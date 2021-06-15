Newsflash: The housing market is still wild! Even people who aren’t in the market to buy are dream-scrolling through Zillow (remember this hilarious SNL skit?!) to see what’s available and the often-exorbitant price tags attached. So just what kind of home and property can you get for $1 million big ones around Tennessee?!

Many are leaving their city centers for more space, and other transplants are opting for less square footage but better access to all of the action in Tennessee’s major cities. “[Leaving the city] will get you more land, but that is typical with the types of properties you’ll find when you move further out from the city,” says Deborah Vahle of The CityLiving Group. “It definitely gets you more square footage and usually some nicer updates.” We’ve rounded up 10 rural and urban homes for sale at the million-dollar-ish price tag. Let’s take a look.

Chattanooga, TN

3369 Reflecting Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37415

$925,000 • 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,064 square feet

This updated, all-brick Chattanooga home has all the bells and whistles earning its million-dollar tag. There is so much space, and top-notch materials and appliances can be found throughout. We love the stone fireplaces, massive open living room, and vaulted and beamed ceiling work. The best part, of course, is the fabulous, large and cozy outdoor living and entertaining space. This established neighborhood is great for walking and biking and also has a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts.

Check out one more $1M listing in Chattanooga: 730 Black Creek Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37419 • $1,050,000 • 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,463 square feet

Knoxville, TN

2421 Caravel Ln, Knoxville, TN 37922

(Coming soon) $1,250,000 • 4 beds, 4 baths, 5,000 square feet

In the land of the University of Tennessee, $1 million can get you a lot. Maybe you want a three-bed, three-bath new-construction downtown loft for rowdy football weekends? They’re on the market for just under $1 million. But head a little further from downtown, and your million will stretch all the way to this lakeside gem of a home. Retractable shaded windows throughout, a tree-engulfed sitting room, billiards/entertainment room, and an upstairs kitchen and living quarters create a spacious oasis. Plus, there’s a private boat dock!

We also found 74 acres of land in foreclosure for $1,050,000. It’s called the Bradley Lake Development Land, and you can check it out here.

Germantown, TN

2218 Otterburn Ln, Germantown, TN 38139

$1,100,000 • 5 beds, 6 baths, 6,703 square feet

This gate-guarded house in the Memphis-adjacent Germantown neighborhood sits on a private (and stocked) lake with your very own dock. Soaring ceilings, marble and granite everything, and ample storage and closet space are only the beginning of the amenities. Add the wine room, sauna, gunite pool, and the nearby lighted tennis courts and walking trails — this one seems like some serious bang for your million bucks. The adjacent lot is also available for your siblings or your best friends to buy!

Memphis, TN

1896 Clarington Dr, Memphis, TN 38138

$975,000 • 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,500 square feet

This stunning Jeffersonian home is perched east of Memphis within the upscale gated Nottoway neighborhood and rings in at just under $1 million. The kitchen boasts luxury cabinetry and high-end stainless steel appliances (hello, six-burner Thermador cooktop!). Bedrooms, living rooms, and studies feature antique Italian fireplaces. We are already smitten with the downstairs library (it originally hailed from a historic Louisiana plantation) and the antique staircase from Natchez, Mississippi.

Gatlinburg, TN

LOT 55 Whittlers Way, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

$914,900 • 4 beds, 6 baths, 3,309 square feet

A million in Gatlinburg can get you a new build in the arts and crafts community just minutes from downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Each of these luxurious new cottages is outfitted with a private indoor pool, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, multiple see-through fireplaces, luxe master-bath tubs, a game room, a covered deck with a hot tub and outdoor fireplace, a home theater/recreation room with surround sound, and more.

Another $1M listing to check out in Gatlinburg: 610 Park Vista Way, Gatlinburg, TN, 37738 | $995,000 (5 beds, 5 baths, 3,276 square feet)

Nashville, TN

118 Wellington Park Ct, Nashville, TN

$1,250,000 • 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3448 square feet

In Nashville, “one million can get you a two-bedroom in the immediate downtown area, a three-bedroom condo inside the 440 loop, a nice 4 bed/3 bath home with a bit of yard in the urban core, or a 4 bed/3 bath with a nice yard just outside of the urban core,” says Deborah Vahle of The CityLiving Group.

Tucked away on a quiet side street but convenient to the tony Green Hills and Belle Meade neighborhoods, this custom-built home boasts a classic sophisticated floor plan with a grand foyer, soaring ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, private primary suite with a wood-paneled study that walks out to the pool, and a to-die-for veranda!

Maryville, TN

3742 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

$995,000 • 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,133 square feet

Echoing this by-owner listing, the possibilities are endless with this 7.26-acre farm and its historic 1800s loft barn from a bygone era. Enjoy roughly 800 feet of frontage along Crooked Creek and a half-wooded, half-pasture/open-field land ready for exploring. Character and charm abound in the large barn and its adjacent four-level silo apartment. The barn has been refurbished to host many great events over the years, and there truly are limitless possibilities for transforming, renting, or residing in this $1 million listing.

Counce, TN

1196 Sandpiper Point, Counce, TN 38326

$949,000 • 3 beds, 4 baths, square footage not listed

OK, we really hope one of you readers snags this one and that our whole company can have a retreat here! This waterfront beauty was on the cover of Architectural Record in 1997 and has been featured in more than 40 publications. Rising 150 feet from the lake, enjoy sweeping views of Pickwick Lake and a vista that spans three different states! Designed by architects Samuel Mockbee and Coleman Coker with nature and artistry in mind, the open, modern design sits beautifully in the forest and water around it. This is the first time it’s been on the market since it was built.

Cookeville, TN

602 Terrace Hill Rd, Cookeville, TN 38501

$989,000 • 5 beds, 4 baths, 5,548 square feet

Everything about this Cookeville home is farmhouse rustic-chic. The classic brick exterior is as welcoming as the white-washed interior and open floorplan. A peaceful outdoor terrace has a chiminea and grilling area, plus a covered parking space and lush backyard. Both upstairs and down, you’ll find ample space for an entertainment room, gym, and home office. The master bath jacuzzi tub perches in a window-encased corner with tree views all around. You’ve got to see all of the photos for the full effect.

Decatur, TN

1059 Hiwassee Cir, Decatur, TN 37322

$1,100,000 • 6 beds, 4 baths, 5,264 square feet

This river retreat is complete with hardwood throughout, a great room with a tongue-and-groove cathedral ceiling, kitchens on each level, a gas fireplace, and luxe soaking tubs throughout. Absorb the beautiful views of the Hiwassee River from the covered deck or the bright, relaxing sunroom. Sunbathe on the secluded stone patio overlooking the water, and entertain on your large covered dock.

Whether or not you’ve got $1 million to spend on real estate at this juncture, it’s always fun to Zillow shop!

