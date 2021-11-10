Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Located just a few blocks south of downtown Nashville, the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood has become one of the hottest areas in the city. Its factories and converted warehouses are home to some of Music City’s most artistic endeavors, and its dining and cocktail scene makes it a bustling place for a Friday or Saturday night. The neighborhood has seen immense growth over the last several years, and the spots we’ve highlighted below are just a few reasons to go eat, drink, shop, and explore Wedgewood-Houston. Enjoy!

Your Updated Guide to Wedgewood-Houston

WHERE TO EAT IN WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON

There’s a range of options available when it comes to dining in Wedgewood-Houston. At Bastion, sit down for a culinary adventure. The 24-seat restaurant located in Houston Station offers a new pre-set, multi-course meal at each dinner service, Wednesday through Saturday nights. With Josh Habiger at the helm, it’s bound to be delicious! And if you’re not able to snag a dinner reservation in Bastion’s dining room, visit their large, laid-back bar area — known as the “Big Bar” — for a cocktail and an order of their famous nachos.

A few doors down, duck into Earnest Bar & Hideaway for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Executive Chef Holly Peters recently released her new fall menu, and it promises elevated classics with a Southern twist, like shrimp and grits, Korean fried chicken, and some serious steaks. The space invites guests to sit and stay awhile.

Wedgewood-Houston is also home to a Nashville institution or two. One such spot is Gabby’s Burgers and Fries, your destination for the American classic combo. The burgers are made-to-order and pair best with a milkshake on the patio. If you’re more of a poultry person, head to Smokin’ Thighs. This spot specializes in all things chicken — applewood smoked, never fried. Try the Flying Hawaiian, a chicken burger with provolone, pineapple, kickin’ slaw, tomatoes, and teriyaki sauce on Texas toast. At B1281, a bar, food truck, and event space, find ramen, yakitori, and yummy bowls on the menu, in addition to the fun surf bar cocktails.

At The Loading Dock, it’s all about community. The breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot supports all things local, from their locally roasted coffee to the art that hangs on the walls. Have a seat at one of their tables outside, enjoy a delicious sandwich, and take a few midday minutes for yourself. Finally, for baked goods, visit Dozen Bakery, a can’t-miss spot that serves breakfast and lunch during the week and brunch on the weekends. Don’t miss their famous chocolate chip cookies or something from their mouthwatering bread menu. If your sweet tooth still isn’t satisfied, visit Pink Door Cookies. They offer a wide variety of cookie flavors, including seasonal favorites like caramel apple and pumpkin cold brew.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for healthy options, E+ROSE Wellness Company serves up fresh juices, smoothie bowls, salads, and more. They even offer a regular yoga series on Saturdays, so if you’re looking for a serious pick-me-up, be sure to keep an eye on their events page.

WHERE TO DRINK IN WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON

There’s no shortage of watering holes in Wedgewood-Houston. From coffee shops to cocktail bars to breweries and distilleries, there are plenty of spots to sit and sip. Jackalope Brewing Company’s The Ranch is open Tuesday through Sunday, serves 16 original beers on tap, has a dog-friendly patio with shuffleboard, and offers brewery tours and more, making it a fun spot for locals and visitors alike. If you’re more of a cider lover, visit Diskin Cider and try a flight. The cider is naturally gluten-free, but they also serve a handful of beers and handcrafted cocktails.

Corsair Distillery produces creative and adventurous spirits from whiskey to gin to absinthe. At their headquarters location in Wedgewood-Houston, Corsair offers tours of the distillery, cocktail classes, tastings, and more. For a Southern-themed distillery experience, head to Nashville Craft. There, you’ll find spirits like Crane City Gin, Nashville Honey, and Naked Biscuit Sorghum. Try them all in the tasting room, or take a full tour of the distillery!

Down the street from Corsair, you’ll find pH Craft Cocktails serving specialty cocktails in a comfortable space, inviting guests to grab a pre-dinner drink or enjoy the light-filled room during brunch. Another must-visit spot, Never Never, sits on the corner of Fourth and Houston. This cozy spot slings stiff drinks until 2 a.m. on Fridays and 3 a.m. on Saturdays. Just past Never Never, you’ll find BentoLiving, a modern hotel concept boasting a rooftop bar, The Chestnut, which offers creative cocktails and live entertainment ($10 cover charge for non-guests). If you keep venturing down Fourth Street, you’ll run into Lucky’s 3 Star, a casual spot complete with pool tables.

