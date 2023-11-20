Share with your friends! 929 SHARES 101 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The holiday season is (finally) here, with carts — both online and in-store — filled to the brim with treats and trinkets for everyone on our shopping lists. Once your big-ticket items are secured, it’s time to think about those smaller buys: stocking stuffers, gifts for friends, neighbors, and coworkers, and a few extras to stash under the tree. To make it easy to support local this year, we’ve gathered a list of 50 gifts priced at or under $50 available at Nashville retailers!

FOOD & DRINK

Gift basket

Few gifts are more practical than a basket of food, and Made in TN has put together the perfect basket to give folks a taste of Tennessee. The $39.95 Music City Treats basket includes local bites and novelty products like Willa’s shortbread cookies, a guitar-shaped tin of mints, Nashville playing cards, GooGoo Clusters, a postcard, and a magnet.

Spice set

This spice set is a one-two punch for local finds. Available at Southernaire Market in the Pinnacle building, this set features spices from ACME Feed & Seed, a Lower Broadway favorite. The three-piece set includes hot chicken spice, espresso rub, and table salt for $36.

Chocolate bars

Who doesn’t love gourmet chocolate?! Little Gourmand carries Bovetti chocolate bars, along with an extensive selection of other giftable treats! These bars come in a variety of flavors, including dark chocolate with dried and candied fruits, dark chocolate with candied orange, and milk chocolate with Guerande sea salt and caramel. Pick them up for $22.99 each.

Country breakfast set

A Nashville institution, Loveless Cafe offers a variety of ingredients and novelty gifts in its collection of shops surrounding the restaurant. For the breakfast lover in your life, we recommend the Favorite Fixins Gift Set, which includes Loveless’s famous biscuit mix, waffle and pancake mix, preserves, and maple syrup. This set is available at Loveless Cafe for $46.

Famous caramel cake

The perfect gift for a party host, or teacher, or to add to your own holiday table, Dessert Designs carries an impressive collection of cakes and pastries, including this decadent caramel bundt. Starting with old-fashioned pound cake and topped with slow-cooked caramel icing, this showstopper is available for $49. (Be prepared to tell folks where you found it!)

BBQ seasoning

Nashville is in the running for best BBQ in the South, making this seasoning from Peg Leg Porker the perfect stocking stuffer for any foodie. In addition to meats, this seasoning also pairs well with veggies and even popcorn. Find it at Peg Leg Porker for $14.99.

Coffee subscription

For the coffee lover in your life! Fuel their caffeine addiction with the gift that keeps on giving: a coffee subscription from Crema Coffee. The Roaster’s Choice option sends a carefully selected coffee biweekly for $28 per delivery.

Coffee cream liqueur

A newcomer to Nashville’s spirits scene, Stable Reserve has a new cozy home in downtown Franklin, serving as both a coffee shop and cocktail bar. Their housemade spirits are also available for sale in-house, and we recommend this Bourbon Coffee Cream Liqueur for your favorite espresso martini lover — available for $39.99.

Bourbon brittle

You may be tempted to snag a box of this brittle for you and one for a friend, and we don’t blame you. This treat uses spirits from Nashville’s Corsair Distillery as its base, combined with buttery brittle and cacao nibs. Pick up a pack from Olive and Sinclair for $16.99.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Earrings

The minimalist in your life will love these simple gold earrings that up the ante on traditional studs. Filled with 14-karat gold, the stick earrings from ABLE are a perfect (and trendy) gift for only $38.

Silk bandana

A good silk scarf is the ultimate multi-purpose accessory — it’s like several gifts in one! Your giftee can wear it tied in their hair, on a favorite purse, or around their neck. This printed beauty from e.Allen is available in two color schemes for $49.

Beanie

Knit will never go out of style! This ‘Saltburn’ beanie by Barbour is the perfect, stylish gift to keep your loved one warm all winter. Plus, the faux fur pom-pom is just too cute! Choose from several colors at Oak Hall for $50.

Men’s long sleeve tee

The Oxford Shop has you covered when it’s time to shop for men – you can’t go wrong with any of the high-quality pieces in their store. This long-sleeved tee may be casual, but it’s a crisp addition to any closet. Available in multiple colors, this top is $48.

Tennessee sweatshirt

Show off your state pride by gifting a “Tennessee” sweatshirt to local loved ones, visitors, or even friends who are considering relocating. Tin Cottage carries this cozy crewneck for $49.

