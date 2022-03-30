Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We can officially say the weather has turned and spring is here to stay, so we’re fixing our eyes on the season of outdoor events! If you’re looking to take advantage of the warm weather, these April events in Nashville are sure to keep you busy. We’re thrilled to celebrate annual favorites like the Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, Cheekwood’s Great Spring Art Hop, and more. Happy April, Nashville!

24 Nashville Events & Happenings: April 2022

Throughout April 2022: Online Intensives

Have you tried therapy before but didn’t get the breakthrough you longed for? Onsite’s three-day Online Intensives provide the opportunity to get clear about where you are, how you got there, and how to get where you want to be. Using experiential tools and techniques, these online therapy experiences are customized to meet your unique needs and goals. Offered for individuals, couples, or families, Online Intensives offer a world-renowned experience from the comfort of your own home. The event takes place throughout the month of April. Contact Onsite about fees and upcoming session dates. onsiteworkshops.com

Through April 30, 2022: Private Edition’s 41st Anniversary

In 1981, Private Edition was Nashville’s first beauty and cosmetics store to offer prestige brands, and we continue to celebrate their efforts to provide Music City with premier products and aesthetic services. Throughout April, join Private Edition as they celebrate its 41st anniversary. Notable events include a Shop Alice trunk show (Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2), the beloved Goody Bag Day (Wednesday, April 6), and more exclusive specials and deals. Visit privateedition.com to see a full list of events.

April 2, 2022: Gilda’s Gang 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run

Enjoy the springtime weather at this 5K and one-mile fun run. Head to Shelby Park for a charity run benefitting Gilda’s Club Middle TN, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals experiencing cancer. The race is not timed and perfect for all ages. The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and the fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration starts at $35. gildasclubmiddletn.org

April 2, 2022: Whiskey Warmer

Head to Westhaven Swim 2 at the Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, TN, for an evening of live bluegrass music, food trucks, and delicious spirits. Guests can enjoy samples of premier whiskey, bourbon, and scotch in addition to a cigar lounge and plenty of photo opportunities. General admission tickets are $49, and VIP tickets are $99. The event begins at 6 p.m. whiskeywarmer.com

April 7, 2022: 9th Annual Boots & Bubbles Crawfish Boil

The Nashville Dolphins hosts the annual Boots & Bubbles Crawfish Boil presented by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, April 7, at the Nashville Gun Club. In addition to an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil dinner, attendees can compete in a clay shoot tournament. Check-in for the clay shoot begins at 1:30 p.m., the tournament begins at 3 p.m., and dinner begins at 5 p.m. The event also includes live music from The Northern Lights, a silent auction., an O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey tasting, and bottomless beverages. Tickets begin at $100. nashvilledolphins.org

April 9, 2022: Sip of History

The Hermitage’s annual Sip of History event is back and better than ever! On Saturday, April 9, you can enjoy libations from more than 20 Tennessee distilleries, Mill Creek Brewing Co., and Natchez Hills Winery. The event also includes food trucks, live music from Callie McCullough, lawn games, and more. Tickets are $60 for Hermitage members and $70 for non-members and include access to The Hermitage grounds. The event begins at 2 p.m. thehermitage.com

April 9, 2022: Bourbon & Bubbles Fest

Head to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the second annual Bourbon & Bubbles Fest on Saturday, April 9. The all-inclusive tasting event includes samples of prosecco, sparkling wine, beer, seltzer, and other spirits. The event also offers live music and food. The fun begins at 4 p.m., and general admission tickets are $79. Designated driver and VIP tickets are also available. bourbonandbubblesfest.com

April 9, 2022: East Nashville Beer Festival

Presented by M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, the East Nashville Beer Fest makes its way back to East Park on Saturday, April 9. Enjoy brews from hotspots like Bearded Iris, Diskin Cider, TailGate Brewery, and many more. The fun begins at noon, and general admission tickets are $65. Designated driver tickets are also available for $25. eventbrite.com

April 10, 2022: All-Ages ARTlab: Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful

Join Turnip Green Creative Reuse at the Frist Art Museum as they lead a painting-on-canvas activity inspired by the exhibition Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful. Instructors educate participants of all ages about reuse, recycling, and waste reduction. The class begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults who are museum members and $15 for non-members. fristartmuseum.org

April 12 & 14, 2022: Ona’s Peel Event Featuring The Image Pro® 3D

Join Ona Skincare as they introduce the Emage Image Pro® 3D. Their providers use the Image Pro® 3D to run a skin analysis and help you choose which peel is best. The event also includes food and drinks, goodie bags, and 20% off products, peel packages, and single peels. Patients can book an appointment by calling one of Ona Skincare’s patient coordinators. The event requires a $50 deposit that can be used toward a product or service. The event takes place on Tuesday, April 12, at the East Nashville location and on Thursday, April 14, at the Belle Meade location. Both events begin at 11 a.m. onaskin.com

