The SB Hot List: 7 New Things We’ve Recently Discovered

Suero Oral

“The yearly changing of the seasons tends to bring on allergies, colds and the flu. I recently discovered my go-to aid: Suero Oral. I get it at Nashville’s 51st Deli in The Nations neighborhood, and I suspect the word is getting out about how effective it is because I saw at least five people buying it when I was there getting my favorite breakfast burrito the other day! Chock-full of electrolytes, it’s perfect for combatting nausea, dehydration, or overindulgence. In other words, next time you have one too many glasses of wine, hit up 51st Deli! They have every flavor from watermelon to cherry to my favorite, tropical coconut.” — Jenna Bratcher, Lead Nashville Writer & Associate Editor

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer

“The Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer is AMAZING! This product is pretty popular in the beauty world, but it’s well worth the hype. It’s not necessarily innovative in that it’s not the first of its kind, but it is a fraction of the price of similar higher-end products. It’s essentially a roller brush that dries your hair as you use it. I’ll split my hair into a few sections, brush through smaller pieces until they’re dry and end up with an at-home blowout — so soft, volumized and lasts forever!” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

BuffRX Liquid Envy

“I love BuffRX’s Liquid Envy. It goes on like butter and helps your skin feel smooth and look vibrant!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

The Devil in the White City

“I was a bit skeptical of this book at first because I’m not a big history or architecture buff. After hearing so many good things about it, I decided to give it a chance, and now I’m obsessed! The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson is almost like reading two books at once as he tells the story of the 1893 World’s Fair and how it relates to the famous serial killer H.H. Holmes. It’s a must-read for all true crime lovers.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Toning Pads II

“I have recently gotten into skincare, and I now worship this woman: Jordan Harper of Barefaced. Her toning pads have literally TRANSFORMED my skin. They provide mild exfoliation, unclog pores, and rid the skin of impurities. My face is currently flawless and radiant, which is a miracle in itself. EVERYONE needs to purchase these and the rest of her recommended skincare regimen. She is a wizard.” — Anne Henley Walker, SEO Analyst

Kate Naturals Organic Lavender Flowers

“After recently falling in love with the Cold Shoulder cocktail at L27 in Nashville, I was inspired to add a lavender syrup to my pantry. Kate Naturals organic lavender flowers conveniently provided a recipe, and I have been adding it to everything from cocktails to coffee, tea and lemonade.” — Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

Your Own Backyard

“A friend of mine told me about a podcast called Your Own Backyard. It’s an investigative podcast that digs into the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996. The podcast was actually released in 2019, but since it was released, there has been a newfound interest in the investigation, and the tips and evidence that have emerged as a result of the podcast actually led to the arrest of the alleged killer, Paul Flores, just last month. It’s riveting and sad, but it’s a testament to the power of the internet, social media and a strong and thorough investigative journalist. Definitely recommend!” — Ashley Haugen, Director of Editorial