Paris tee

This t-shirt from Linebender, a photography-focused apparel and gifts brand, is the perfect tee for friends who love pop art. Snag this Vogue Paris shirt online for $47.99. (This print is also available in other options like totes, mugs, and more.)

Ball cap

The NASH Collection has continued to grow in popularity, and for good reason. The block-letter hats are always a crowd-pleaser, and this monotone khaki version makes a trendy gift that will match any outfit. Grab one online or in-store for $32.95.

Ring

Snag this trendy zig-zag ring from Kristin Cavalleri’s Uncommon James. At $38, this is the perfect piece to gift year after year until your loved one has a full stack.

FOR THE HOME

Game set

This compact set will make a great addition to anyone’s game collection, housing a whopping 30 card games in a small giftable box. Grab one for $29 from Hester and Cook, and let the friendly competition commence.

Cookbook

Whether your loved one knows their way around the kitchen or they’re hoping to master the culinary arts in 2024, Amber Wilson’s For The Love of the South cookbook is chock-full of tips and recipes inspired by the South. Grab a copy from Adobe Mercantile for $35.

Aroma set

As its name suggests, Gift Horse has you covered for just about everyone on your list. The team carries a collection of match stick holders ($24), candles ($34), trays ($16), and smudge sticks ($10) from Tenn Prairie that can be mixed and matched for a custom gift. We love this all-pink combo!

Coffee mug

Just in time for the season, this $44 stunning striped mug from Schumacher Boutique makes a perfect gift. Pair it with your own favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa for an added treat!

Vintage Scrabble set

We adore this reimagined packaging for a classic board game that would look beautiful on any bookshelf. Snag this vintage Scrabble set that tucks neatly inside a neutral book from The Golden Slipper for $45.99.

Glazed ceramic pitcher

COLOR is an absolute treasure trove for seasonal and holiday decor and entertaining supplies, but it’s great for year-round staples, too. We love this glazed ceramic pitcher — its sturdy construction and moody color palette really make an impact. This piece is fabulous for serving both hot and cold drinks, displaying floral arrangements, or just sitting pretty on a shelf between uses. Find it at COLOR for $45.

Tidbit dish

One can never have too many serving dishes, and we love this hobnob dish ($40) with scalloped edges from Hot Pink. Give it as-is or fill it with sweets for a perfect gift your loved one can use during the holidays and beyond.

‘Nashville’ candle

You can never go wrong with a candle! This Nashville-scented aroma from Ranger Station is an extra special option. It smells like notes of magnolia, dogwood, amber, and musk. The candle’s vessel doubles as a whiskey glass — the gift that keeps on giving! Get it at Ranger Station for $39.

Whiskey tasting glass

This funky-shaped tasting glass will make a memorable addition to any whiskey-lover’s bar cart. Its shape is said to enhance the aroma and flavor of the sipper for an elevated experience. Grab one (or make it a pair) from Welcome Home for $20.

Water bottle

We’re all about practical gifting, and this star-covered water bottle checks all the boxes for function, sustainability, and cuteness. Pick from blue, green, lavender, or orange, each covered in stars and paired with a matching reusable straw. Find it for $22 from Apple and Oak.

Bread warmer

PDK Kitchen and Pantry sells a slew of gift options for the kitchen and home, but we particularly love this rope bread warmer ($47) – warm the plate in the microwave or oven, then place your bread on top to keep it nice and warm for holiday gatherings. The brand, Rahab’s Rope, donates 100% of its profits to help end trafficking in India.

Mini geometric pitcher

Merridian Home Furnishings has a beautiful, eclectic mix of vessels and accessories. We especially love this mini geometric pitcher for its versatility — it can be used as a vase or serveware, and it looks lovely perched on an exposed shelf. (It’s the second pitcher on our list this year. Can you tell we’re fans of this accessory?!) Find it at Merridian for $16.

Antique ceramic plate

There’s something extra special about gifting an antique, an item that was loved before and is ready to be loved again. GasLamp Antiques has you covered with everything from art to furniture and more – but we’re already jealous of the lucky shopper that snags this beautiful ceramic plate for $45.

Cotton throw

Give the gift of cozy with this $45 khaki-colored throw that is both chic and practical. You’ll have to venture to Franklin’s The Good Tree to snag it, but the plethora of gift ideas in-store is well worth the trip.

Beeswax wraps

These sustainable food storage solutions are taking the place of plastic wrap in kitchens across the country. Not only are they reusable, but they’re also adorable ways to keep food fresh without waste. These are great for throwing in with your favorite giftable pantry items! Choose from a variety of prints at The Good Fill for $22.

