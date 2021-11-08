Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If Thanksgiving takeout sounds like just the break you need this year, we’ve got you covered. Here are 11 Memphis restaurants and bakeries that do the prep work to help make your 2021 Thanksgiving stress-free. Order the whole meal, just the bird, or your favorite sides. Pick and choose what makes your life easier — but don’t forget dessert!

Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in Memphis (+ A Whipped Cream Recipe)

(Options are listed in alphabetical order.)

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ

East Memphis: 5259 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 685-9744

Cordova: 1740 N. Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, TN 38018 • (901) 737-1988

Collierville: 743 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 405-4999

Olive Branch: 6434 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (662) 893-3663

Hours vary by location.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ is known for its barbecue, but during the holidays, they cook some mighty good hickory-smoked turkeys and hams too. Each turkey is rubbed with special seasonings and then slow-cooked in pits over hickory logs. A single hickory-smoked turkey goes for $49.99, or you can opt for the “Turkey Feast” for $89.99, which includes your turkey, two sides, and giblet gravy. A “Ham Feast” option is also available for $104.99. Each feast feeds eight to 10 people.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call your neighborhood location or order online. Order and pay by Monday, November 22, for $5 off each turkey, ham, or feast you order. Pickup is available at all restaurant locations Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24.

Curb Side Casseroles

5130 Wheelis Dr., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 761-0287

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Celebrating its 14th year in business, Curb Side Casseroles is a great place to get help with your holiday meals. They have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast — from house-smoked boneless turkey breasts to scrumptious sides. They also offer delicious desserts, like their signature strawberry cake and ooey-gooey pumpkin bars. And if you’re hosting family and friends for the entire holiday weekend, let Curb Side Casseroles help you with that, too. They have wonderful breakfast casseroles, cheese grits, sausage loaves, and cinnamon rolls, as well as ready-made dips and spreads that make great game-day snacks.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To guarantee availability, pre-order by calling the store or ordering online. Pickup is available every Tuesday and Thursday, through November 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Note that all orders must be prepaid and picked up the week you place your order, or there will be a $15 restocking fee for any orders not picked up during the week of order.

Felicia Suzanne’s

80 Monroe Ave. St. L1, on Main Street, between Monroe & Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 523-0877

Hours: Dine in for Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 pm.; Curbside Take Out for Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 pm.; closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday

Felicia Suzanne’s Chef Felicia Willett wants to stay behind the scenes when it comes to your Thanksgiving meal. She has all the classic Southern sides — from Creole oyster dressing to her BBB Southern-cooked greens — but her personal favorites are the sausage and cornbread dressing and the turkey giblet gravy. Oh, and don’t forget the bourbon chocolate pecan pie for dessert!

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call the restaurant or order online. The deadline to order is Saturday, November 20. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 24, from noon to 5 p.m.

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House & Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe

551 S. Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 762-8200

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Order or pick up your favorite Folk’s Folly and Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe sides to make your Thanksgiving legendary! From au gratin or sweet mashed potatoes to spinach casserole, their daily offerings provide the perfect addition to your Turkey Day spread.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order info coming soon!

Frost Bake Shop

Collierville: 1016 W. Poplar Ave. #107, Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 682-4545

East Memphis: 394 S. Grove Park Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 682-4545

New Location opening Fall 2021: 9845 Lake District Dr. N Suite 113, Lakeland, TN 38002 • (901) 682-4545

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frost Bake Shop is open for walk-in purchases and pre-orders. With yummy cake, pie, and cheesecake selections, you can get a treat for every taste bud in the family. They also offer seasonal pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and cupcakes in standard and miniature sizes. Pies that serve eight to 10 are $21, 6-inch cakes that serve about 10 are $30, cheesecakes that serve 10 t0 12 are $30, and 9-inch cakes that serve 20 are $40.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call the shop, order in-store, or online a day before pick up. If you are ordering on the day of pick up, please note that the pickup time will default to five hours after opening. Pick up your order at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday, or 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Happy Glaze Donuts

7781 Farmington Ave. Suite 101, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 441-6887

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether you need a quick and tasty dessert or a brunch option, Happy Glaze Donuts is the perfect fit. They offer a $5 Mini Donut Box, which they say is a generous dozen, and you can choose one flavor per box. For a bigger crowd, they have a $35 Little Big Box, which is eight dozen, and you can choose up to four flavors. With chocolate, old-fashioned glaze, raspberry cream, powdered sugar, Fruity Pebbles, classic happy glaze, and so many more options, you can find a flavor to appease everyone at the table.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call the store or order online. The ordering time for online is 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day.

Hog Wild & A Moveable Feast Catering Co.

