Once Halloween is in the rearview mirror and the season barrels toward Thanksgiving, Memphis starts getting into the holiday spirit. Memphis’ November calendar is filled with opportunities to eat, drink, dance, shop, play, and celebrate to your heart’s content. Here’s our list of the must-hit events in Memphis this November.

16 Memphis Events & Happenings: November 2021

November 1 – 6, 2021: No-Go Greenway Soiree

While the annual Greenway Soirée has gone virtual, the event’s spirit lives on with an online auction that takes place November 1-6. Additionally, an exciting video is scheduled to be released that shows the significant progress made to the Wolf River Greenway in 2021, including the new bridge that connects to Shelby Farms! Tickets start at $125 per person, and the auction closes on Saturday, November 6, at 8 p.m. (Note: Auction-only tickets are free.) wolfriver.org

November 1 – 7, 2021: Downtown Dining Week

Get ready for the best week of the year! The Downtown Memphis Commission supports the downtown restaurant community with its annual Downtown Dining Week on November 1-7. All specials are priced at $20.21 this year, and the event celebrates great food, great people, and the great city of Memphis! Visit downtownmemphis.com to learn more and see all of the participating restaurants.

November 4, 2021: Science of Wine

Learning about the science of wine while eating and drinking? Count us in! Enjoy wine and food pairings, science experiments, lectures, and more on Thursday, November 4, at Science of Wine at the Museum of Science and History. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $70 for museum members and $75 for non-members. moshmemphis.com

November 5, 2021: Virtual Wine Down: Wines To Be Thankful For

Join Dixon Gallery & Gardens and Buster’s Liquors & Wines for the second virtual Wine Down event. The tasting is led by Charlie Purpura, a certified wine specialist from Buster’s. Tickets include wine and an appetizer pairing, and they must be purchased by noon on Friday, November 5. A Zoom link is sent to all ticket holders, and products must be picked up from Buster’s by 4 p.m. on the day of the event. Tickets start at $25 for Dixon members and $30 for non-members. dixon.org

November 5 – 7, 2021: FIELDAZE 2021

Enjoy the outdoors all weekend long on November 5-7! This three-day event highlights fitness, dining, entertainment, and more. Main events include the Peer Power BRX Half Marathon and 5K, Huzzah! on the Harbor Kayak Memphis Race, and the Outdoors Inc. Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder Bike Race. In-person registration fees begin at $35. memphisadventures.com/fieldaze

November 6, 2021: Peer Power Big River Crossing Race Half Marathon & 5K

The Big River Crossing Half Marathon and 5K returns on Saturday, November 6. Taking place at Martyrs Park, entry fees contribute to the Peer Power Foundation, which employs, recruits, and trains college scholars to mentor high school students. Races begin at 8 a.m., and registration fees start at $35. Virtual race options are also available, starting at $25. bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com

November 6, 2021: Grind City Coffee XPO

Enjoy the Grind City Coffee XPO on Saturday, November 6. The event includes 10+ coffee-centric vendors, your favorite coffee roasters and shops, samples, and demos of delicious coffee and tea. The fun takes place at Wiseacre Brewing Company HQ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets begin at $20. grindcitycoffee.com

November 6, 2021: Shelby Farms Park Buffalo 5K & Bison Day Celebration

Zoom through the most scenic areas of Shelby Farms Park on Saturday, November 6! The 5K begins at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration with food trucks, music, a local market, tethered hot air balloon rides, and more. The post-race celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Registration is $25. raceroster.com

November 11 & 12, 2021: St. George’s Art Show

St. George’s Independent School’s art show features more than 50 regional artists who specialize in a variety of mediums, such as painting, woodwork, jewelry, and even delectable treats. Artists sell their pieces, and 30% of the proceeds support the St. George’s Fine Arts Alliance, enhancing art initiatives across the three schools. Sales open online at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 11. In-person events take place on Thursday, November 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the show closes at noon on Friday, November 12. (Note: Art enthusiasts can begin previewing art online on Wednesday, November 3. Advanced in-person viewing takes place Monday, November 8, during the school day by appointment only.) sgis.org

November 11 – 28, 2021: Disney’s The Lion King at Orpheum Memphis

Disney’s The Lion King is making its way back to Memphis! This award-winning show is held November 11-28 at the Orpheum Theatre, and tickets start at $34. Showtimes vary based on the day. orpheum-memphis.com

November 13 & 14, 2021: Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival

The Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival is a free shopping experience that features local crafters, artists, makers, and drafts. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, at Crosstown Concourse. facebook.com

November 18, 2021: Thanksgiving Centerpiece with Rick Pudwell and Regina Berryman

Join Memphis Botanic Garden for a basic floral class that focuses on design principles, plant materials, supplies, and mechanics. Participants can take home their completed centerpiece made with materials from the garden grounds and local floral supply. Plus, the design can be modified for a buffet setting. Attendees need to bring pruners, floral snips, wire cutters, a sharp knife, and a box for transporting. Tickets are $40 for MBG members and $50 for non-members. The class starts at 10 a.m. memphisbotanicgarden.com

November 20, 2021: Zlatomir Fung, Gen Z Cellist Iris Orchestra

Zlatomir Fung is the first American and youngest musician in four decades to win first prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division, and now you can hear him live at GPAC on Saturday, November 20! This 21-year-old has already shown that he’s the next star of world-class musicians. Tickets start at $45, and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. irisorchestra.org

November 21, 2021: 2nd Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival

The Craft Food and Wine Festival showcases everything you’d love to see on a cheese board … and more! The festival takes place at The Columns in downtown Memphis, and it showcases products that pair well with wine, beer, and cider. The afternoon tasting is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the evening tasting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65. craftfoodandwinefest.com

November 25, 2021: Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K

Join the Thanksgiving Day tradition at the Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K — and then eat all you want later! All participants receive a commemorative quarter zip, bib, and a finisher’s certificate. Results are posted online, and registration starts at $39.99. This year’s event features a new course at the Memphis Pyramid, and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. tennesseeruns.com

November 26 – December 23, 2021: Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden’s most anticipated event opens Friday, November 26, and runs through Thursday, December 23. Main activity areas include the Under the Stars Lounge, the Yuletide Yard, Snowy Nights, and Northern Lights. Take a walk through this magical light show with your friends and family to get in the Christmas spirit! Tickets are $8 for garden members and $10 for non-members. memphisbotanicgarden.com

