Our stomachs are full, our china is put away, and we are likely left with a refrigerator full of leftovers, which leads to the age-old, post-Thanksgiving question: What can I do with all of these leftovers? We dug into the SB recipe archives to round up four recipes that make the most of your leftover turkey — each of them putting a unique twist on the holiday staple. Enjoy!

Our Favorite Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Turkey Hash

This turkey hash can be enjoyed as a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. With Yukon Gold potatoes, turnips, and shredded turkey as the stars of this recipe, you’re guaranteed a meal that is filling and rich in flavor. We recommend serving the dish with corn cakes and topping it with hot sauce for an added kick. Find the complete recipe HERE.

Turkey Sandwich + White Sauce

We’d be remiss not to include a turkey sandwich recipe, and this one comes from Pitmaster Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Hugh-Baby’s. The key to this recipe is to reheat your turkey in the oven for two hours at 250 degrees Fahrenheit and then top it with Pat’s famous white sauce. Plus, feel free to mix and match your sandwich toppings, from lettuce and cheese to horseradish and mayo. The options are endless! To see the full recipe, click HERE.

Turkey & Dumplings with Fresh Herbs

While chicken and dumplings are a well-known and delicious combination, this turkey and dumplings recipe is just as satisfying. Plus, since you already have cooked turkey on hand, it takes almost no time to prepare! Simply bring the turkey to a boil with broth, celery, onions, and a herb bouquet for a cozy and flavorful meal. Find the full recipe HERE.

Original “Hot Brown” Sandwich

This Hot Brown sandwich recipe comes from The Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. Described as “the quintessential sandwich for Southern cooks when it comes to entertaining,” this is the perfect dish to whip up if you still have family and friends in town. The dish can be served as an appetizer or a full meal, and if you add an egg, you can even transform this sandwich into a delicious and savory breakfast. Click HERE to view the entire recipe.

Here’s to making the most of Thanksgiving leftovers!

