overlooks the 12-acre lake. Guests rave about the breakfast and the hospitality of the owners, who are quick to offer personal tours and anecdotes about Dant Crossing’s rich history.

The Homestead Kentucky

The Homestead is the first lodging amenity to open at Dant Crossing, a 300-acre tourism destination in Gethsemane, KY, that will feature a farm-to-table restaurant, rental properties, amphitheater, wedding and events venue, and more by mid-2022. Dant Crossing is anchored by the new Log Still Distillery. Image: The Homestead

An hour’s drive from both Louisville and Lexington, and just two hours from Nashville, Dant Crossing is a picturesque place to call home-base for a trip to bourbon and horse country! Image: The Homestead

The Homestead Dant Crossing

The amenities at The Homestead know no bounds. Just get a load of this stunning bath and shower! Image: The Homestead

Rhett House Inn | Beaufort, South Carolina

Centrally located in Beaufort, SC’s historic district, the Rhett House Inn (built circa 1820) is a highly acclaimed B&B steps away from the sights of downtown Beaufort. You might never want to leave your lodgings, but when you’re ready to explore, the charming coastal town has plenty of fine dining options, museums and tours, Southern boutiques, lovely cafés, and their famous Waterfront Park.

In addition to the famed Southern breakfast served each morning in the dining room or on the veranda, the inn serves homemade cookies, lemonade, and iced tea throughout the day for a sweet pick-me-up — plus pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres and post-dinner homemade desserts in the kitchen. The inn also gives guests access to beach cruiser bikes, beach towels and chairs, a complimentary State Park beach access pass, and Tesla charging stations.

Rhett House Inn

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock, Robert Redford, and Barbra Streisand have stayed at the Rhett House Inn while filming movies in Beaufort like The Prince of Tides, Forrest Gump, The Big Chill, and The Great Santini. The inn will even tell you the exact rooms they stayed in! Image: Rhett House Inn

Rhett House Inn Room 10

The main house has 10 rooms (room 10, pictured here, is one of many with its own porch). There are seven more rooms in the cottage across the street, and the Newcastle House is their new monthly VRBO rental. Image: Rhett House Inn

Rhett House Inn

Take your evening refreshments into the property’s manicured gardens. Image: Rhett House Inn

Here’s to reviving the classic Southern road trip … and to crafting your route to include some overnights at these luxurious bed and breakfasts.

