Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of fun things to do here in Louisville. From dining and shopping to running and hiking, there’s a wintertime activity for everyone — for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Enjoy!

17 Louisville Events & Happenings: February 2022

Through March 31, 2022: igLOUs at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Dine like never before in one of 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen’s rooftop igloos! Choose from six fully enclosed igloos, each with a different theme. The igloos seat up to eight people and come with a small heater inside. Reservations are available daily, and food and drink minimums begin at $250. 8uplouisville.com

February 3 – 6, 2022: Kosair Shrine Circus

The annual Kosair Shrine Circus is a family-friendly event featuring animals, clowns, and a slew of other performers. Additional attractions, including elephant rides, pony rides, bounce rides, and snake photos are also available. Showtimes vary each day, and tickets start at $10. Children ages two and younger are free if seated on a paying adult’s lap. The event takes place at Broadbent Arena. kosaircircus.com

February 4 – 6, 2022: Jurassic Quest

The largest exhibition of lifesize, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in North America is coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center! Jurassic Quest is an interactive event that allows visitors to dig up fossils, ride dinosaurs, experience once-in-a-lifetime dinosaur shows, and more. General admission tickets are $22. Event hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. jurassicquest.com

February 5 & 6, 2022: No Turning Back

In honor of Black History Month, Commonwealth Theatre Center presents two special showings of No Turning Back, a live show that highlights the obstacles and triumphs of Black individuals by using personal perspectives of Kentucky history. A virtual performance takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the in-person performance at the Nancy Niles Sexton Stage begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $10. commonwealththeatre.org

February 6, 13, 20, & 27, 2022: Black History Month Film Series

Another way to celebrate Black History Month is to attend one of Louisville Free Public Library’s Black History Month film screenings. Movies include 12 Years a Slave, Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, Green Book, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Films begin at 1:30 p.m. and are free to attend. lfpl.org

February 11, 2022: Valentine’s Love Jam

Presented in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters, Valentine’s Love Jam features “godmother of soul” Patti LaBelle at the KFC Yum! Center for one night only. She is joined by Gladys Knight and special guest Stephanie Mills. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $54.75. kfcyumcenter.com

RELATED: Meet Meghan Tinker of Louisville’s House of Colour

February 11 – 13, 2022: Love Brunch

Love Brunch at Morning Fork features red velvet cornmeal pancakes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the three days leading up to Valentine’s Day. The pancakes are also available as a $19 take-home DIY kit, which includes the red velvet cornmeal pancake batter and icing. Walk-ins are available, but reservations are recommended. morningforklouisville.com

February 12, 2022: Snowman Shuffle 4-Miler Run/Walk

The third and final race of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s Polar Bear Grand Prix is a four-mile run/walk through Cherokee Park. It starts at Hogan’s Fountain and winds its way along Beargrass Creek to Big Rock Park, then back around the Scenic Loop. Registration is $25 and includes a long-sleeve shirt, discounted Ponya Band, custom water bottles for age group awards, and more. The race begins at 9 a.m. rivercityraces.com

February 12, 2022: Valentine’s Day Tea

Guests can enjoy sweets, savory treats, and unlimited cups of tea courtesy of Louisville Tea Company, all while seated in the historic Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. All ages are welcome to the $35, 11 a.m. seating. The 2 p.m. seating is open to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $45 and include one glass of prosecco with additional glasses available for purchase. conrad-caldwell.org

February 12 – 14, 2022: Valentine’s Day Candlelit Hike

Candles light the way for a romantic, three-quarter mile walk in the woods at Louisville Nature Center. A longer, unlit trail is also available. Guests can warm up around the fire afterward, then head indoors to check out the reptile exhibit or enjoy the Falls City and 502 Winery cash bar. Hiking times are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $45 per couple. louisvillenaturecenter.org

February 12 & 14: Love Boat – A Valentine’s Voyage

Ages 21 and older are welcome on these Valentine’s-themed excursions aboard the Belle of Louisville. Tickets include a buffet-style meal and champagne, a kissing booth and other photo ops, cocktail specials, and ’80s-vibe musical entertainment. The boat departs at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $79.99 for adults and $78.99 for seniors. belleoflouisville.org

February 14, 2022: Valentine’s Day at Everyday Kitchen

Everyday Kitchen’s regular dinner menu is unavailable on Monday, February 14, as Chef Mike Wajda serves a special Valentine’s Day meal. It includes a welcoming glass of sparkling wine, four courses, and a special take-home treat. Custom drink pairings are also available for an additional price. The Valentine’s Day meal is $68 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. opentable.com

February 14, 2022: Valentine’s Day Dinner – Black Love Edition

Zero’s Luxe Lounge curates a special four-course menu for couples as they celebrate Black love. The event features live music by Cato Music Group, and DJ YK spins Neo Soul during intermissions. Doors open at 5 p.m., with 10 reservations available each hour through 10 p.m. Tickets are $80. eventbrite.com

RELATED: 3 Valentine’s Day Recipes to Up the Romance

February 14, 2022: Valentine’s Day with LouVino

Both LouVino locations put a pause on their regular dinner options to serve up a romantic prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. Guests can enjoy a shareable appetizer followed by their choice of salad or crispy oysters, then a filet or crab Florentine. The meal ends with chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed beignets, sweet cornbread nut crumble, strawberry Anglaise, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Tickets are $85 per person before tax and gratuity. louvino.com

February 21 – 27, 2022: Louisville Restaurant Week

Presented by Louisville Tourism, Louisville Restaurant Week is an annual event that provides a unique celebration of culinary tourism in Derby City. Various eateries around town offer special three-course, prix fixe menus for seven days, allowing guests to experience a myriad of cuisine. Visit louisvillerestaurantweek.com for participating restaurants and more information.

February 25 – 27, 2022: Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling

Market-goers can enjoy free admission and discounted parking to this weekend event at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Spring Fling features more than 500 booths full of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and more. The Military Show, Gun Show, Cheer Derby, and Women’s Expo are held simultaneously on the fairgrounds. Hours vary each day. stewartpromotions.com

February 26, 2022: Culture & Cocktail Banquet

Roots 101, Louisville’s African American museum that has been nominated by USA Today as “Best New Attraction,” hosts a banquet on Saturday, February 26. The event begins at 6 p.m. and features interactive performances, a DJ, an award ceremony, African hors d’oeuvres, and more. Tickets are $15 for spectators; $25 with access to the snack bar; and $40 with a meal and one drink ticket. eventbrite.com

Have an amazing February, Louisville!

**********

For the best of the South — delivered to your inbox daily — subscribe to StyleBlueprint!