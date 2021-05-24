Summer is officially here, and we’re welcoming it with open arms. There are so many Louisville events happening this month —both inside and out — to help you kick off the summer fun. If you’ve got some wiggle room on your June calendar, check out our top event picks!

13 Louisville Events & Happenings: June 2021

Through June 6, 2021: Promise, Witness, Remembrance

Speed Art Museum presents Promise, Witness, Remembrance, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn that reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020, and the year of protests that followed in Louisville and beyond. The exhibition’s title comes from a conversation between Allison and Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer during the exhibition’s planning. The exhibit is open through Sunday, June 6, and is free to attend. promisewitnessremembrance.org

Through June 20, 2021: Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection

Married for 69 years, the late Leonard and Adele Leight embraced a love of artistic expression through glass. Together, they built one of the country’s most impressive collections of contemporary glass. Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection brings together 60+ works by different artists to showcase the couple’s lives as collectors and tell stories through their extensive glass collection. General admission is free through Sunday, June 6. After Sunday, June 6, tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for seniors (ages 60+), children (ages 4-17), students, and military members. speedmuseum.org

Through June 20, 2021: Fairy Days

This summer, join Yew Dell Gardens for Fairy Days. Enjoy self-guided activities, including an updated Fairy Forest Scavenger Hunt, a fairy door exploration in the arboretum, and additional fairy houses scattered throughout the gardens. All activities are included with general admission, and attendees can purchase tickets at the door. Admission is free for garden members and $9 for non-members. yewdellgardens.org

June 3, 10, 17 & 24 2021: Twilight Thursdays at Churchill Downs

Still have Derby fever? Head to Churchill Downs every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the thrills of live Thoroughbred racing and $1 beers in the Paddock Plaza. In addition to horse racing, enjoy live music and dine on delicious fare from local food trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m., and general admission tickets are $5. churchilldowns.com

June 4 – 6, 2021: Waggin’ Trail Virtual Walk for the Animals

Grab your favorite four-legged friend and join the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) for a family-friendly community walk and fundraiser. By registering for the Waggin’ Trail Virtual Walk for the Animals, you provide shelter, food, veterinary care and lifesaving resources to the thousands of animals cared for each year by KHS. On Sunday, June 6, be sure to join the live Facebook event at 10 a.m. to see all of the wonderful vendors and sponsors supporting the walk. There are also special prize giveaways, and Ethan, the 2021 Waggin’ Trail Spokesdog, kicks off the festivities. Registration for adults starts at $35 and includes a Waggin’ Trail t-shirt a PAWtographed photo of Ethan. support.kyhumane.org

June 5, 2021: Cool Kids Triathlon

Join Norton Healthcare at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park for a professionally staged triathlon designed for kids. Each child receives a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, official race bib and swim cap, and they also have an opportunity to win an award during the post-race celebration. Similar to Olympic and sprint events, participants are body-marked, wear official chip timers, and race a course with professional equipment and a music system. Registration is not open yet, so be sure to check the website for updates. abovethefoldevents.com

June 5, 2021: FEAT of Louisville’s 16th Annual Outrunning Autism 5K

Created for families by families, Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Louisville is dedicated to easing the autism journey through ongoing support, education and programming. Run, walk and fundraise with your family and friends to help enhance the lives of local families living with autism by participating in the 16th Annual Outrunning Autism 5K. Complete the race virtually or in-person at The Parklands of Floyds Fork’s Beckley Creek Park. Registration for the 5K is $40, and the race begins at 9 a.m. trisignup.com

June 5, 2021: The Belmont Stakes

On Saturday, June 5, experience all that Churchill Downs has to offer and see the thrilling conclusion of the Triple Crown. Watch the running of the Belmont Stakes on the Big Board, plus enjoy live racing and more. General admission tickets start at $7, and the event begins at 12:45 p.m. churchilldowns.com

June 5 & 6, 2021: Wings for Kids

Brought to you by the River City Radio Controllers, Wings for Kids features a wide array of exciting events, including in-air dog fights, aerobatic airplanes and scaled-down replicas of vintage airplanes. Plus, nationally recognized and award-winning pilots come to this event to demonstrate their skills and aircraft. Other family-friendly activities include candy drops from radio-controlled airplanes, inflatables, face painting and flight simulators. The event takes place at Bill Fluke Airfield at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park, and airshows begin at 11 a.m. each day. nortonchildrens.com

June 12, 2021: Downs After Dark at Churchill Downs

Downs After Dark is where nightlife meets thrilling racing. Combine amazing food and beverages with outstanding entertainment, and you’ve got a night to remember. Bet the ponies, drink a cocktail, enjoy a great dinner and listen to live music! Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first race starts at 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $12. churchilldowns.com

June 12, 2021: Louisville VIP Princess Party

Your favorite Disney princesses are coming to Louisville! Experience stories, songs, games and more at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Saturday, June 12. Each guest has time with all princesses in attendance for pixie wishes, portraits, autographs and hugs. Sessions are capped to ensure a safe and magical experience, and tickets begin at $25. eventbrite.com

June 16 – July 31, 2021: Shakespeare in Love

The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival returns to Central Park for a summer of entertainment! Attend a performance of Shakespeare in Love, the stage adaptation of the 1998 Oscar-winning film, and enjoy food from local food trucks. Each performance is free to attend and begins at 8 p.m. kyshakespeare.com

June 26, 2021: Kentucky Craft Bash at Waterfront Park

For one day this summer, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers hosts the 4th Annual Kentucky Craft Bash at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Craft Bash features over 60 local breweries and more than 150 varieties of beer. Sip on Kentucky brews you’ve come to know and love as well as sample unique, experimental beers. General admission tickets are $55, and VIP tickets are $65. VIP ticket holders are admitted at noon, and all others are allowed entry at 1 p.m., with tastings and fun lasting until 5 p.m. kycraftbash.com

Happy June, Louisville!

