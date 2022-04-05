Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Since its inception in 2010, the Nashville Conservancy Gala has served as a major fundraiser for Centennial Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that preserves and enhances Centennial Park and the Parthenon. This year marks the final installment of the fundraiser, and it’s certainly an event not to miss. From a stunning event space dripping in grandeur to a delicious catered dinner and an auction with one-of-a-kind items, attendees can expect a truly unforgettable evening. Co-chaired by Nashville visionaries and icons Sandra Lipman and Laura Niewold, the grand finale will take place on Saturday, November 5, and we’ve got a sneak peek of what you can expect!

This year’s event theme is “The Sky’s the Limit,” a nod to the fact that this is the Conservancy Gala’s final year. Sandra and Laura wanted to create an event and theme that pays homage to the gala’s original intention to be a design-centric experience for its attendees. “We wanted to develop the design experience to its fullest and choose a theme incorporating a vision of endless imagination where guests could expect the unexpected,” explains Sandra. “We feel like ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ represents our expectations, dreams, and goals for this year’s gala.”

When Sandra and Laura were approached about spearheading the gala together, the decision to collaborate was an easy one. The two of them have been friends for years and worked on countless events together in the past. “We both love the arts, and between the two of us, we have been involved in approximately 100 events,” explains Laura. “We have not chaired anything together, so this was a no-brainer. It is a wonderful opportunity to spend time together for the benefit of the Parthenon. Our motto is to laugh hard and work hard.”

When it came time to start planning, Sandra and Laura set out with the goal of creating an event that evokes and stimulates people’s visual, auditory, and tactile senses. “From the moment guests set foot at the Parthenon, they will be showered with … nonstop wonder and excitement,” says Sandra. “We plan for our guests to come away with an experience that is fun, connects them to Centennial Park Conservancy, and, most of all, brings all the elements of the past galas to a culmination.”

While this year’s event includes elements that guests have come to know and love about previous Conservancy Galas, Sandra and Laura have a few new tricks up their sleeves, too. “One word to describe this year’s event is ‘more’ — more entertainment (from cocktail hour to the seated dinner) that will have guests jumping out of their seats, more surprises, more committee members to help shape and ensure tremendous success, more of everything,” says Laura.

In addition to Sandra and Laura’s efforts, other Nashville community members have come together to help make this event possible. The two women welcomed back Amos Gott of AmosEvents as the gala’s official event planner. “The Conservancy Gala has always been an event that pushes the boundaries, and this year will be no exception,” says Amos. “The event will blend stylish, edgy decor with unforgettable entertainment to create a not-to-be-forgotten end to one of Nashville’s favorite social events.”

For a creative menu plan, Sandra and Laura turned to Kristen Winston of Kristen Winston Catering, who has also catered previous galas. “She never fails to please with her inspiration and originality,” says Sandra. “This year, Kristen has suggested several tantalizing and innovative ideas that connect perfectly with ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ theme.”

Save the dates for the gala have already been mailed out, and official invitations are scheduled to be mailed out in early September with a reply card for guests to send a check or input credit card information. Tickets are $600 per person. If you have not received a save-the-date, you can purchase tickets soon at conservancyonline.com.

