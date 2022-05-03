Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Nashville-based eateries, coffee shops, breweries, and more are expanding to the Nashville International Airport. We’ve created a helpful guide, organized by concourse, highlighting BNA’s local dining and drinking options — so you can eat and drink like a true Nashvillian before and after your flight!

Editor’s Note: Hours may vary based on concourse location.

Where to Eat + Drink at BNA: Organized by Concourse

Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker

Location: Concourse B

Near Gate: B-4

Pig Star is serving up authentic West Tennessee-style barbecue from nationally-acclaimed pitmaster Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker. The sister restaurant of the award-winning barbecue joint offers smoked meats and sides with Peg Leg’s signature sauces and rubs. Try the Cadillac Nachos with pulled pork, nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, jalapeños, and pork rinds.

Tennessee Brew Works

A/B Rotunda

Sip on a high-quality beverage that pays tribute to Tennessee’s land, traditions, and culture. The new Tennessee Brew Works BNA location features a full bar with beers on draft, Tennessee Spirits, beer cocktails, and wine. We have our eye on the 1927 Paloma, made with 1927 IPA, Nashville’s TC Craft tequila, and fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice.

Bongo Java

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-5

Nashville’s original coffeehouse since 1993, Bongo Java has reached millions of local Nashvillians and visitors alike through their 100% organic, fair-trade coffee beans and various coffeehouse locations. Make sure to stop by their BNA location and grab a cold brew or bag of coffee to take with you on your trip.

8th & Roast

Concourse C

Concourse D: Near Gate D-1

Step off the plane and follow the aroma of 8th & Roast‘s craft coffee, which is served alongside grab-and-go sandwiches, soups, salads, and pastries in Concourse D. The menu is similar to those at their in-town locations on Eighth Avenue and Charlotte Avenue.

TailGate Brewery

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-16

This independent craft brewery and pizzeria has called Music City home since 2014 and has since grown to four taprooms in Nashville, each with its own production facility. TailGate Brewery’s BNA location offers travelers local craft beers on draft and a limited menu of their made-from-scratch pizza and appetizers, including their famous loaded waffle fries.

Barista Parlor

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-18

Sip on a latte while devouring a signature breakfast biscuit at Barista Parlor, the Nashville-based coffee brand that emphasizes ethical sourcing and a creative atmosphere. Choose from specialty drinks like the Whiskey Caramel, and be sure to pick up a bag of their exclusive Concorde Blend, available only at BNA.

400 Degrees

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-15

400 Degrees is bringing the heat to BNA. Arguably some of the best hot chicken in Nashville, 400 Degree’s signature recipe calls for deep-fried chicken rather than skillet-fried. The name 400 Degrees refers to its hottest chicken, which is taken from the fry basket and painted with a fiery dark pepper mixture.

The Urban Juicer

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-14

Nashville’s popular juice chain, The Urban Juicer, is a refreshing addition to the BNA food scene. The juice bar serves a variety of energy-boosting smoothies, açai bowls, wraps, salads, and grab-and-go treats. Pick up a tasty and nutritious smoothie before your flight, such as Paradise Found, a tropical combination of mango, pineapple, and coconut milk.

Swett’s

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-13

Swett’s, a meat-and-three eatery that first opened in 1954, offers an authentic taste of Nashville in BNA. Travelers can savor Swett’s tried-and-true family recipes while waiting to board their flight. Indulge in comforting classics like their fried chicken with a side of macaroni and cheese.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-5

Get your Broadway fix without venturing Downtown. The recently-renovated famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge serves up country music, beer, and food at its airport location. Devour biscuits and gravy for breakfast, nachos for lunch, and a burger for dinner, all while singing along to some toe-tapping tunes.

Yazoo Brewing Company

Concourse C

Near Gate: C-25

Still thirsty? Yazoo Brewing Company’s airport location serves a wide selection of Yazoo beer, proudly handcrafted in Nashville. Drink beers on draft at the bar, in the concourse, or at the gate. Six-packs are also available for purchase and make great hostess gifts or libations to drink at your final destination.

Party Fowl

Concourse D

Near Gate: D-2

Specializing in Nashville hot chicken, boozy slushies, and brunch, Party Fowl’s festive atmosphere is not to be missed. Several flat-screen televisions give it a sports bar appeal, making it a great place to wait out a layover or delayed flight. Sit back, order a Bourbon Bushwacker (or two), and relax.

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

Concourse D

Near Gate: D-4

Take a seat and enjoy Puckett’s laid-back, down-home atmosphere. The family-run restaurant began as a small grocery store in Leiper’s Fork in the 1950s and now has multiple locations across the state. Folks line up for their local musical acts and a taste of true Southern staples such as country-fried steak and shrimp and grits.

Scheduled to open in 2022

Arrington Wine Bar and Café (Concourse A)

The Pharmacy Burger (A/B Rotunda)

Goo Goo Store (A/B Rotunda)

ACME Feed & Seed (Concourse T)

Hattie B’s (Concourse C)

Slim and Husky’s (Concourse C)

Prince’s Hot Chicken (C/D Connector)

The Southern Steak & Oyster (Concourse D)

There are several national chains represented throughout the airport as well — for a complete list, visit flynashville.com.