Down the street, the “Big Bar” at Bastion fills up on the weekends, but its cool vibe and cozy atmosphere beckon for a drink any night of the week. (Seriously, if you haven’t tried their nachos, you need to get there sooner rather than later.) A few doors down from Bastion, Americano Lounge serves both coffee and cocktails, quenching your thirst at all hours of the day.

For those even later hours, head down to Flamingo Cocktail Club. This lively spot is open ’til the wee hours, Wednesday through Saturday, serving up craft cocktails — and they’ve got one of the best dance floors in town. Or, if you’re looking to sing the night away instead of dance, step inside Nashville’s most famous double-wide, Santa’s Pub. It’s open until 3 a.m. every night, and the karaoke starts at 7 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays).

If coffee is the kick you’re looking for, visit one of Wedgewood-Houston’s many caffeine-concentrated spots. Crest Coffee House is a donation-based coffee house that gives the profits right back to Nashville. They employ single moms and at-risk youth to empower and teach them trade skills, mentoring them and employing them. That’s coffee you can feel great about! Flamingo Coffee Bar, sister to Flamingo Cocktail Bar, serves a seasonal coffee menu as well as delicious plant-based eats. Finally, down the street at Humphreys Street Coffee, get your fix and know that your profits there go right into programs and scholarships for students of South Nashville, who also make up the staff.

WHERE TO SHOP AND EXPLORE IN WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON

As if eating and drinking your way through Wedgewood-Houston wasn’t enough, there are countless places to explore, including shopping, activities, and plenty of art galleries. Many of the buildings that are home to restaurants, bars, shopping, and more are multi-use spaces, including Track One. Inside, find spots like Hip Hues, where you can learn to screen print, or Retro Gear Shop where you can browse a unique selection of high-end musical instruments, recording equipment, and audio gear. You’ll also run into adorable local jewelry shop Freshie & Zero. Find the full list of Track One’s tenants here.

Fort Houston similarly houses multiple makers and artists in their coworking and makers’ spaces. A screen printing area and both wood and metal shops are just some of the offerings at Fort Houston, and there are various levels of membership available.

The ax-throwing trend is at an all-time high, so now’s the time to try your hand. At Flying Axes, compete with friends or family at a fun game of ax throwing. High Note Gifts is your solution to all things gift-giving, offering beautifully packaged gift baskets filled with Nashville-based products from Bongo Java coffee to The Nashville Jam Co.’s famous jams. The Sara Ray Interior Design showroom is a beautiful place to browse and shop items for the home like candlesticks, artwork, accessories, and more. For slightly larger home browsing, stop into COCOCO, the family-owned, custom upholstered furniture maker. Choose one of their chic sofas, decide on your dimensions, then select from their extensive offering of leathers and fabrics. It’s a custom solution to your furniture needs, promising fast lead time and seamless service. For even more design inspiration, check out the Nashville Design Collective, open to the public Monday through Friday.

If it’s art you’re after, you’re in the right place. Wedgewood-Houston is well-known as a haven for artists in the city, and the WEHO Art Crawl on the first Saturday of each month is the best way to see it all. Start at 516 Hagan Street, and step into David Lusk Gallery and Zeitgeist, and continue through all 12 fantastic galleries for a taste of the art scene in Wedgewood-Houston. Find the entire list of galleries here. Additionally, visit the Fort Negley Visitors Center and Park to learn more about its historic role in the Civil War.

Finally, to make an evening of it, after dinner at the Wedgewood-Houston spot of your choice, attend an event at Nashville Repertory Theatre. The premier regional theater company hosts events like LookIns, where they do a deep dive into the creative process behind their next show, as well as REPaloud, where they read scripts and host a post-reading discussion with the audience. The theater is responsible for employing actors of Music City, educating through workshops and events, and producing the highest quality professional stage theater.

Wedgewood-Houston is packed to the brim with creatives — from restaurateurs and mixologists to artists, actors, and forward-thinkers. Take a day or two to explore and appreciate the growth it’s had over the last several years!

