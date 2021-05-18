From pizza parlors to pie shops, Derby City’s food scene is always offering something new. Check out these five fun eateries that recently opened their doors to Louisville residents and visitors alike.

5 New Louisville Restaurants to Try

Fleur de Tea

10704 Meeting St., Ste. 101, Prospect, KY 40059 • (502) 742-9561

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday

Open for indoor dining, outdoor seating, and carryout.

Jasmine Gatti’s inspiration for her tea shop came from her cat, Fleur. From there, she says, the pun wrote itself — after all, the fleur de lis is a prominent Louisville symbol. She has been operating since January 2021, serving up an extensive selection of teas. Several varieties of black, green, white, oolong, rooibos, Pu-erh, herbal, chai, and even bubble teas make up the menu of more than five dozen options.

Die-hard coffee drinkers can sip on an americano, espresso, or latte. And all customers will enjoy an array of pastries and other snacks, including fruit tarts, blueberry lemon scones, and banana pudding, to name a few. Jasmine is also looking to add a tea flight to the menu so that novices can taste four teas in one sitting. “So many people want to try all of them at some point,” she says. “This should make it a little easier to taste the whole menu!”

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company

1559 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 742-2852

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Open for carryout.

January 23, 2021, was an extra special day for Dawn Urrutia. Not only was it National Pie Day, but it was the day she opened the doors of her brick-and-mortar location in Louisville’s Bonnycastle neighborhood. Unsurprisingly, her sweet treat offerings include various versions of sweet potato pie, but the Georgia’s menu also boasts sweet potato cookies, cupcakes, muffins, and even an ice cream sandwich. The most popular picks, she says, are the traditional pies as well as the cheesecake.

In addition to baked goods, Dawn also offers customers a collection of room sprays, candles, and wax melts so they can bring the aroma of fresh-baked sweet potato treats home with them. But what Dawn really wants to share with the community is her shop’s Book of Love collection. “We give books that promote love, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance to children, free of charge,” she says. “Parents can bring their children and they get as many books as they like. Also, if parents are not coming out [into] the community yet, they [can] always either send us a direct message or email us, and we will mail a book to their child.”

Pizzaville

2901 Goose Creek Rd., Ste. #103, Louisville, KY 40241 • (502) 754-3001

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight

Open for carryout and curbside pickup.

Louisville native Todd Case spent 17 years working for a company that supplied just-add-water pizza dough mixes to more than 100 pizza chains. He started off as a lab technician and had worked his way up to Director of Technical Services, Research, and Development by the time he left. “That’s where I got all my exposure to pizza, and the dough, and the science of it,” he says.

Though there are pizza parlors of the same name in Indiana, Massachusetts and Canada, Todd confirms that Pizzaville in Louisville is one of a kind. “It’s just my fiancé and I running it,” he explains. “We’re self-funded, we’re completely independent, and we have about five employees.”

He and fiancée Rachael Reed welcomed their first customer in January 2021, serving up made-to-order pizza pies and fresh breadsticks, dubbed Pizzaville Sluggers. Todd says the soft and chewy, buttery breadsticks tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese are his biggest seller. “I make the sluggers with the pizza dough, so each order is made with what would be [the crust of] a large pizza,” Todd explains. “They are phenomenal.”

The Salad Chic

428 W. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 650-4450

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Open for indoor dining and carryout.

After being diagnosed with a neurological disorder last year, Tanya Mangrum decided it was time to eat a healthy diet and focus on getting physically fit. She put all of her energy into preparing salads and other health-conscious meals. Eventually, she began selling her dishes to friends and family, creating the fare out of a small, rented space before finally opening The Salad Chic storefront in downtown Louisville this past March.

“It’s all healthy alternatives,” she says. “I’m just really trying to help people with [their] pandemic weight.” Each of her build-your-own salads includes two meats, two dressings, and five toppings. Customers can choose to sprinkle their custom salad with everything from dried cranberries or fresh mushrooms, to glazed pecans or banana pepper rings. Additional meats, dressings and toppings are available for an extra charge. Tanya also offers salad kabobs, fruit kabobs, wraps, homemade soups, and chili.

The Seafood Lady

601 E. Jefferson St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 210-9381

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; closed Monday

Open for indoor seating, outdoor dining, carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery via Limitless.

Nichelle Thurston has been serving seafood since 2015, but her newest location — which opened in April — has a slightly different concept from the original restaurant. Drawing on her Florida roots, Nichelle incorporated bold hues, palm-leaf wallpaper, and hanging chairs into the bigger, brand-new space. “We were going for a tropical, Miami vibe,” she says. In addition to the updated décor, this location also offers a full bar, as Nichelle is striving to provide customers with a big presentation and good drinks.

Despite the vacation destination-like changes at The Seafood Lady’s newest digs, longtime patrons can count on the same Florida-style dishes they’ve grown to know and love. From lobster and crab to catfish and alligator tail, the menu offerings are unlike any other around town and are sure to satisfy any seafood aficionado’s tastebuds.

Enjoy your dining adventures, Louisville!

