Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Looking to elevate your post-work happy hour? Consider hitting up one of these Nashville area restaurants offering killer deals on fresh oysters. Enjoy traditional accompaniments like mignonette and horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce, and pair with your favorite after-five libation. Check out these nine fantastic options to work into your happy hour rotation!

Best Oyster Happy Hours in Nashville

55 South

Franklin: 403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 538-6001

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brentwood: 7031 Executive Center Dr. Suite 101, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 610-3341

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; All day Sunday

With two locations in Brentwood and Franklin, 55 South is a Southern comfort food-inspired eatery from Chef Jason McConnell that boasts flavors from the Delta. Along with gumbo, fried pickles, deviled eggs, and other Southern staples, you can indulge in oysters harvested from the Gulf. The restaurant happy hour includes draft beers, well drinks, house wines, and drumroll, please … $5 off a dozen oysters.

RELATED: NC’s New Oyster Trail: 10 Delicious Reasons to Visit

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 645-9100

Oyster Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East Nashville’s Cafe Roze offers a weekday happy hour that boasts fresh oysters for $1.50 each, plus a selection of martinis for pairing, ranging from classic to creative. The intimate bar and dining room fill up quickly, so arrive early to snag a seat if you can! Other happy hour nibbles to round out your cocktail hour include savory snacks like seasoned Marcona almonds and perfectly crisp fries.

The Dutch

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Oyster Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One of several incredible restaurants from Chef Andrew Carmellini, The Dutch now offers a social hour at the bar, and the main star is undoubtedly Oysters on the Half Shell. Served with a blood orange mignonette, you can indulge for $2 per oyster. To complete your order, choose from a selection of fun cocktails like the “Crooked Smile” and the “Life Coach.”

Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 490-8042

Oyster Happy Hour: Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Henrietta Red offers one of Nashville’s most extensive (and delicious) raw bars, with an oyster list that features a variety of mollusks from New York to Washington state. Indulge in the daily happy hour (except Mondays, when the restaurant is closed) from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. when you can order $2 oysters and $5 Cava as well as additional rotating food and drink selections. Talk about the perfect time to get adventurous!

Marsh House

401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Oyster Happy Hour: Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There’s no question that seafood-centric Marsh House is a go-to for everything from seafood towers to ceviche to … you guessed it, oysters. While we miss the Chambong-and-Oyster combo they used to have, you can still order them separately from the happy hour menu. (Never heard of a Chambong? Think beer bong — but fancier.) At $1 per oyster and $5 per Chambong, you can’t go wrong.

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 942-5057

Oyster Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Like sister restaurant, Cafe Roze, this Belle Meade’s neighborhood restaurant, Roze Pony, is a favorite spot for breakfast through dinner. But insiders know to grab a table from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and enjoy delicious $1.50 oysters. Order some seasonal crudities with miso ranch for just $5 and fries and you may just skip dinner altogether. Roze Pony also offers some of the prettiest, tastiest cocktails in town, so be sure to order one.

The Southern Steak and Oyster

150 3rd Ave S #110, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 724-1762

Oyster Happy Hour: Friday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Southern is an iconic Nashville restaurant that has long been supplying our fair city with high-quality oysters. Stop by this SoBro destination to partake in the $25 Chef’s Dozen (chef’s choice) oyster special at the bar, along with ever-changing beverage specials such as the Blackberry Mountain Tea and the House Old Fashioned. Relax and enjoy!

STK Steakhouse

700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Located in The Gulch, STK combines a modern steakhouse meets chic lounge. Swing by during happy hour to enjoy $3 oysters on the half shell and $9 signature cocktail and wine selections. Additionally, you can feast on Green Goddess salmon sliders, short rib croquettes with mustard cream, and several other excellent happy hour bites.

RELATED: The Best Nashville Happy Hours by Neighborhood

Zeppelin

505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 236-0035

Oyster Happy Hour: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeppelin is offering a rotation of showstopping options on their menu, and one of our favorite (relatively) recent additions is the oyster happy hour. The rooftop bar and lounge hosts a thrice-weekly extravaganza with $1 oysters, seafood specials, and cocktail specials to boot. Slurp a few briny and delicious oysters as you sip a cocktail and take in the sunset. Happy hour perfection.

Cheers, Nashville!

**********

Check out more of Nashville’s happy hour offerings HERE!