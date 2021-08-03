Admit it. You’ve stumbled upon a few seemingly too-good-to-be-true products on social media, no doubt promoted by a perfectly styled influencer or two — and you took the bait. No shame! We’re right there with you. While we love shopping local whenever possible, we, too, have fallen victim to the occasional sponsored post or targeted ad on our favorite social media platforms. But luckily for us, some of those impulse purchases have turned into trusted products. From cult-favorite makeup items to highly marketed home gadgets, we tested a lineup of viral products, and these seven have earned spots on our “approved” list!

7 Viral Products We Tried & Loved

Pacifica Pineapple Curls Hair Line

“I found the Pacifica Pineapple Curls shampoo, conditioner, and curl defining cream scrolling one night, and I think it’s safe to say I’m hooked. With an end to humid summer weather nowhere in sight, I was looking for a line of cruelty-free hair care products that would keep my hair’s frizziness under control, while also maintaining the shape of my curls. I wash my hair with the shampoo and conditioner in the shower and add a bit of the curl-defining cream after. Each product leaves my hair healthy, clean, and frizz-free. The same line by Pacifica also offers a hair mask, which I really want to try next.” – Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor/Staff Writer

Tamagoyaki Pan

“I’m usually not one to fall for viral products, but my Tamagoyaki Pan was a game-changer for cooking breakfast. I saw the pan used in a series of YouTube videos, and the woman in the videos made cooking omelets look effortless. The pan pretty much makes it impossible to mess up cooking a French omelet. I bought the least expensive one, in case I didn’t like it, but I loved it and have since bought a better one.” – Robert Conklin, Digital Developer

Always Pan

“I kept seeing this pan pop up in my Instagram feed and eventually clicked on and ordered it when it was on major sale in late 2020. The pan was back-ordered, so I had completely forgotten about it when it arrived about three months later. Since then, I have used it almost every night and have recommended it to everyone in my family. A few key things to note: 1. Don’t go above medium on stovetop heat, or else it’s really hard to clean if something burns. If you stay at medium or below, it’s a breeze and washes easily. 2. You can’t put the pan in the oven. That’s the only major drawback that I’ve come across, but I’ve got my handy cast iron to substitute in those cases.” – Megan Casey, Director of Marketing

Glossier Cloud Paint

“While I occasionally take advantage of a good promo or trending product, those things rarely make their way to staple status. The exception to this was the Glossier Cloud Paint. After seeing their products all over Instagram, I gave in and fell in love. My makeup skills are minimal, but this is so easy to apply and looks so natural. My favorite shade is puff.” – Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

Dyson Airwrap

“I got the Dyson Airwrap as a present, and I thought it was entirely too much money to ever spend on a hairdryer. That said, I LOVE it, and it makes my hair look so much better, consistently. I’ve even had people ask me what I’m doing to my hair, and it’s this hairdryer! It dries your hair and styles it at the same time. It’s also gentle, not loud, and takes the frizz out of your hair. You can curl your hair with the attachments, and I’ve never had curls last as long as these. I know there are salons, like Salon Nfuse in Nashville, that use them as part of your regular service. Maybe get your hair done at a salon that uses them and see if you like it as much as I do. While it’s an investment, it’s also a game-changer for your hair. I actually look forward to drying my hair now!” – Liza Graves, Founder & CEO

CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Serum

“My dermatologist friend recommended the CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Serum to me, and I am obsessed with it. I have super-duper sensitive and dry skin, and this has been a game-changer for me. It’s so affordable and has made my face feel so smooth, soft, hydrated, and glowy since I started using it a month ago.” – Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

Ariana Grande Cloud Perfume

“I have no shame in my game — I’m thoroughly obsessed with TikTok. Since being on this app, I’ve been influenced countless times by makeup and beauty influencers, for better or worse. One of my best purchases, however, was the Ariana Grande Cloud Perfume. This perfume is perfect for the summer as it’s light, airy, and sweet. I always get compliments when I wear it. It lasts all day long, but the scent isn’t overwhelming.” – Taylor Justice, Marketing Associate

