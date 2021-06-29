It’s amazing how the most humble dish can be transformed into something completely different with the addition of a few ingredients. French fries, in particular, are enjoying a revival, with the help of one powerhouse ingredient — cheese. Toss in some complementary flavors, and french fries are instantly elevated from side dish to main event. Cheese fries, chili cheese fries, gumbo cheese fries … you name it, we found it on a Memphis menu. Take a peek at some of the tastiest cheese fries in Memphis!

The Best Cheese Fries in Memphis

Blues City Cafe

138 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 526-3637

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight

Beale Street ambiance and a towering plate of chili cheese fries … what more could you ask for? Blues City Cafe has plenty of options if you’re not into the whole chili thing. They’ve got BBQ pork fries, gumbo cheese fries, and of course, traditional cheese fries smothered in Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. So, take your pick!

Huey’s

Multiple locations in the Memphis area

Huey’s Restaurant is pretty much known for its cheese fries. They’re served in a big basket and finished with plenty of scallions and bacon crumbles. Get them for your appetizer, as a side … or as a meal. We won’t judge, because they’re that good.

The Liquor Store

2655 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 405-5477

Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Liquor Store on Broad Avenue is most well known for its brunch, but they’ve got tasty appetizers and a dinner menu as well! If you’re in the mood for a hearty helping of cheese fries, The Liquor Store’s come topped with cheese sauce and applewood smoked blue cheese, and they’re finished with a sprinkling of scallions … a fantastic chorus of flavors!

Second Line

2144 Monroe Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 590-2829

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Second Line‘s cheese fries are nothing short of legendary. A hefty helping of fries is topped with andouille sausage, crawfish, and pimento cheese to create a distinctly Southern dish like nothing you’ve ever had. This item from the “Eat This First” portion of the menu is served straight from the skillet. Amazing!

The Slider Inn

21117 Peabody Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 725-1155

363 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 729-6900

Kitchen Hours: Midtown — Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Downtown — Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Next time you head to Slider Inn to grab some lunch, be sure to get some chili cheese fries to go with your sliders. A handful of fries is topped with some hearty chili and smothered in hot, melted cheese. SO good! And don’t forget to get a Jameson Slushie — it’s the perfect complement!

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-0034

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

At Young Avenue Deli, they’ve got not one, not two, but three cheese fry offerings. The regular cheese fries are pretty spectacular but worthy of mention, too, are the chili cheese fries — available with vegetarian or meaty chili — and the pimento cheese fries. These are great for sharing or as an entree for one.

Enjoy these incredible cheese fries in Memphis!

