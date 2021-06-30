July 4th is like the Thanksgiving of summer when it comes to eating. Many gather with friends and family, and we eat … and we eat … and we eat. And we drink. And we laugh. And we watch fireworks. And for many of us, it’s a day where we have strong traditions around what we did growing up and we continue those same traditions today. We may always celebrate at the beach, or in the mountains, or with our neighbors. We may watch the same parade that we’ve been watching for decades or go to the same park or gather with the same friends and family members.

Each July 4th, my family gathers in the mountains with 50-60 family members, and we hug and laugh … and eat. We sing, we hike, we compare how much older all of our kids are and how much they’ve changed in just a year. And, it’s my favorite time to cook because the pressures of work are left behind, and summer vegetables and fruits are all in season. Fireflies light up the sky at dusk; the days are longer, and life seems better.

Here are five recipes that I’ve been working on that are great to make while on vacation, as they’re pretty easy and don’t require fancy equipment. They’re also great to make at home all summer long.

Roasted Potatoes with Herbed Goat Cheese Recipe

The secret to delicious roasted potatoes is to parboil them. That simply means that you boil them, but just a bit. You finish cooking them in a 400-degree oven. This makes for crispy but tender potatoes. When they are hot, mix them with herbed goat cheese, butter, salt, and pepper, and garnish with parsley or green onions for a delicious side. Serve hot or at room temperature. See the full recipe here.

5-Minute Appetizer with Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese and Pesto

This recipe is perfect for tomato lovers. Tomatoes are the center of my summer meals more so than any other vegetable or fruit. For this recipe, simply slice up the tomatoes, sprinkle with salt and pepper, place some burrata cheese on top, and spoon some pesto over the cheese. Then, sprinkle chopped salted pistachios over the whole thing, and add some fresh basil for good measure. Serve with French bread and WOW — it’s SO GOOD! See the full recipe here.

Zucchini and Squash Ribbon Salad

Our Director of Marketing, Megan Casey, sent me this recipe, and I added a little to it. I’ve eaten it several times, and it’s so satisfying. If you want to add protein, shrimp pairs really nicely. You’ll need a vegetable peeler, one zucchini, one yellow squash, three stalks of asparagus, asiago cheese, salted pistachios, herbs (I used mint, basil, and cilantro), olive oil, and reduced balsamic vinegar. See the full recipe here and enjoy!

Jay’s Nemesis Potato Salad