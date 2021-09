A week is not complete without some tacos, right? That may be a bit extreme, but the statement holds some truth about the all-in appeal of the taco.

So, why not make some breakfast tacos at home? This recipe works for a weekend, preferably with several others around to share them with. Or, for a mid-week treat, wrap them in foil and take them with you to work or school. You could also use foil to wrap these for a large group that may be waking up at different times or simply to keep the tacos warm until it’s time to sit down.

And, as a tip, this is a GREAT recipe for vacations. If you are renting an AirBnB or have a hotel suite with a kitchen, these are easy ingredients to purchase and fairly easy to make – even if your kitchen is tiny or not fully stocked.

The tacos here don’t have any meat, but feel free to add some bacon or sausage. Instead of scrambled eggs, you may want to make these with fried eggs. You can sub the guacamole here for avocado slices. Or, just leave all avocado off. You see what I mean: these are your tacos to adapt to your preferences. This is a great classic recipe for breakfast tacos to inspire you to add a little Ole! into your morning routine.

The ingredients used in this recipe are ones I happen to have on hand all the time. If you don’t, these are all ingredients easy to find at your local grocery store.

Below this recipe, there is a step by step picture guide to assembling these tacos.

Also, this recipe assumes one taco per person. Many people will want to eat two, but it depends on what else you are serving. If only tacos, plan for two per person. If you have lots of other sides, just one per person is likely fine!

Classic Breakfast Tacos Liza Graves A great breakfast for when you have a 20 minutes in the morning or you are looking to wow on the weekend. No ratings yet Print Recipe Prep Time 8 mins Cook Time 12 mins Course Breakfast Servings 4 people Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4 6-inch white corn tortillas

4 eggs (to scramble)

1/2 cup refried beans

1/2 cup fresh pico

1/2 cup shredded mexican cheese

1 avocado or 1/2 cup guacamole

1/3 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup diced green onions

1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed

salt and pepper to taste

preferred hot sauce to taste Instructions Scramble your eggs as you typically would.

As eggs are scrambling, set soft white corn tortilla either in a pan large enough to hold all four, or on a baking sheet (if on a baking sheet, preheat oven to 375 degrees)

Add two tablespoons of refried beans to the center of each tortilla and spread out.

Evenly spread cheese across each tortilla.

Cook over medium to medium high heat, or in the oven, waiting for the cheese to melt. The tortilla should get crispy, but not burn. This will take about 5 to 6 minutes on the stove top and about 10 minutes in an oven.

Once the cheese is melted, removed from heat and add scrambled eggs to each tortilla.

Add pico, avocado slices or guacamole, fresh cilantro and green onions to each tortilla. If desired, add slices of a fresh jalapeño pepper and hot sauce.

Fold in half and serve. Also, you can wrap each taco in aluminum foil to stay warm which also can make these portable.

Fold in half and serve. Also, you can wrap each taco in aluminum foil to stay warm which also can make these portable.

Enjoy!

