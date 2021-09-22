Adjacent to Mountain Brook Village and the Grand Bohemian Hotel, Lane Parke is a mixed-use project that is home to several retail shops, eateries, services, luxury apartments, and more. Since Lane Parke’s opening in 2016, locals and visitors alike have enjoyed the plethora of amenities conveniently located in one of Birmingham’s most prominent suburbs. Whether you’re in the mood for a day of retail therapy or you’re on the hunt for a tasty meal, Lane Parke has it all and continues to grow. Here is your guide to Mountain Brook’s premier shopping destination, Lane Parke!

Your Guide to Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke

Shopping

ABC Select Spirits: Cheers, Birmingham! If it’s time to re-stock your bar or try out the newest hard seltzer, ABC Select Spirits should be your first stop in Lane Parke. (We know you’ll drink responsibly!)

A’mano: One of Alabama’s most praised specialty shops, A’mano moved into its flagship location in August of 2016. A’mano offers shoppers a wide variety of unique brands including offerings from several Southern makers. Shop gifts for her, him, and baby, as well as clothing, home decor, and much more. A’mano is a one-stop-shop!

B. Prince: Formerly known as Betsy Prince, B. Prince is a staple in the Southern fashion industry. For more than 39 years, this upscale boutique has brought high fashion from all around the globe to the Birmingham community. Their customer service, keen attention to detail, and love of apparel and accessories make B. Prince a must-visit shop in the heart of Lane Parke.

Buff City Soap: With three locations in Alabama, Buff City Soap is the perfect addition to an already impressive lineup of great retail shops. Curating plant-based, cruelty-free soaps in an impressive variety of scents, Buff City Soap prides itself on its quality and commitment to creating chemical-free products for all to enjoy. Handmade daily and free of animal fats, you can’t go wrong with any of the products available at this adorable shop.

Carriage House Weddings: Brides-to-be, this beautiful bridal salon is for you. Carriage House Weddings, which moved from its original location in Homewood to Lane Parke in 2020, is home to thousands of gorgeous couture wedding gowns and accessories. Carriage House Weddings has expert bridal consultants ready to help you find your dream dress for your big day!

Greenwise Market: This local market, owned by Publix, offers a large variety of organic and everyday groceries, ready-to-eat meals, a hot food bar, an extensive wine department, florals, and much more. Greenwise, the anchor store for Lane Parke, is conveniently located within the development and has everything you need – from dinner prep to beauty essentials and everything in between.

Mountain Brook Olive Company: Mountain Brook Olive Company is home to an awe-inspiring collection of artisan extra virgin and infused olive oils from around the world. Additionally, at this idyllic shop, you’ll find high-quality balsamic vinegar, seasonings, jams, teas, honey, and much more. This store is also a great stop for unique gift items including local pottery, ceramics, and jewelry.

Swoop: If you bring the kiddos with you to Lane Parke, make sure to stop by Swoop. Stocked with games, toys, children’s clothes, and more, Swoop will quickly become your child’s favorite Birmingham shop! Need a birthday or holiday gift? Make Swoop your first stop.

Tulipano: Full of designer fashions and the latest trends, Tulipano is a beautiful boutique with a sister store in Atlanta. Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night outfit or need to refresh your wardrobe for a new season, the helpful associates at Tulipano are ready to help you find some amazing, fashion-forward pieces.

Restaurants

Charbar No. 7: With only five locations throughout the United States, make plans to visit Charbar No. 7 during your next trip to Lane Parke. With a wide variety of menu options like seafood, chicken, sandwiches, salads, burgers, and more, there is something everyone will enjoy at Charbar No. 7. Need somewhere to watch a game? Charbar No. 7 has several TVs and a fully stocked bar!

Chopnfresh: Coming soon to Lane Parke, this fast-casual restaurant concept will bring seasonal salads, teas, and kombucha to Mountain Brook Village. Chopnfresh is the perfect spot for a casual lunch with friends, or if you’re craving something healthy in a hurry.

Post Office Pies: After having years of success in Avondale, Post Office Pies has officially opened its second location in Lane Parke. Known for its delicious wood-fired pizzas, Post Office Pies also makes delicious pasta, sandwiches, and desserts. This is a great spot for dinner with family or a girls’ night out!

Sol Y Luna: If you’re in the mood for some authentic Mexican fare, look no further than Sol Y Luna. This family-owned and -operated eatery features unique (and delicious!) dishes, amazing margaritas, and first-class service. One visit here, and you’ll understand the well-deserved hype.

Services

While visiting this multi-use development, you’ll notice that Lane Parke is also home to several service providers. You’ll see offices for Built Capital and other local providers such as Regions Bank and the U.S. Postal Service. You’ll also come across the brand new X4 Fitness studio located next to Sol Y Luna. This facility features HIIT-style workouts that combine cardio and weight training into one high-energy class!

Looking Ahead

The second phase of Lane Park is expected to be completed in Spring 2022 and will include more restaurants, retail space, and a small park. This expansion will welcome Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Basecoat on Fifth nail salon, a new restaurant concept from Asian restaurant Abhi, the second Ignite Cycle location, and several other tenants that have yet to be announced. The growth of Mountain Brook Village is just beginning, and we are eager to see what’s next in the pipeline for this beloved Birmingham suburb.

Make the trip to Mountain Brook and explore all this local gem has to offer!

