After splurging on decadent foods during the holidays, we are craving seriously good, fresh salads. Fortunately, in Memphis the choices are both delicious and abundant. Here are 10 beautifully crafted salads from local restaurants that will satisfy your longing for lighter fare — and make it easy to keep any New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier in 2022!

10 Seriously Good Salads in Memphis

Brussels Sprout Salad at Libro at Laurelwood

387 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 800-2656

The Brussels Sprout Salad from Libro is great any time of year, but we think this flavorful favorite is especially well suited for winter. The sprouts are roasted just to the point of being charred and are combined with dill and roasted walnuts. The dressing is a lick-your-plate-delicious roasted garlic vinaigrette. If you’d like something a little heartier, you can add salmon, chicken breast, or shrimp.

Heirloom Apple, Manchego, Arugula, Pomegranate, and Marcona Almond from The Beauty Shop

966 Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-7111

One of The Beauty Shop’s outstanding salads, the Heirloom Apple, Manchego, Arugula, Pomegranate, and Marcona Almond is almost too pretty to eat. And you know exactly what a treat you’re in for, as the name says it all! Fresh heirloom apples on arugula are perfectly paired with the bright spark of pomegranate seeds and the earthy bite of Marcona almonds. Tossed with candied lemon peel and Arbequina olive oil, this salad will perk you up on a cold winter’s evening.

Beet & Orange Salad from Lafayette’s Music Room

2119 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 207-5097

The Beet & Orange Salad from Lafayette’s is a colorful option, combining nutrient-rich beets with the bright citrus of oranges. Goat cheese lends its tangy flavor and creamy texture, while candied walnuts add a pop of sweet contrast. Tossed with a Mesclun mix and white balsamic dressing, this salad is sure to become a go-to when you’re enjoying live music at Lafayette’s.

Thai Peanut from Wild Beet Salad Company

Carrefour Shopping Center, 6641 Poplar Avenue #106, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 552-5604

With a variety of wholesome, well-balanced ingredients, Wild Beet Salad Company offers quick meals that you can actually feel good about eating. For a salad with an Asian-inspired twist, we recommend the Thai Peanut. Packed with vitamins and minerals, romaine makes a tasty and satisfying base. Nutrient-rich avocado, carrots, and edamame bring the flavor, along with a punch of vitamin C from mandarin oranges and a fun crunch from Chinese noodles. Toss it with the recommended Honey Peanut Butter Vinaigrette.

Burrata Caprese from Ecco

1585 Overton Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 410-8200

The Caprese salad from Ecco is a delightful twist on a classic, making the most of Burrata, a lovely and mild cheese made from mozzarella and cream with a uniquely soft middle texture. It pairs perfectly with crunchy romaine, fresh basil leaves, and roasted tomatoes, all drizzled with a tasty balsamic reduction. Simple and oh-so-satisfying.

Roasted Cauliflower Salad from Raw Girls

Downtown Memphis: 150 Peabody Place, Suite 118

Midtown: 242 South Cooper—in the Eclectic Eye/Midtown Yoga parking lot

East Memphis: 5502 Poplar—in the Hollywood Feed parking lot

Boasting both flavor and health benefits, cauliflower is high in fiber and is a good source of antioxidants. At Raw Girls, you can try it roasted in this wholesome and delicious salad. Served on a bed of luscious greens, the tasty veg is combined with juicy pomegranate seeds and made-from-scratch Herbed Goddess Dressing.

Gazpacho Salad from Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

820 South Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 443-5346

If you have a craving for Mexican food but are looking for something lighter, look no further than the Gazpacho Salad from Maciel’s Midtown. The flank steak is lean and tender; the veggies are fresh, and the mango provides a touch of juicy sweetness that elevates this tasty salad to a filling, delicious meal.

Be the Chef at Cheffie’s Café

Memphis: 483 High Point Terrace Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 343-0488

Collierville: 956 East Winchester Boulevard Suite 107, Collierville, TN 38107 • (901) 221-7855

Shelby Farms: 6903 Great View Drive, Shelby Farms, TN 38134 • (901) 222-7275

While Cheffie’s menu has signature soups, sandwiches, and salads, they are perhaps best known for allowing customers to “Be the Chef.” With plenty of nutritious options, you can make your own custom creation. Start with a leafy green lettuce: kale, mixed greens, baby spinach, or romaine. Then choose a protein and toppings, which include artichokes, avocado, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onions, celery … the list goes on and on! Add cheese and something crunchy, and top with your favorite dressing. Make sure you get it chopped; nothing else blends the flavors quite so well.

Superfood Hero Salad at City Silo Table & Pantry

Memphis: 5101 Sandelin Avenue Suite 104, Memphis, TN 38137 • (901) 729-7687

Germantown: 7605 West Farmington Boulevard Suite 2, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 236-7223

If you resolved to eat clean this year, you can’t go wrong at City Silo. Their salads are packed with flavorful and nutrient-dense ingredients. While it’s hard to choose just one, we love the Superfood Hero – perhaps it’s what we need to save us from our holiday excess! This salad truly has it all: farm-fresh spring greens and spinach, local microgreens, apples, carrots, goji berries, hemp seeds, and sunflower kernels, combined with a scrumptious tahini ginger dressing.

Salmon Niçoise at The Majestic Grille

145 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 522-8555

If you like a healthy protein with your salad, The Majestic Grille has what you need with their Salmon Niçoise. Perfectly grilled salmon is served over tender mixed greens, accompanied by eggs, artichokes, tomatoes, and olives. Lightly tossed with a delicate red wine vinaigrette, this salad is a nourishing and delectable meal.

Happy dining, Memphis!

