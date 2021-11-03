Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

For those of you who may be staring down a lengthy shopping list this holiday season, StyleBlueprint has your back (and we’re looking out for your wallet, too!). Due to the nationwide supply chain issues that retailers are facing, we’re sharing our holiday gift lists an entire month early, so you can make your list and check it twice in plenty of time! The best part? Each of these items can be found locally or online at a budget-savvy price point of $50 or less. Happy holidays, Memphis!

35 Gifts Under $50: Your Ultimate 2021 Memphis Holiday Gift Guide

FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Silk scarf

Stars, and champagne, and tigers — oh my! This beautiful scarf can be dressed up, tied around your bag, or worn around your neck for an extra pop of color. Made from 100% silk, each scarf is printed and sewn by hand. Find this 16-by-16-inch piece for $48 at Dorothy Art.

Mini crossbody

Meet the new everyday essential! This Milo Mini Crossbody is perfect for day-to-day needs without the hassle of a bulky purse. Plus, if you want to carry the bag hands-free, just add the crossbody strap and hit the streets. Find this bag for $49 at Shelby Jewel.

Clutch

Help your loved ones stay chic and stylish with one of the many clutches that Coming Attractions has in stock! You can wear this one over your shoulder or carry it as-is — and you can also snag these earrings to match. Both items pictured here are under $50.

RELATED: Your Updated Guide to Broad Avenue

Festive earrings

Talk about the most festive accessory! Pair these earrings with a simple black dress or a fun red dress during the season. You can find this pair for $24 at Spruce. (Spruce offers a fabulous rotation of jewelry offerings throughout the season!)

Velvet quilted pouch

Velvet is 100% on-trend this year, and how cute is this velvet metallic quilted pouch? Great for a stocking stuffer or as a little happy, grab one for every person on your list! You can find this pouch in four colors for $18 at Beautiful Soul Boutique.

FOR THE ONE WHO LOVES TO STAY COZY

‘Coffee queen’ slippers

What’s better than enjoying your morning coffee in a cozy pair of slippers? Put these in a stocking or pair them with a cozy robe, and you’ve just created the ultimate relaxation gift. Find these for $32 at Pickering Boxwood.

Cozy socks

For the nurse in your life, this little happy will make them smile. These plush socks will keep them warm all season long! Plus, how cute is the little bag they come in? You can find these, along with other cozy finds starting at $18, at A Fitting Place.

Giving Shawl

Each Giving Shawl is crafted from oh-so-soft fabric that’s designed for comfort and warmth. There are two deep pockets, and it’s long enough to wrap around your body like a blanket. It’s already in a box and ready to roll, and each shawl comes with a message of encouragement printed on a keepsake bookmark. Find the shawl below, along with other colors, for $48.95 at More Than Words.

FOR THOSE WHO LOVE PERSONALIZATION

Classic Dopp kit

This bag has a durable nylon canvas with a waterproof coating that makes it easy for travel. It’s got a two-way pull for easy access, along with a zippered pocket for a toothbrush and other items. Available in three colors — green, navy, or red — you can ensure that you match the color to your giftee’s personality. Find this bag for $40 at SB Shop.

Weave petite bowl

Carefully decorated and crafted, this is a great go-to gift this season. It can hold everyday essentials or just serve as a decoration on a table or nightstand. Plus, you can choose the monogram color and style. Find this bowl for $34 at Social.

Marble cheese board

For the one who loves to host and entertain, this is the gift for them! This wood and marble board can be engraved with a name or message to make the gift that much better. Find this board for $35 at Things Remembered.

FOR THE HOME

Retro city bookends

These two Memphis bookends are 3.5 inches wide and 5 inches tall, making them the perfect accessory for a shelf or mantle. Each image is transferred by hand to wood and has a slightly distressed look. You can choose between 27 color swatches, and get the bookends gift wrapped for an extra $4. Find the set for $46 at Archd.

Cocktail napkins

Eat, drink, and be merry! Dress up your bar cart, or gift these to someone who loves to entertain. Each napkin measures 6-by-6 inches and is made of 100% linen. Find this set of four napkins for $29.95 at Read & Co. (Note: Shipping is free!)

Henry bud vases

How cute are these little guys? Each bud vase contains a unique design and is around 2.75-3.25 inches tall. With gold luster accents and bright, vibrant colors, you can add a little pizazz wherever you place them. Find them for $28 each at Leslie Ponder Studios.

Three-wick candle

When it comes to candles, it’s basically a gift that you can never have too many of. Plus, this candle already has a bow, so just throw it in a bag and gift away! With a fresh balsam scent, this 16-ounce candle can be found for $43 at The Truffle Pig.

‘Memphis Mistletoe’ candle

Your house will be smelling like the spirit of the holiday season with this locally made candle. With eucalyptus, currant, fir, pine, patchouli, and cedar scents, it will give you all the Christmas vibes. Find this candle for $15 at New Harbert Candles.

FOR THE MEMPHIS LOVER

Liberty Bowl Stadium notecards

These Liberty Bowl Stadium notecards would be the best gift for the Memphis Tigers fan in your life. They come in a pack of four and are on quality card stock. Find a set for $12.95 at Georgia Jane Design.

