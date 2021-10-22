Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As the housing market continues to flourish, our imaginations are running wild with the prospect of all of the opulent properties that might be up for grabs. It’s one thing to see such homes on TV; it’s another to peek inside such a lavish residence in your own neck of the woods. And, while there are those reading who certainly might consider purchasing one of the homes listed below (prices range from $5.8 million to $6.9 million), for most of us, it’s simply fun to peruse and imagine. These five Southern homes are quite the daydream! Enjoy peeking inside these gorgeous interiors; we sure did.

$5M+ Homes For Sale in The South

Houston, Texas

3719 Inwood Dr, Houston, TX 77019

$6,169,000 • 6 beds, 6.5+ baths, 9,689 square feet

A gorgeous, nearly 10,000-square-foot home in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston, Texas, this contemporary stunner is perfect for entertaining. It boasts everything from a wine room and full-service wet bar to a pristine pool and spa. Plus, there’s an expert-designed fitness room and even additional living quarters above the garage with a separate entry. As if that’s not enough, the master bedroom closet is downright inspiring, with a two-story dressing room and walk-in cedar closet.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

901 Skillet Road Gap, Chattanooga, TN 37419

$5,800,000 • 3 beds, 4.5+ baths, 11,266 square feet

Located on Elder Mountain in Chattanooga, this incredible 11,266-square-foot estate was built by esteemed architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. Overlooking the Tennessee River Gorge and Prentice Cooper State Forest, the views are simply spectacular, and the floor-to-ceiling windows ensure you have every opportunity to appreciate them! There’s a private drive and gated entry, several storm shelters, and even smart home wiring for ease and modern convenience. We’re particularly fond of the indoor lap pool, hot tub, and incredible chef’s kitchen, which features commercial-grade appliances.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

107 Blackwater St, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

$6,750,000 • 5 beds, 8 baths, 6,442 square feet

WaterColor always wows, and this five-bedroom, eight-bath residence on the tranquil shore of Western Lake in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is no exception. Luxurious in every way, the contemporary lake-front abode has everything from a high-tech theater room to a heated infinity swimming pool. There’s even an elevator! Elegant details such as Brazilian walnut floors and a custom 30-foot glass chandelier add to the exquisite space. Not to mention, there’s plenty of wall canvas for an in-home art gallery.

Sapphire, North Carolina

395 Roll Cast Ln, Sapphire, NC 28717

$6,995,000 • 6 beds, 4.5+ baths

With a picturesque panoramic view of Cow Rock and Laurel Knob, this brand new six-bedroom Lonesome Valley modern farmhouse in Sapphire, North Carolina, is the epitome of serenity — and the sleek mountainside property is already furnished and ready for residents. It features an open floorplan with wide-plank oak flooring, custom chandeliers, accordion windows that open to bar seating, and a screened-in deck. Plus, it sits on over 3.6 acres of land that boasts a courtyard with a chimney terrace.

Atlanta, Georgia

3685 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

$6,900,000 • 6 beds, 7.5+ baths

A quintessential English manor, you might never guess that this estate is in Buckhead, Georgia, rather than Kensington. Surrounded by mature trees and impeccable landscaping from famed landscape architect John Howard, the six-bedroom home on three private acres also boasts a motor court, four-car garage, grand two-story foyer, vaulted ceilings, an elevator, and a glass conservatory imported from England. Other home features include a gym, sauna, wine cellar, billiard room, and movie theater.

