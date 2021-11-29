Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Get outdoors and check out a glowing garden while breathing in the crisp winter air, or stay indoors and craft your own wreath while enjoying a holiday cocktail. Whatever your holiday vibe is, here are some ideas to fill your month with a cheerful mix of fun events. Enjoy!

15 Louisville Events & Happenings: December 2021

Through December 19, 2021: Southern Living Idea House Tour

Southern Living’s annual signature custom home has been built in the Bluegrass State for the first time, and it’s decked out with holiday decor. The Kentucky home boasts a sophisticated yet classic and approachable style, with river views within a 5,170-square-foot layout. Tours take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25, with a portion of the proceeds going to The LEE Initiative, the Louisville-based nonprofit co-founded by Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, as well as cancer-support community Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana. The home is located at 7820 Sutherland Farm Rd., Prospect, KY 40059. artisansignaturehomes.com

Through January 2, 2022: Fête De Noël

Head to the heart of Paristown for Louisville’s Fête De Noël festival. The event includes a 100-by-50-foot outdoor ice skating rink, the Brent Street Holiday Market, Santa’s Workshop, a holiday-themed escape game, and delicious food and drinks. Prices and hours vary based on each event. paristown.com

December 2 – 12, 2021: Venardos Circus

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the Venardos Circus wraps animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format. Guests can expect a centuries-old tradition that has been reinvented for the next generation, with an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, balancing, comedy, magic, and more. Showtimes vary by date, and the circus takes place at Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. Adult tickets begin at $25, and children’s tickets begin at $15. vernadoscircus.com

December 2 – 30, 2021: Gardens Aglimmer

For the third consecutive year, guests can enjoy a self-guided walking tour through Waterfront Botanical Gardens, which has been decked out with a winter wonderland of swans, snowflakes, deer, candles, a multicolor tunnel of lights, and more. Visit Santa and his sleigh in the Graeser Family Education Center and Mrs. Claus’ Cottage in the new Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms through Thursday, December 23. Tickets are $10 per person on most days, $15 on peak nights, and free for children ages 12 and younger. waterfrontgardens.org

December 3, 2021 – January 2, 2022: Winter Illuminations

Enjoy the holiday season at Winter Illuminations, a one-mile trail in The Parklands of Floyds Fork that features over 10 different light installations. The event is sure to be fun for the whole family. Tickets start at $12.99 for children (ages 3-12) and $17.99 for adults. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. winterilluminationsky.com

December 4, 2021: Holiday Open House

Check everyone off your Christmas list while supporting local businesses at Norton Commons’ “Shop Small Saturday” open house event. Various shops offer special deals, promotions, holiday sales, and complimentary refreshments. There is also a Toys for Tots drive, which includes carriage rides or a photo with Santa in exchange for a new toy donation. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. nortoncommons.com

December 4, 2021: Holiday Crafts & Cocktails

Kelly Burgess, owner and artist at Apéro Seasons, leads a masterclass in wreath making at CC’s Low Carb Kitchen. Attendees can craft a 20-inch fir wreath; all materials and adornments are included, but guests are encouraged to bring photos and heirlooms to personalize their creation. CC’s Low Carb Kitchen also serves an assortment of holiday-flavored macaroons, maple goat cheese crostinis, and a festive holiday cocktail in a keepsake glass. Tickets are $75, and the class begins at 5 p.m. ticketor.com

December 8 & 9, 2021: Harry Potter Holiday Feast

Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin — all houses are welcome to LouVino’s Harry Potter Holiday Feast nights. This third-annual event features five magical courses with matching potion pairings. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the feast begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests are sat at large tables, but each course is served individually. Ages 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $100, with tax and gratuity added to each bill at the end of the event. louvino.com

December 9 – 11, 2021: Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm celebrates Kentucky’s heritage with thoroughbred operations, organic farm-to-table dining, and a unique bourbon experience. Each December, the farm staff welcomes guests for holiday tea, held in the historic, 19th-century main house. Crafted herbal teas, miniature sandwiches, and an assortment of desserts are served as carolers stroll the grounds. The event is held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily for three consecutive days. Tickets are $45. hermitagefarm.com

December 10 – 12, 2021: Stewart Promotions’ Christmas Gift & Decor Show

The largest free-admission Christmas show in the U.S. returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The annual event features more than 700 exhibitor booths, with acres of gift items and decor ideas. Discover jewelry, clothing, toys, and more. Free photos with Santa are also available. The event runs Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. louisvillechristmasshow.com

December 11, 2021: Logan Under Lights

Designed as a give-back event for the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, Logan Under Lights provides an opportunity for the community to explore Shelby Park and its growing art scene, which includes outdoor murals, the interior art of businesses, and various art galleries nestled throughout the neighborhood. Businesses feature artists, live music, drink specials, and more. The donation-based event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an afterparty at Trouble Bar until 1 a.m. eventbrite.com

December 11, 2021: Pentatonix – The Evergreen Christmas Tour

After releasing their latest holiday album, Evergreen, in October, three-time GRAMMY® award-winning and multi-platinum selling vocal group Pentatonix began its 16-date tour, including one night at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center. The group is partnering with Toys for Tots and accepts donations for new books and toys. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35. kfcyumcenter.com

December 13, 2021: Napa Cab Wine Class

Big, bold red wines are perfect for winter weather. Personal charcuterie is served during this Napa cabernet wine class at LouVino, and bottles featured during the session are available for purchase. The restaurant kitchen is open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the following items available for purchase to enjoy during the class: loaded tots, duck fat frites, pretzels and cheese, a Brussels sprouts salad, braised pork belly, and beignets. Tickets are $55. opentable.com

December 14, 2021: The Holidays are Brewing

Mile Wide Beer Co. hosts an evening of local holiday shopping booths and other experiences. Attendees can enjoy a cookie decorating station with The Pocket Bakery, photobooth with Tina Takes Photos, giveaways from ModLux Beauty, and more. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and admission includes one brew to sip while you shop. Tickets are $20. eventbrite.com

December 31, 2021: 2022 New Year’s Eve

Bid adieu to 2021 and ring in the new year at Howl at the Moon. Various ticket options include reserved seating, premium bar access, a complimentary premium buffet, and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets start at $50; full table buyouts are also available. Ages 21 and older are welcome. Limited general admission tickets are available at the door, and advance ticket purchases are recommended. howlatthemoon.com

Have a great December, Louisville!

