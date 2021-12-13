Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Our mothers always told us that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We can get behind that notion if it involves a mouthwatering combination of breakfast ingredients loaded onto biscuits, bagels, buns, or toast. In Memphis, you can find plenty of delectable sandwiches on breakfast and brunch menus across the city. Check out these 12 epic options — and then head out to do more research!

12 of Memphis’ Most Epic Breakfast Sandwiches

Hen House at City Silo Table & Pantry

Known for its delicious and creative clean-eating options, City Silo delivers the flavor with the Hen House sandwich, which is farm-raised chicken, melted mozzarella, and a farm-fresh fried egg. Topped with local spring greens, tomato, and cashew ranch dressing, this sandwich is served on a warm English muffin. Good and good for you, this is a winning combination to start your day! Treat yourself at either City Silo location, East Memphis or Germantown.

The Rooster at Sunrise Memphis

In the South, we love our fried chicken with almost anything – but perhaps especially with our biscuits. Sunrise Memphis has us covered with this epic delight. With crunchy pickles and delectable Tabasco honey added to a classic fried chicken biscuit, The Rooster will have you crowing for more!

The Hector at Farm & Fig

House-made Box Car Charlie biscuits were inspired by Farm & Fig owner Dino Grisanti’s Grandpa Charlie, who told wonderful tales about living in boxcars for part of his life – and he loved his Southern biscuits. These fresh-and-fluffy treats are the foundation for The Hector, layered with delicious chorizo, provolone, and luscious baked eggs. The Hector has a fun backstory as well: The sandwich is named after a character in the 2017 movie Coco; Hector’s nickname in the afterlife is “Chorizo” after the villain told everyone that Hector died from choking on chorizo.

Avocado Toasted Egg in the Hole at By the Brewery

Almost all restaurants that serve breakfast offer avocado toast, says By the Brewery owner Robin Joyce. “We wanted ours to stand out.” Mission accomplished. The Avocado Toasted sandwich features hearty grain bread with a sunny side up “egg in the hole,” sautéed spinach, melted mozzarella, a slice of fresh tomato, goat cheese, and of course, avocado. You can get it with homemade chips or a side of fruit. This deluxe sammie is listed on the lunch menu but is served all day.

Keke’s Breakfast Wrap at Big Bad Breakfast

Newly opened Big Bad Breakfast has taken Memphis by storm, and we can see why. While Keke’s Breakfast Wrap isn’t really a sandwich in the traditional sense, we couldn’t pass it by. As the menu says, this hearty burrito-style favorite is literally a fistful of breakfast. Warm flour tortillas are stuffed with perfectly scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese — all served with a side of pico de gallo. Come hungry for this one!

Breakfast Burger at Biscuits & Jams

A burger for breakfast? You betcha! With signature flair from Chef Monique Williams, Biscuits & Jams tempts your early morning taste buds with a beef patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, a fresh fried egg, Romaine lettuce, a slice of tomato, and whiskey bacon jam – yum! Served on a tasty brioche bun, this palate-pleasing sandwich will set you up for the day.

Country Ham & Cheddar Biscuit at Bryant’s

Bryant’s has an extensive menu of mouthwatering breakfasts, many featuring their well-known biscuits. We had a hard time narrowing down the choices, but who doesn’t love thick slabs of country ham topped with melted cheddar cheese on a homemade biscuit? It’s a classic, done just right. Your grandmother would be proud of this tasty, toasty go-to breakfast.

Bardog Tavern Sliders

Get your brunch on at this neighborhood bar and restaurant in the heart of downtown Memphis. Bardog Tavern sliders are one of the most popular choices on the morning menu. You’ll want extra napkins to handle these filled-with-gooey-goodness breakfast treats. Fried egg, spicy mayo, and a little garlic powder make the base; add cheese and bacon for an extra punch of protein, flavor, and texture.

Cheddar Chive Biscuit with Pastrami and Egg at The Backlot Sandwich Shop

With “sandwich” right in the restaurant’s name, you know you’re in for something special at The Backlot. For breakfast, you can build your own biscuit sammie; the trouble is choosing from so many delicious biscuit flavors, proteins, cheeses, and sauces. We love the flavorful combination of hearty pastrami and egg on a fresh cheddar-and-chive biscuit.

Pimento BLT at Edge Alley

The Pimento BLT at Edge Alley offers an up-leveled twist to a time-honored classic, adding smoked pimento cheese to pastured bacon, arugula, and heirloom tomatoes served on a melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk biscuit. Order a side of fresh fruit and don’t miss out on one of their stellar coffee concoctions. If you’re brunching, try a Big Mimosa or a Bloody Mary to start your meal.

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel with Prosciutto, Egg, Cheese, and Spinach at Crazy Gander Coffee Company

Crazy Gander Coffee Company has the java, but did you know they’ve got crazy-delicious eats as well? Case in point: this jalapeño cheddar bagel from local favorite Dave’s Bagels, loaded up with prosciutto, egg, cheese, and spinach. You’ll definitely want to order an espresso, latte, or seasonal coffee to go along with your sammie – and save room for a Butterific Shortbread Cookie!

Eggs & Debris at Elwood’s Shack

We can’t get enough of the Eggs & Debris at Elwood’s Shack. A fun twist on Eggs Benedict, this open-faced sandwich is served on a warm, flaky biscuit and piled high with “debris” — tender pieces of roast beef simmered extra-long to absorb extra flavor. Topped with poached eggs and house-made Hollandaise sauce, you’ll need a fork AND knife to eat this one. It comes with Elwood’s Taters: Yukon Gold potatoes, Vidalia onions, and Applewood bacon. This dish is ideal for weekend brunches, as you may need a nap afterwards!

Bon appétit, Memphis!

