Whether you’re looking to nurture new skills, meet friendly farm animals, or pick fresh, seasonal produce to take home with you, these local farms have something for everyone! Here are seven fun, family-friendly experiences in and around Nashville (listed in alphabetical order) to help you make the most of the warmer months to come.

7 Fun Farm Activities Near Nashville

Bloomsbury Farm’s Farm Fridays

9398 Del Thomas Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167 • (615) 355-8525



Nothing beats fresh produce from a local farm. Attend Bloomsbury Farm’s Farm Fridays and enjoy organic fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers, and a rotating selection of local beverages and vendors — including Alebrjie, Bloomsbury Farm’s resident Mexico-City-inspired street food pop-up. Farm Friday is a family-friendly market open to the public every Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. bloomsburyfarms.com

Green Door Gourmet Classes

7007 River Rd Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 942-7169

Celebrate the spring season with educational classes at Green Door Gourmet, a 350-acre farm nestled alongside the Cumberland River. Upcoming classes include an evening highlighting dishes made with farm-fresh herbs and an egg-themed cooking class where guests learn how to prepare everything from hardboiled eggs to omelets. greendoorgourmet.com

Johnson’s Honey Farm

1206 South, Dickerson Rd, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 • (615) 859-7253

Visit Johnson’s Honey Farm, home to third-generation beekeeper Paula Morton and her husband, Jess. The two passionate beekeepers work hard to produce and promote the “best tasting honey in the world.” If you can’t make it to the honeybee farm, visit farmers’ markets in the Nashville area, where you’ll find different varieties of Johnson’s honey, including wildflower, clover, and sourwood.

Kelley’s Berry Farm Pick-Your-Own Experience

50 Riverview Estates Ln, Castalian Springs, TN 37031 • (615) 633-1426

Beginning in early May with the strawberry season, Kelley’s Berry Farm invites visitors to come out to their farm for a “pick-your-own” experience. Strawberry season runs until early June, and in the later summer months, guests can pluck their own fresh blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and peaches. The family also harvests the fruits themselves and sells them at local community farmers’ markets throughout the Nashville area. kelleysberries.com

Lucky Ladd’s Petting Farm

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060 • (615) 274-3786

Located just outside of Murfreesboro, Lucky Ladd Farms is home to Tennessee’s largest petting farm, with over 100 friendly farm animals living on the property. Get up close and personal with cows, sheep, chickens, llamas, and more. In addition to hands-on animal encounters, additional farm activities include educational farm tours, nature walks, and wagon rides. Lucky Ladd Farms opens for the spring and summer season on April 15. luckyladdfarms.com

Noble Springs Dairy Farm Tours

3144 Blazer Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 481-9546

Hang out with baby goats and learn how goat cheese is made! Noble Springs Dairy is a dairy farm producing all-natural goat milk products in Franklin, TN, and you can book an interactive farm tour to meet the goats and their babies on the farm’s picturesque property. Guests are also invited to see the farm’s milking parlor and cheese-making facility, where they can learn all about the cheese-making process behind the scenes. Farm tours are on Saturdays at 11 a.m. noble-springs.com.

Three Creeks Farm’s Traditional Workshops

365 Peabody Rd, Charlotte, TN 37036 • (615) 476-1049

Learn traditional skills and techniques in an authentic farm setting at Three Creeks Farm, just 45 minutes outside of Nashville. The small family farm teaches various classes in blacksmithing, felting, and spinning. In the spring season, visitors are also invited to meet the farm’s baby chicks, lambs, and goats. Wool from the sheep and goats, spinning products, and hand-forged ironwork are all available for purchase. 3creeksfarm.com

Do you know of any local farms offering exciting experiences and activities? Email [email protected] to let us know!

