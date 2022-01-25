Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re looking to take up knitting, brush up on your conversational Italian, or figure out the secret to making great sourdough, the time is now! Luckily, Nashville offers many options to help you flex your creative muscles, inspire intellectual growth, or challenge your body. Here are 21 adult education classes (in alphabetical order) to enhance your health, happiness, and brainpower in 2022.

21 Nashville Adult Education Classes

The Clay Lady’s Campus

If you’re looking to join Music City’s vibrant artist community, The Clay Lady (Danielle McDaniel) offers an art education center with project workshops for all skill levels. You can learn everything from pottery, sculpting, and stained glass to designing your own Valentine’s Day cards. For a complete list of class options, visit theclaylady.com.

Cheekwood Adult Education and Wellness 360 Classes

Learn how to care for your orchids, how to identify trees and plants in the winter, and write with beautiful calligraphy handwriting. These classes and more are available at Cheekwood. Check back throughout the spring to find even more offerings under the “Learn” tab on their website. And, don’t overlook their Wellness 360 options as while some are expected, like Tai Chi and Yoga, there are some unexpected offerings as well including a class about herbs for menopause and another on sound immersion.

Craft South

Bring arts and crafts back into your life at Craft South, a specialty craft supply store, workshop, and resource center in Woodbine/Berry Hill. Workshops start at $30 and range from an introduction to sewing to jewelry making to quilting. There is never a shortage of classes on the calendar, as they run throughout the year, so keep an eye out for ones that interest you. Learn more at craft-south.com

The Curious Kitchen

Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Started by a mother-daughter duo with a passion for cooking (Mom spent five years as the director of the largest recreational cooking school in Los Angeles), The Curious Kitchen is a cafe-meets-culinary school experience that’s perfect for all skill levels. Lessons include creating a Tuscan feast, making various Thai dishes, and even learning to make sushi. For $65, they’ll equip you with all of the necessary ingredients and kitchen accoutrements, including an apron. Plus, each class ends with the chance to sit down and eat what you’ve whipped up. You can check out menu options, the class calendar, and more at thecuriouskitchen.net.

Goo Goo Chocolate Classes

If you’re a chocolate lover, make your way to The Goo Goo Shop & Dessert Bar. Starting at $35, you can attend one of the classes they hold throughout the year (“Goos & Booze?” We’re in!). You’ll not only walk away with fun facts about the iconic Nashville brand but a satisfied sweet tooth, too! Not to mention, you can now design your own Goo Goo Cluster — an exciting activity for adults and kids alike. Did we mention they have a brand spanking new facility that’s as fun and interactive as it is beautiful? For additional information, visit googoo.com.

Green Hills Guitar Studio

Are you looking to take up an instrument or get back into playing one you haven’t touched in a while? Green Hills Guitar Studio offers two locations with individual and group music workshops that range from guitar and songwriting instruction to piano and ukulele lessons. Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or simply find a creative outlet, the studio provides a comfortable atmosphere in which to spread your wings. You can learn more about the workshops at greenhillsguitarstudio.com.

Harpeth Hall Winterim for Adults Program

A go-to for adult education classes, Harpeth Hall hosts its annual Winterim for Adults Program led by alumni, faculty, staff, and local professionals each winter. This year’s classroom-style and hands-on workshops offer everything from pickleball or American Mah Jongg for beginners to an exquisite cooking lesson from Anzie Blue‘s Executive Chef, Star Maye. Plus, you can join a book talk about the bestselling novel The Namesake by author Jhumpa Lahiri, as well as learn calligraphy and how to embark on home DIY projects. Registration is now open, and classes run in February and March, starting at $10. See the full lineup at harpethhall.org.

Liquor Lab

Make the chilly months of winter more fun by commanding the skills of cocktail making. A hands-on event space where guests can experience and create custom beverages, Liquor Lab offers the opportunity to get behind a bar. They host mixology classes throughout the year that will certainly elevate your home bar life! Craft iconic cocktails or learn how to pair bourbon and barbecue (with barbecue from Peg Leg Porker, no less). Prices vary based on live versus virtual classes, with on-demand virtual options available from $10. Learn more at liquorlabnashville.com.

Little Art House

Nashville kids seem to love and embrace Little Art House, and why shouldn’t adults benefit from a bit of creativity, too? Sisters and art lovers Emma Bradford and Leighton Lancaster opened Little Art House in Hillsboro Village as a place for folks of all ages to imagine, explore, and create. There’s no shortage of opportunities to do just that. Try your hand at watercolor, acrylic painting, mixed media, or printmaking, with classes that continue throughout the year. You can even look forward to making your own botanical watercolors and pet portraits! For the complete list of courses, visit littlearthousenashville.com.

Mud Puddle Pottery Studio

Mud Puddle Pottery is best known for its pottery studio, where you can shop handcrafted gifts from local Tennessee artisans. But the fun doesn’t stop there. You can also learn the art of pottery and attend classes in coppersmithing, jewelry-making, painting, drawing, and more. They are currently working on the class and workshop schedule for 2022, but you can sign up for updates at mudpuddlepottery.com or keep checking back until they’ve posted the full schedule.

