We’ve made it to December! Below are some Memphis events to keep your spirits bright this holiday season. From races and fundraisers to pictures with Santa, we hope you find joy in all that this month brings. From all of us at StyleBlueprint, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season.

16 Memphis Events & Happenings: December 2021

Through December 23, 2021: Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden’s most anticipated holiday event runs through Thursday, December 23. Activity areas include the Under the Stars Lounge, the Yuletide Yard, Snowy Nights, and Northern Lights. Take a walk through this magical light show with your friends and family to get in the holiday spirit! Tickets are $8 for garden members and $10 for non-members (if purchased in advance), and entry begins at 5 p.m. memphisbotanicgarden.com

Through December 23, 2021: Arrow Creative’s Holiday Bazaar

Carrying on the 69-year-old tradition that was once hosted by the Memphis College of Art, Arrow Creative hosts its Holiday Bazaar through Thursday, December 23. Featuring art, accessories, apparel, and jewelry from over 80 local artisans, all proceeds from sales benefit the local art community. Event hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. arrowcreative.org

Through December 24, 2021: Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop

Through Friday, December 24, take a trip to Santa’s Wonderland inside Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. Have your picture taken, do some crafts, and enjoy time with family. While you’re there, make your list, check it twice, and take a trip to the toy shop! Reservations are required. basspro.com

Through December 31, 2021: Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees

Benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees is a winter wonderland that brings the holiday season to life with its cast of animated characters. Witness elves at work and penguins at play, plus enjoy a special visit with Santa. The event takes place daily at the Memphis Museum of Science & History, and tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. moshmemphis.com

Through January 1, 2022: Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park

Starry Nights is a fun, family experience where you get to see beautiful lights and displays. Regular drive-through hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and hours for Walk + Bike the Lights Nights are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Drive-through tickets begin at $20 per car, and Walk + Bike the Lights tickets begin at $6.95 per person. shelbyfarmspark.org

Through January 1, 2022: Zoo Lights

Through Saturday, January 1, enjoy stunning Christmas lights while walking around the Memphis Zoo. Sip on hot chocolate, listen to festive music, and take plenty of pictures that will last a lifetime. Space is limited, so be sure to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $12 for zoo members and $14 for non-members. The event takes place daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. memzoo.org

Through January 10, 2022: Wonderland: An Interactive Holiday Photo Experience

Hosted by Memphis Escape Rooms, you can discover a world of wonder this holiday season. With a photo experience that has five different areas, you can capture a picture-perfect family photo. You can also play on synthetic ice and snow, send a letter to Santa, and more. Located at Carriage Crossing in Collierville, you can find this wonderland at the corner across from Forever 21 and H&M. Tickets are $25 per person, and be sure to book your experience in advance, as space is limited. memphisescaperooms.com

December 1 – 20, 2021: Christmas Tours at Graceland

Christmas at Graceland celebrates Elvis Presley and the holiday spirit! Outside, you can see traditional lights, lawn decorations, and more. The home’s interior includes red velvet drapes, artifacts on display, and plenty of Christmas trees. Tours run through Monday, December 20, and tickets are $250 for the UVIP tour, $58-$90 for the afternoon tour, or you can purchase a hotel package starting at $350. graceland.com

December 2 – 18, 2021: Dixon Lights

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Dixon Lights includes festive treats, crafts, colored lights, and more. The event is held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through Saturday, December 18 (with the exception of Sunday, December 4), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for non-member adults, $10 for members, and free for children. dixon.org

December 3, 2021: All Aboard! At Shops of Saddle Creek

Kick off the holiday season with Shops of Saddle Creek! All Aboard! includes a special screening of The Polar Express, and coolers, picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs are welcome. Plus, enjoy selfies with Santa and train rides! Voodoo Cafe is also on-site selling beignets, coffee, and hot chocolate. The fun begins at 6 p.m. shopsofsaddlecreek.com

December 3, 2021: Collierville Christmas Parade

Grab the whole family and head to Collierville (on Byhalia Road, north of White Road and Polo Run Road) for the 44th Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 3! Each year, the parade attracts thousands of spectators, making this a can’t-miss event. The parade begins at 7 p.m. facebook.com

December 4, 2021: St. Jude Memphis Marathon

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is one of the biggest events of the year in the Bluff City! While registration is closed, you can still make your way to downtown Memphis to cheer on and support participants. The marathon, half marathon, and 10K begin at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 7 a.m., and the kids’ marathon and one-mile fun run begins at 1:30 p.m. fundraising.stjude.org

December 10 & 11, 2021: Christmas in Bartlett

At Freeman Park on Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, enjoy shopping, food, and fun at Christmas in Bartlett! The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the event features local vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts, and more festive fun. business.bartlettchamber.org

December 11 & 12, 2021: Dickens Christmas in Covington

In historic downtown Covington, enjoy a Victorian Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12! The event includes horse-drawn carriages, refreshments, carolers, shopping, and more. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. facebook.com

December 17 – 19, 2021: Ballet Memphis’ Nutcracker

The magic of Ballet Memphis’ Nutcracker returns to the Orpheum Theatre on December 17-19. All of the classic characters are slated to take the stage, and they’re sure to make your holiday season joyful and bright. Tickets start at $13. To see a full list of showtimes, visit balletmemphis.org.

December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve on Beale Street

Don’t you worry, New Year’s Eve on Beale — Memphis’ biggest New Year’s Eve festivity is back and in action! The 21-and-up NYE celebration includes Memphis music and a big fireworks finale. Later in the evening, everyone puts on their metaphorical blue suede shoes and heads down to Beale for the Guitar Drop, where a giant guitar falls on the corner of Beale and 2nd outside Hard Rock Café. bealestreet.com

Happy December, Memphis!

