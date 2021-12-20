Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Do thoughts of going out to eat on Christmas Day conjure up memories of A Christmas Story, where the family goes to a Chinese restaurant after the next-door neighbor’s pack of dogs eat their turkey dinner?

Just in case this happens to you, or if you just want to leave the cooking in someone else’s hands, here’s a list (in alphabetical order) of restaurants that are open on Christmas Day. Make your reservations now, as places are booking quickly!

7 Louisville Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Double Dragon

1255 Goss Ave., Louisville, KY 40217 • (502) 635-5656

Christmas Day Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit at Double Dragon! The popular Chinese restaurant serves Asian fusion, traditional Chinese fare, tasty Szechuan-style dishes, and more. The restaurant’s casual atmosphere makes it perfect for the whole family. No reservations are required. To view the full menu, visit doubledragonky.com.

Frank and Dino’s

271 W Short St, Lexington, KY 40507 • (859) 303-4007

Christmas Day Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Known as one of the best Italian spots in town, Frank and Dino’s is open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. The traditional fine dining restaurant features delicious menu items like chicken Parmesan topped with pomodoro sauce and fresh mozzarella, and beef carpaccio made with filet mignon and drizzled with truffle oil. Reserve your table for the holidays here.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

4031 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40241 • (502) 412-1818

Christmas Day Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas with a three-course holiday meal at Mitchell’s Fish Market, open for lunch and dinner. The festive spread is $55 per person and includes your choice of soup or salad, an entrée of filet mignon and shrimp scampi, as well as an array of delicious sweet treats to round out the meal. For reservations, call (502) 412-1818 or click here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

626 West Main St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 584-0421

Christmas Day Hours: noon to 8 p.m.

It’s business as usual at Morton’s, where they will be serving their regular menu from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Enjoy a classic Morton’s dining experience and choose from their extensive wine collection, while dining on prime-aged beef, succulent seafood, signature steakhouse sides, and decadent desserts. Call (502) 584-0421 or click here to make a reservation.

Oriental House

4302 Shelbyville Road, St. Matthews, KY 40207 • (502) 897-1017

Christmas Day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Have your holiday meal at Oriental House. A Louisville favorite, Oriental House is a vibrant spot for Chinese dining and features Hunan & Sichuan specialties, as well as dim sum. Call (502) 897-1017 or visit the website to make a reservation.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

6100 Dutchmans Lane, Kaden Tower – 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 479-0026

Christmas Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Make it a Christmas to remember and celebrate with Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Ruth’s Chris will be open Christmas Day at their Louisville location in the historic Kaden Tower. There will be a full menu available, as well as holiday specials. Experience a festive feast of roasted beef tenderloin, velvety mashed potatoes, and more. To make a reservation, call (502) 479-0026 or click here.

Sapporo Grill & Sushi

1706 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 479-5550

Christmas Day Hours: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Join the folks at Sapporo Grill & Sushi this Christmas. Voted the #1 sushi restaurant in Louisville, the locally owned, family-friendly restaurant provides a relaxed atmosphere and showcases the traditions of pristine quality fish and family-style Japanese fare. For more information and the full menu, visit sapporolouisville.com.

So, if a pack of hungry dogs commandeers your family’s feast, head out to one of these Louisville restaurants that are open on Christmas Day. And have a happy, healthy, and satisfying holiday season!

Do you know of a great local restaurant serving up a fabulous Christmas Day feast? Email [email protected].