1291 Tully St., Memphis, TN 38107 • (901) 522-9453

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Once again, Hog Wild & A Moveable Feast Catering Co. cooks everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast. In addition to turkey and ham, the menu includes cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, creamed collard greens with cornbread crumble, mashed potatoes, and more. Plus, they offer five dessert options, such as pecan cobbler, pumpkin pie, and apple pie.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call the restaurant or order online by Wednesday, November 17, at 2 p.m. Pickup is on Tuesday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hog Wild Downtown (1291 Tully Street). Alternately, you can pick up at Hog Wild East (921 South Yates Road) on Wednesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Julles Posh Food Co.

6300 Poplar Ave. Suite #110, Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 509-8675

Takeout Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

In her East Memphis restaurant, Julles Posh Food Co., Chef Julles Bhupesh creates globally inspired, clean gourmet meals for dine-in and takeout. Her menu includes gluten-free and dairy-free choices, along with many vegetarian and vegan options. Just because her dishes are on the healthier side doesn’t mean they aren’t divine. For Thanksgiving, Julles offers everything you need for your feast. Start your meal with a tasty salad, and grab sage-roasted chicken or herb-roasted turkey roulades for your entrée. Not to mention, the menu also includes a handful of sides, like sautéed green beans and harvest bread stuffing. Yum!

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The entire Thanksgiving menu is available online. To place your order, call the store by Friday, November 19. Order pickup Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed on November 25.

Just in Thyme Catering

6993 Poplar Ave. at Millstone Market & Nursery, Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 266-3663

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Millstone Market & Nursery carries Just In Thyme Food and Catering. With breakfast items like sausage and egg casserole and cheddar cheese grits, you won’t have to put any thought into a delicious breakfast for the family. For sides, they offer whipped sweet potato casserole with brown sugar pecan topping, homestyle green beans, and beef ravioli with spaghetti gravy and mozzarella cheese (to give your meal a dash of classic Italy). To top it all off, they have desserts like fudge pie and warm apple buttermilk custard pie. All items are in 9-by-13-inch pans unless otherwise noted. They also have various items available throughout the holidays at Millstone Market, so stop by to grab some treats!

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To place your order, call the store or order online by Monday, November 15. Deliveries will be on Tuesday, November 23, with a $10 delivery charge and a minimum order for delivery of $50.

Katie’s Kitchen

9056 Poplar Pike St. 109, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 754-8444

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday; Take-out and deliveries only

Katie’s Kitchen’s original Thanksgiving menu offers all the holiday classics from cornbread dressing to broccoli and rice casserole all the way to pumpkin pie. They’re also offering a “Black Friday Brunch” with your choice of cinnamon rolls, cheese grits, pigs in a blanket, and more. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order and pay online by Wednesday, November 17, for pickup November 19-20 or order by Friday, November 19. for pickup November 22-24.

Muddy’s Bake Shop

2497 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112

Walk-In “Bake Sale” Hours: Thursday and Friday, noon to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday and Sunday

Pre-Order Pickup: Thursday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday and Sunday; Order online two to five days ahead and pick up at their “back door.”

Muddy’s Bake Shop has all of its popular cupcakes, full-size cakes, cookies, bars, pies, and gelato available to order this Thanksgiving. Their Shady Wake Pecan Pie is a Thanksgiving classic, and for a good reason! It is toasted pecan goodness with a flair that even Grandma can get behind. And, their Pumpkin Five Spice Pie is a go-to for any Thanksgiving gathering. This year, they offer three bundles. The Pie Palooza Bundle includes Shady Wake Pie, Cocoa Crackle Pie, Pumpkin 5 Spice Pie, and two gelato pints. The Thanksgiving Week: Lazy Long Weekend Bundle includes chicken pot pie, caramelized onion quiche, two packages of buttermilk biscuits, cranberry apple crisp, two jars of Dodson Farms jam, a bag of coffee beans, and their famous double chocolate brownie mix. Lastly, the Thanksgiving Week: Ultimate Thanksgiving Holiday Bundle includes Shady Wake Pie, Cocoa Crackle Pie, Pumpkin 5 Spice Pie, two gelato pints, chicken pot pie, caramelized onion quiche, two packages of buttermilk biscuits, cranberry apple crisp, two jars of Dodson Farms jam, a bag of coffee beans, their famous double chocolate brownie mix, and a take-and-bake chocolate chip cookies pack. Whew! So much good stuff.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: This year, Muddy’s will be open Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, on Thanksgiving week, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be available but pre-order is preferred. You can place your order online. Note there is no deadline to order — just make sure you order soon! Also, please note your pickup date and time slot in your calendar as orders might not be ready for early arrivals.

The Peabody Kitchen

149 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 529-4124

For about $140, you can get a Thanksgiving spread from The Peabody Kitchen. Each order serves up to four people and comes with a 12-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, cornbread dressing, and pumpkin pie.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Call or order online by Friday, November 19, 3 p.m. Pickup is Wednesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the exact pick-up time will be sent by email.

Happy Holidays to you and yours!

**********