Tiger tee

Go Tigers, go! Rep this tee in the warmer months, or pair it with a cardigan or warm flannel during the cooler months. You can find this design in gray or navy, so buy one or both! Find this cotton tee for $32 at Oxbeau.

‘MEM’ hat

Rep Memphis wherever you go! This hat is a great stocking stuffer or a gift to the one who loves the spirit of Memphis. Coming in pink, gray, denim, or aqua, find the one that suits your style for $25 at Lansky Bros.

FOR THE FOODIE

Home Place Pastures gift card

Not sure what to get your dad, father-in-law, or friend? Home Place Pastures offers gift cards so that the foodie in your life can order whatever their heart desires. From sausage patties to barbecue pork kits, there’s an array of options. Gift cards start at $25.

Holiday box

A holiday box from Shotwell Candy Co. contains 75 individually wrapped caramels. Coming in four flavors — salted caramels, gingerbread cookie caramels, chocolate peppermint crunch caramels, and bourbon and maple pecan caramels — you can find this holiday box for $34.95 at Shotwell Candy Co.

Charcuterie board

For the wine and cheese lover in your life, have this charcuterie board shipped right to their door! The ‘Two of Us’ package is served on a 6-by-6-inch tray and comes with serving utensils and all the fixings. Find this board for $50 at GREYS Fine Cheese and Entertaining.

Cold-pressed juices

For the health guru in your life, these cold and tasty juices will make their day! Coming in four flavors — Veggie Love, Go Green, Tangy Fresh, and Charcoal Lemonade — you can buy one or all four. Grab them at City Silo Table + Pantry, but you’ll have to grab them at the beginning of the day because they go quickly! You can find them for $6 each.

Dessert toppings

Calling all sauce lovers! The ‘Wrapped Trio’ package features your choice of three original dessert toppings. Choose between hot fudge sauce, butterscotch sauce, walnuts, or praline sauce. Plus, you can choose your ribbon color — black and white or red and white. Find the set for $40 at SB Shop.

Humphrey’s apron

Grill like a legend! This original Humphrey’s apron will have the chef in your life feeling like a pro. Find it for $24.95 at Humphrey’s.

RELATED: 16 Memphis Events & Happenings: November 2021

FOR THE ONE ON THE GO

Moisturizing travel trio

We all know winter can dry out your skin, but sometimes, when you’re on the go you don’t think about bringing an entire moisturizing set. Complete with lip balm, hand moisturizer, and foot moisturizer, these bottles can be thrown into a backpack, purse, or in the glove box of your car. Plus, it’s already packaged for easy gifting. Find this set for $24 at Pavo Salon Spa.

Goodr sunglasses

Made for running your errands, these stylish sunnies give you the speed you need for whatever life throws at you. The sleek frame means there will be no imprints on your nose, so they’re stylish and super comfortable! Find these sunglasses for $35 at Oak Hall.

Capri Blue gift set

For travel and trial, treat your clothes to these non-toxic and soothing items! This set comes with laundry detergent, fabric softener, and wrinkle release spray — all in the famous ‘Volcano’ fragrance. Find this set for $38.50 at Indigo.

SCOUT cooler

‘The Stiff One’ cooler has a heat-sealed liner that will prevent leaks and holds in the temperature of your items. With handles, a back pouch, and a zipped top, you’ll be able to stuff it to the rim. Take it on your next picnic, tailgate, or road trip. Find this cooler for $49.50 at RSVP Stationers.

FOR THE KIDDOS

Reindeer doll

The kiddos can never have too many stuffed animals, right? Plus, how adorable is this reindeer doll? Place it under the tree or wrap it as a gift, and your little one will love it! Find this stuffed animal for $41 at Itty Bitty Bella.

Leffy’s Christmas Gift

Leffy’s Christmas Gift is a charming tale about a thoughtful elf and his present. With fun illustrations, this will be your kiddo’s favorite book this year! Find it for $12.50 at Spoiled Sweet Boutique. (Note: The elf doll is sold separately.)

Honey Bear Snuggler

How sweet is this honey bear? Complete with a book, you can give these items separately or together. Find this bear, along with other loving animals, for $44.99 at Addie Lou Blu.

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

Inspired artwork ornament

Show your support for St. Jude with the St. Jude Christmas Tree Confetti Ornament. This 100-millimeter glass ornament is the perfect gift for Christmas, and it comes inside a custom gift box. This ornament was inspired by patient artwork at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Benefitting the hospital and its mission, this ornament can be found, along with other designs, for $16 at the St. Jude Gift Shop.

Handmade earrings

All of the jewelry sold at Collierville’s Be Free Revolution is handmade, and the proceeds support educational mission projects in Kenya. The earrings below are made of hand-cut brass and crafted by Nepali refugee women right here in Memphis. You can find these earrings at Be Free Revolution for $28.

‘Sip & Soak’ deluxe set

This gift set includes luxury soap, a bath bomb, a handmade hot and cold therapy wrap, a signature mug, and a box of premium tea. Each purchase at My Cup of Tea helps women in the community find employment and gives them the tools to succeed. Find this box for $50 at My Cup of Tea.

We wish you a safe and happy holiday season!

**********

Want more shopping inspiration? Be sure to follow us at @styleblueprint for our favorite daily finds!