Nashville Acting Studio

Nashville Acting Studio has the goods, whether you’re looking to come out of your shell, build self-confidence, practice public speaking, or hone your already impressive acting skills. Learn the art of storytelling through one of the world’s most nuanced crafts by studying scripts, learning how to engage an audience, and exploring what it means to be an actor. Learn more about class options on nashvilleactingstudio.com.

Nashville Ballet

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to be more active this year? Instead of enduring a grueling workout at the gym (unless that’s your thing!), get moving to the tune of instrumental music at the Nashville Ballet’s Community Division. Practice pirouettes and perfect your pliés down the hall from Nashville Ballet’s professional dancers. Don’t worry; previous dance experience is not required, and you can sign up for everything from beginner ballet to DANCEFIX — a high-energy dance workout that incorporates styles such as hip hop, jazz, Latin, and lyrical. Classes start at $15 and run throughout the year. See the complete schedule at nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Flower Market

Putting together homemade bouquets is a breeze once you’ve mastered the essential art of arranging stems. At Nashville Flower Market, the lineup of winter floral classes focuses on centerpieces, bridal bouquets, and Valentine’s day-centric designs. Not only is flower arranging fun, but it’s a valuable skill. Nashville Flower Market provides materials (and snacks), and classes start at 5 p.m., with bridal series classes beginning at 6 p.m. Classes are ongoing throughout the year and start at $50. You can find the full schedule at nashvilleflowermarket.com.

Nashville Jazz Workshop

Jazz lovers, you’ve found your oasis. While there may be a few updates and adjustments to the current schedule due to COVID precautions, the Nashville Jazz Workshop ensures you get your fill of jazz culture and classes. With both online and live courses available, you can sign up for instruction on everything from vocal technique to jazz guitar. Check out the full schedule and pricing at nashvillejazz.org.

Paddywax Candle Bar

If you’ve never been to Paddywax Candle Bar, you’re in for a treat. The retail selection alone is phenomenal, with a stellar lineup of stunning scents and eye-catching candle vessels. And since Paddywax originated with one woman’s passion for pouring small-batch candles in her home kitchen, it seems apropos that the shop offer lessons on how to start your very own DIY candle collection. You can look forward to both virtual and in-person candle-pouring workshops, and you can learn more at thecandlebar.com.

The Porch Writers’ Collective

Perhaps you’re destined to pen the next great novel, or maybe you’re simply looking to be more consistent with writing in your journal. Either way, you’ll be welcomed by The Porch, our city’s very own independent center for writing that inspires and educates the local literary community through various workshops. With poetry, creative writing, fiction, and non-fiction options offered throughout the year, there’s something to suit every type of writer. Learn more at porchtn.org.

Standard Proof Whiskey Co.

Home bars are all the rage these days, and we expect them to gain even more popularity as we make our way through 2022. Whether you’re hoping to master a few classic cocktails or dazzle guests with your extensive knowledge of mixology, Standard Proof Whiskey is ready to add to your education. They offer interactive one-hour classes for $50 that include a craft-infused whiskey flight, class-made cocktails, and 20% off merchandise (time to re-stock the bar!), so you can sip, shop, and learn all at once. Check them out at standardproofwhiskey.com for more information.

Sunda Sushi Rolling

Impress your dinner guests at your next at-home gathering. While hand-rolled sushi may sound intimidating, it’s approachable as long as you have the proper guidance, and Sunda offers that in spades. For $55, Sunda’s expert chefs guide you through making maki using seaweed wraps, sticky rice, and spicy tuna. You’ll be adept in no time. Plus, you can do add-ons, including sake and appetizers, and classes run throughout the year. Talk about the perfect educational date night! Learn more at sundanewasian.com.

USN Evening Classes

Turn to the University School of Nashville’s Evening Class Program for an extensive catalog of adult education classes on various topics. Due to COVID, they’ve canceled all food and beverage-related programming, but there are plenty of other incredible classes to choose from. This year’s options cover a variety of fields, from literature and culture to art and hobbies. Learn about backyard beekeeping, become a better negotiator, plan for your retirement, and even learn about cryptocurrency. The class catalog won’t be available until Thursday, February 3, and registration begins on Wednesday, February 9, so check eveningclasses.org for updates.

Vanderbilt University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

There isn’t an age limit on learning, and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute caters specifically to those over 50 — lifelong learners take pleasure in partaking in the institute’s educational programs and cultural activities. This winter’s course schedule includes classes that examine Indian and Japanese culture; writing a memoir; a deep dive into the correlation between music, pandemics, and history; and songwriting for non-musicians. Times and prices vary. For a full list of classes, peruse their Winter 2022 Catalog.

Watkins College of Art, Design & Film Community Education

Embrace your creative side by enrolling in a workshop for art, design, film, interior design, or photography at Watkins College of Art, Design & Film. The non-credit classes start as early as the end of January, with options for in-person, online, or weekend courses. Whether you’re looking to conquer graphic design, pottery, illustrating, or any other number of skills, you’re in the right place. Classes start at $80 and take place throughout the year. For a list of courses, visit watkins.edu.