April 13, 2022: Bubbles & Rosé Wine Dinner

Ellington’s Restaurant at the Fairlane Hotel invites you to enjoy a cava-based cocktail and five-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Christopher Ayala and his team. Throughout the dinner, guests are led through a tasting (and the fascinating history!) of some of Spain’s most interesting wines. Tickets are $99 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. ellingtons.restaurant

April 14, 2022: Lauren Alaina’s “Top of the World Tour”

On the heels of her hit album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, country star Lauren Alaina brings the “Top of the World Tour” to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with special guest Spencer Crandall. Tickets begin at $25. The restaurant, bar, and bowling open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. brooklynbowl.com

April 15 & 16, 2022: Great Spring Art Hop

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ annual Great Spring Art Hop returns on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. The event includes nine oversized bunnies painted by local artists in addition to fun-filled egg hunts. The event also includes live entertainment, family activities, and food trucks. Tickets begin at $10 for adults who are Cheekwood members and $22 for non-members. cheekwood.org

April 16, 2022: Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo’s annual Easter event is back. In addition to 12 scheduled egg hunts, children can enjoy zookeeper talks, face painting, animal encounters, and more. Admission is free for zoo members, and non-member admission begins at $19 for children and $23 for adults. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. nashvillezoo.org

April 16, 2022: Spring Goddess Craft Market

Celebrate women in the visual and healing arts at the Spring Goddess Craft Market. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Wilburn Street Studio and includes handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, food trucks, and more. Participating vendors include Alexia Marcelle Abegg, Flatwoods Fawn, Jennie Okon, and more. Donations are accepted at the door to support individuals battling cancer. gaiasisterhood.org

April 16, 2022: 8th Annual Nashville Wine & Food Festival

Sip on wines from all over the world, enjoy delicious food from some of Nashville’s best restaurants, shop retail vendors, and listen to live music at the Nashville Wine & Food Festival. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Omni Hotel. General admission is $90, and VIP tickets are $150. Non-drinking tickets are also available for $35. nashvillefoodandwinefestival.com

April 21, 2022: Rally On The Runway

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research’s seventh annual Rally On the Runway returns on Thursday, April 21. The event features Rally Kids (children who are fighting or have fought cancer) as models who are escorted by Tennessee Titans football players. The evening also includes gourmet dining, silent and live auctions, a welcome address from Titans player Kevin Byard, and a message from a Rally Kid. The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at Marathon Music Works. Tickets are $175. rallyontherunway.org

April 21, 2022: Science of Beer

Science of Beer returns to the Adventure Science Center and includes unlimited craft beer samples, hands-on exhibits, live science demonstrations, live music, and more. This year’s event also includes a “Hometown” section that highlights some of Nashville’s best brews. Tickets begin at $65, and VIP and designated driver tickets are also available. The fun starts at 7 p.m. adventuresci.org

April 23, 2022: Spring Showcase at Bennett Galleries

Bennett Galleries invites you to the reception for their Spring Showcase, which features works from Trevor Mikula, Shane Miller, and Toni Swarthout. The event includes an eclectic mix of styles, and artists are on hand for photos and to answer questions. The show is scheduled to be on display for a few weeks after the reception, so you can also stop in after the reception to see the artwork! The free reception takes place on Saturday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. bennettgalleriesnashville.com

April 23 & 24, 2022: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Nashville’s favorite spring race is back! On Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, lace up your running shoes and join St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. Race options include a 5K, Nashville-inspired 6.15-mile run, half marathon, marathon, kids’ run, and Doggie Dash. Registration begins at $25, or it’s free when you sign up to run as a St. Jude Hero. runrocknroll.com

April 24, 2022: Family Day at the Ballet

Join Nashville Ballet for a day filled with dance-inspired activities, storytimes, crafts, games, and more at Family Day at the Ballet. The event takes place at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet at 12:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. nashvilleballet.com

April 28 – May 2, 2022: Mary Poppins

Nashville Repertory Theatre presents the beloved Broadway musical Mary Poppins, beginning Thursday, April 28. The show includes new music as well as classic songs from the Disney film. Performance times vary, and tickets start at $50. tpac.org

April 29, 2022: No Pain, ALL GAIN: EB Skin Spring Webinar

EB Skin hosts an educational webinar on Friday, April 29, to teach attendees about new advances in noninvasive skin rejuvenation and how to achieve healthy, beautiful skin at every age. Join Erin Bruton, owner of EB Skin, and Lucey Cochran, Business Development Manager for Alumier MD, as they discuss new peptide technologies in skincare as well as in-office peptide infusion therapies for the skin. Learn how professional LED skin therapies work to encourage the production of collagen without inflicting injury or leading to downtime. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free to attend. ebskinnashville.com

April 30, 2022: Red Shoe Party

The Red Shoe Party returns as an in-person event this year! Taking place at Marathon Music Works, the fundraiser includes a live auction, cocktail reception, seated dinner, and dancing. Guests are also invited to wear unusual and decorated red shoes as part of the beloved Red Shoe Contest. The party begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $250 per person. Cocktail attire is required. casanashville.org

Happy April, Nashville!