Coffee table book

We found the perfect coffee table book for the Swiftie in your life: Taylor Swift: And The Clothes She Wears by Terry Newman. It’s an homage to Swift’s sparkly style through the years, including looks from her current Eras Tour. Epergne carries it for $30.

BEAUTY

Lipstick set

The Ilia Color Ways multi-stick set from Woo Skincare offers a trio of lip color options in one cohesive gift. Including peach pink, coral pearl, and soft champagne pearl, this $48 set has a color for every occasion and makes a perfect addition to any makeup routine.

Skincare set

Give the gift of self-care with this curated skincare set from The Cosmetic Market. The Glow to Go starter kit includes three Osea products for $32: the Undaria Algae Body Oil, Undaria Cleansing Body Polish, and Salts of the Earth Body Scrub.

Exfoliating scrub

Hatef Aesthetics offers a slew of medspa services ranging from plastic surgery to injectables, but the facility also houses a collection of high-quality skincare products that make for an ultra-luxe gift. Snag the Revision Skincare Finishing Touch exfoliating scrub packed with volcanic black sand, ultra-fine pumice, and freshwater silt to purify and hydrate the skin. Find it in their shop for $50.

Makeup brush cleaner

This cleanser gets the job done when it comes to frequently used makeup brushes, making it a perfect gift option for your favorite beauty queen. Grab a bottle from The Makeup Altar for $12.

Nourishing lip trio

Three of Goop’s best-selling lip balms are now sold as a set, perfect for gifting! The rich, ultra-moisturizing trio comes with two tinted balms and one clear. Pick it up for $48 at White’s Mercantile.

FOR LITTLE ONES

Rattle

Don’t forget the little ones on your list! Magpies is your one-stop shop for kids of all ages, but we love this stuffed bear option for someone celebrating their first holiday season this year. Pick one up for $28.

Kids’ yoga mat set

If you have yogi friends with young children, this set will totally tug at their heartstrings. It’s a kid-sized yoga mat complete with colorful, age-appropriate yoga pose instructions. Find it at Tabla Rasa Toys for $24.99.

Lovey

A good quality lovey will likely stay with a little one for life, and Plaid Rabbit has a collection of soft and snuggly options in a variety of colors and motifs. How cute is this pastel yellow duck?! Pick one up for $16.

Puzzle

This fun puzzle stimulates both the brain and the senses – the cozy penguin is holding a mug of scratch-and-sniff cocoa! This gift will surely keep the little ones busy all season, and Patch carries it for only $10.

FOR FURRY FRIENDS

Toy

Don’t leave your four-legged friends off the holiday shopping list! The Modern Dog Company has everything you need to spoil your furbaby, from treats to toys and even clothing. We love this festive toy that looks like a plate of cookies for “Santa Paws.” Find it for $11.90.

Treats

We all love treats during the holiday season, and the pups are no exception. This all-natural option from Pet Wants is a mud pie-inspired delicacy, available for $9.99

FLORAL & PLANTS

Bud bouquet

Whether sprucing up your own home or gifting an arrangement to a loved one, Lillian’s Floral offers this simple-yet-stunning “bud bouquet.” The team pairs the freshest blooms into a vase for $45, available for same-day delivery while supplies last.

Fiddle leaf fig

You can never go wrong with gifting a plant, and Flower Mart has you covered with a collection of houseplants and ceramic pots to pair. Fiddle leaf figs are continuing to trend, and this stunner runs at $39.99, container and mood moss included.

Hanging planter

Does your loved one have a green thumb? Gift these adorable hanging planters from Bates Nursery for $26.99. The upside-down umbrella design is the perfect base for a flowering plant or collection of succulents.

HOLIDAY TRINKETS

Ornament

This just in: Santa has a smartphone. Gift this innovative ornament from You’re Invited to spread magic all season long. With a built-in QR code, simply scan the ornament for Santa to appear with a jolly message, lessons, and challenges accompanied by a journal. Find it for $44.95.

Carved tree

Gift a piece of decor that your loved one can enjoy year after year. Ten Thousand Villages in Green Hills is all about ethical sourcing and supporting artisans all over the world. This hand-carved winter tree, available for $29.99, is not only beautiful, but it hails from India-based Noah’s Ark, which provides education and medical treatment for artisans and their families.

Book ornament

Have a book lover on your list? Gifting your personal favorite is always a thoughtful option, and Fairytales Nashville has you covered there. But, why not grab this adorable $14.99 book stack ornament they can enjoy year after year on your way out?

Happy hunting, Nashville!

