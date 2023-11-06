Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Hello, November! From cozy items for the colder temperatures to fun, entertaining pieces for Thanksgiving and gatherings with loved ones, we’ve rounded up a list of Memphis FINDS to take through the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Enjoy!

COZY

White maple bourbon candle

Say hello to your new favorite candle! With scents of white maple wood, vanilla bean, pistachio, and hints of caramel, this will be the perfect asset to your next movie night. You can find the 30-ounce option below for $115 at Dazzle. (Note: The candle is also available in 15.5- and 6.5-ounce options, starting at $50.)

Ribbed set

Now you can be cute and comfortable! Dress this lounge set up with a scarf and boots, or throw on some sneakers and a hat for an effortless look. This ribbed set is available in two colors — butter and charcoal — and is $102 at A Beautiful Soul Boutique.

Soup crocks

Hooray for soup season! Enjoy your next meal in these beautiful handmade soup crocks while relaxing by the fireplace. Available in three designs, you can pick up a pair for $55 at Doc Pottery.

Winter woods blanket

You can never have too many blankets … right? This one will match almost any color scheme and would make a great gift (for those who are already making their list and checking it twice!). Find this blanket for $74 at Southern Muse.

Slippers

Throw on these slippers for the ultimate lazy Friday night — and then pair them with a blanket, candle, and glass of wine. We won’t blame you if you choose to wear these outside of the house, too! Find the slippers for $48 at Linen Rose.

COLD-WEATHER ESSENTIALS

Dry skin butter

Dry skin is almost inevitable during cooler months, but we’ve found a product that will keep moisture locked into your skin. Made with shea butter, coconut oil, castor oil, Vitamin E oil, turmeric oil, and aloe vera oil, this skin butter will keep skin smooth all day. Find it for $50 at Taylor Brown Apothecary.

Thermal pullover

For our runners or those who just want to be stylish and warm for errands, this thermal pullover will become a staple in your closet. It has thumb holes at the sleeves, making it easy to layer during cooler months. It also includes a zippered pocket on the side for storing items like lip balm or your keys. Find this pullover in five colors for $90 at Fleet Feet.

Puffer jacket

How cute is this Free People puffer jacket? The length hits right at the waistline, so the coat isn’t too bulky or long. Plus, it’s packable for all of your upcoming journeys this season! Find it in three colors for $198 at Indigo.

ENTERTAINING

Large ruffled rectangular baker

Boast your Thanksgiving side in a fancy ruffled dish! Available in three colors — white, robin egg blue, and gray — you can buy all three dishes or pick a favorite. Find this baker for $84 at Truffle Pig.

Harvest linens

Elevate your table for the holidays with these harvest placemats with accents of acorns, winter berries, and fall leaves — and Social has the whole collection! Find a set of four napkins for $81, a table runner for $50, and tablecloths starting at $95.

Rainbow glasses

Add color to your bar cart, china cabinet, or dining room table with these gold-rimmed wine glasses! Find the set of four for $60 at Babcock Gifts.

FALL ACCESSORIES

Saipan boot

Pair these boots with a maxi skirt, jeans, or even a romper with tights! Available in two colors — cedar wood and slate blue — these are the perfect shoes for the fall season. Find them for $87 at Mozelle Boutique.

Memphis scarf

How fun is this Memphis scarf!? Filled with iconic landmarks and objects by artist Debi Vincent, this would make a great gift for the 901 lover in your life. Plus, you can tie it around your neck or purse for an extra touch. Find this 26-by-26-inch scarf for $135 at Arrow Creative.

Audrey flower earrings

Add the perfect accent to your outfit this season with these 18K gold-plate flower earrings. Whether you wear them for a date night, a gathering with the girls, or with your favorite sweater and jeans, these will become your new go-to. Find them for $55 at Good Egg Jewelry.

Happy fall, Memphis!

