Over the years, Broad Avenue has become a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike. With a vibrant, walkable streetscape that includes delightful eateries, fun watering holes, and some of the best shopping in Memphis, we can understand why! Join us as we take a stroll down Broad Avenue.

Your Updated Guide to Broad Avenue

Where to Eat & Drink

Broad Avenue is a foodie’s paradise. No matter what you’re craving, you are sure to find it here. Got an urge for pizza? You can’t go wrong with Broadway Pizza; this Memphis mainstay has been in the business of making delicious pies for more than 30 years. Is breakfast food more your speed? Cool and hip, The Liquor Store offers brunch all day, plus sandwiches and plates with Cuban flair. Offering sure-to-please artisanal dishes, Maximo’s on Broad is a locally owned tapas restaurant and wine bar. Handcrafted cocktails are on the menu, and the patio beckons! Farm-to-table Bounty on Broad serves a gluten-free menu that is bursting with flavor.

New to Broad is Salt | Soy, offering a small-plates menu that features Japanese-influenced creations married with local ingredients and Southern style. “I looked for several years to find a good location,” says Nick Scott, who co-owns the eatery with Brad McCarley. “After passing on multiple venues and operating as a pop-up, I found the space on Broad Avenue mid-pandemic. Knowing the area was up-and-coming, I jumped at the chance to become a part of the Broad Avenue Arts District community.”

RELATED: 4 New Memphis Restaurants To Check Out (Updated July 2021)

When you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there’s no place like Muddy’s Bake Shop. Owner Kat Gordon is known for her wildly creative cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and pies. When she decided to consolidate Muddy’s all under one roof, her Broad Avenue kitchen location was the clear choice. “It wasn’t just because we’ve been baking everything here for almost a decade,” Kat explains. “The Broad Avenue Arts District is creative, colorful, fun, and so walkable with plenty of interesting things to see. The street is full of textures, possibility, [and] history, and the sunrises and sunsets are truly spectacular.”

If strolling along Broad works up a thirst, pop into Wiseacre Brewing Co. to sample one of their top-quality craft beers. Standouts like Tiny Bomb, Gotta Get Up to Get Down, and Ananda are sure to hit the spot. Conveniently located on the nearby Hampline bike and pedestrian path, Hampline Brewing is one of Memphis’ newest breweries, and already acclaimed for an expertly crafted selection of brews.

For a fun – and very extensive – selection of cocktails, head into The Cove. Beloved by locals, this nautical-themed bar also offers fresh oysters and a yummy menu in a relaxed, retro atmosphere. If coffee is what you crave, City & State brews some of the best in town. The menu includes seasonal concoctions as well as the classics. An added bonus is the gift shop, full of thoughtfully selected items from craftspeople across the country.

Where to Shop

Cozy, eclectic, locally owned stores line the avenue, and visitors are welcomed in true Southern style. Shoppers who love to craft can find everything they need for bead and jewelry design at The Bead Couture. Just around the corner on Bingham, Fiber Arts by Yarniverse (formerly Yarniverse) is expanding its offerings to cover more fiber art needs – stop by to see the exciting new changes owner Whitney Wiggs has planned.

A cornerstone of Broad Avenue since 2015, Falling Into Place is a home and lifestyle boutique that features the work of independent designers and makers both local and national. The charming shop welcomes you with a bouquet of delightful fragrances – owner Mary Claire White is justly famed for her candle making.

After a long year of pandemic-related slowdown, Mary Claire says she is excited to see great things happening on Broad: “We’ve started back with our First Fridays, when most shops stay open until 8 p.m. the first Friday of the month. It is a big draw for our street! And the Broad Avenue ArtWalk is coming back November 6, 2021.”

Pet lovers swear by the high-quality food, toys, treats, and health supplies at Hollywood Feed. One of Memphis’ best-known success stories, the pet supply store has grown from a single store to a national presence, including the Broad Avenue Arts District location on Collins Street.

No visit to Broad is complete without a stop at T. Clifton Art. The art gallery and custom-framing specialist is open Thursday through Saturday for browsing, and private appointments are available. Keep strolling, and you’ll find more specialty stores with one-of-a-kind goods and services that set the area apart!

For beautiful interior décor and furniture, stop by Collected by Elizabeth Malmo and Powell Smythe, two firms under one roof. Special event floral studio and shop Everbloom Design creates beautiful, creative floral designs for weddings and other occasions. Handmade chairs and custom woodcraft can be found at Holmes Woodwork. Get beautifully unique, vibrant clothing, accessories, and home décor from Mbabazi House of Style. With Broad Avenue fitted with excellent bike lanes and close to the Hampline, bicyclists can find everything they need at Victory Bicycle Studio.

RELATED: Your Updated Guide to Harbor Town

Since early 2016, Broad Ave. has been home to Merchants on Broad, a shop that offers gifts, furniture, décor, Memphis-themed products, and more. “I cannot imagine being anywhere else,” says owner/operator Jack Steiner. “The vibe of the area, along with the togetherness of the community, makes this the perfect place for a shop that has ‘a little bit of everything.’”

Where to Play

Recently reopened after a long pandemic closure, Rec Room has upgrades and additions galore: a fenced-in green space with an outdoor stage for live music, a fabulous patio, a remodeled bar accompanied by a newly curated drinks menu, comfortable and stylish furniture, and renovated bathrooms. This hot spot features live music, trivia nights, and local food trucks. Kettlebell classes are held weekly, and those with a penchant for ax-throwing will find Civil Axe in the building, connected to Rec Room by an arcade.

Gamers can find a haven at 901 Games, which offers both retail and open tables for gaming, while fitness enthusiasts can take their pick between Endurance Krav Maga and Core Collective on Broad. Nearby on Scott Street, Society Memphis Skateboard and Coffee offers just that – 10,000 square feet of indoor space for skateboarders to hone their craft, plus a coffee bar, local artwork on display, and a skate shop.

Just a stone’s throw away is the Five in One Social Club, still a part of the Broad Avenue Arts District but now located in their newer, more spacious location on Summer Avenue. The “Kindergarten for Grown Folks” offers creative, crafty fun with workshops and private events, along with a retail store featuring an eclectic array of items from regional artists and craftspeople.

Coming Soon to Broad Avenue

Falling Into Place owner Mary Claire White turns her passion and creativity to high-end handcrafted ice cream and bubble teas with Sugar Ghost. When a brick-and-mortar location became available right next door to her shop, she says she snatched it up. Construction is underway, with an opening anticipated in late August or early September. In the meantime, Mary Claire put the wait to good use by opening a food truck, so you can sample the goodies today – the Sugar Ghost food truck is haunting the vacant space next to Falling Into Place.

Enjoy exploring this Memphis neighborhood!

**********

To explore more Memphis neighborhoods, visit our archives.