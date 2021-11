Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

While Halloween may be in the rearview, there are still plenty of opportunities ahead to indulge in some seasonal sweets. As daylight savings settles in, temperatures drop, and we begin to spend more time at home, there’s no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than baking delicious goodies. We’ve rounded up a few recipes for brownies, bars, and blondies that are perfect for the cool weather — and they’re great for the upcoming holiday season, too. Enjoy!

Brownies, Blondies & Bars to Bake This Season

Cinnamon Roll Blondies

Nicole Beaulieu of Mess in the Kitchen combines two popular desserts with these cinnamon roll-inspired blondies. While there’s nothing better than biting into a fresh cinnamon roll first thing in the morning, the process of making these treats can be somewhat arduous. Luckily, these blondies don’t require as much time or effort. And, if you’re feeling a little adventurous, Nicole suggests adding raisins, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, toffee bits, walnuts, pecans, or macadamia nuts to the recipe.

Cinnamon Roll Blondies Nicole Beaulieu These cinnamon roll blondies are rich, buttery, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 16 bars Calories 325 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Blondies 1¾ cups brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup butter unsalted and melted

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt Cinnamon Swirl 2 tbsp butter unsalted and melted

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing 2 oz. cream cheese softened

1 tbsp butter unsalted and softened

½ cup icing sugar also known as confectioner's sugar or powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp milk

⅛ tsp salt or to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 cake pan with parchment paper, with enough to hang over the edges. Add the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla to the bowl of your stand mixer equipped with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high for 5-7 minutes, or until a thick, pale mixture has formed.

Reduce the speed to medium-low and slowly pour the butter into the mixer. Continue to mix until everything is well combined.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on medium speed until just combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula and fold until you see no more flour.

Spread the blondie batter into your prepared cake pan. Add the cinnamon swirl ingredients to a bowl and whisk until the sugar has mostly dissolved. You can warm it in the microwave to help the sugar dissolve. Spoon the mixture over the blondie batter and swirl with a skewer or knife.

Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the surface looks set and the edges are golden brown. Let the blondies cool completely in the pan.

While the blondies cool, add all the cream cheese icing ingredients to a bowl and beat with a hand mixer until completely smooth.

Remove the cooled blondies from the pan, lifting them by the overhanging ends of the parchment paper. Slice to your desired sized squares and drizzle generously with the cream cheese icing. Nutrition Calories: 325 kcal Carbohydrates: 45 g Protein: 3 g Fat: 16 g Saturated Fat: 10 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 61 mg Sodium: 266 mg Potassium: 76 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 32 g Vitamin A: 500 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 58 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Fall dessert, Blondies, Cinnamon roll blondies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Dutch Apple Pie Bars

These Dutch apple pie bars are the epitome of fall and come from June Albertson-Dick of Practically Homemade. Reminiscent of fresh apple pie, these bars combine three layers of ooey-gooey goodness — pie crust, apple filling, and crumble topping. While June opts for a more tart option using Granny Smith apples, she says you can make the bars sweeter by using Honeycrisp, JAZZ, or Gala apples instead. And, don’t forget to add a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to top off this dessert!

Dutch Apple Pie Bars June Albertson-Dick These Dutch apple pie bars are the ultimate fall dessert. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 50 mins Course Dessert Cuisine Dutch Servings 12 servings Calories 309 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Crumble ½ cup brown sugar packed

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp salt

6 tbsp butter melted

1 tsp vanilla extract Bars 2 refrigerated pie crusts at room temperature

4 Granny Smith apples peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar packed

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a 9x9 pan with parchment paper. Crumble Combine brown sugar, flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt in bowl and whisk.

Add vanilla extract to melted butter.

Add and toss with dry ingredients until moist. You want to have crumbles that are both large and small.

Refrigerate until ready to use. Crust Once the refrigerated pie crust is at room temperature, unroll and place on top of one another to create a thick crust.

Use the bottom of your 9x9 pan as a template to cut a square and place it into the bottom of the parchment-lined 9x9 baking pan.

Bake in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Apple Filling While the crust is baking, combine the apple slices, flour, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Assembly & Baking Add apple mixture to the top of the partially baked crust and spread out into an even layer. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Remove crumble mixture from refrigerator and spread out over the top of the apple mixture.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the apples are tender and the crumble starts to turn golden brown.

Remove from the pan using the parchment paper, cut and serve.

Store leftovers in an air-tight container at room temperature or in refrigerator for up to 4 days. Warm in microwave if desired. Freeze for up to 3 months. Nutrition Calories: 309 kcal Carbohydrates: 45 g Protein: 3 g Fat: 13 g Saturated Fat: 6 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 15 mg Sodium: 194 mg Potassium: 122 mg Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 21 g Vitamin A: 209 IU Vitamin C: 3 mg Calcium: 24 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Fall dessert, Apple dessert, Apple pie bars, Dutch apple pie bars Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Salted Brown Butter Pecan Blondies

These salted brown butter pecan blondies come from Bree Hester of Baked Bree. The first step to whipping up a batch of these decadent blondies is making homemade brown butter, which offers a delicious caramelized flavor. According to Bree, the best part of this recipe is its ability to be customized to almost anyone’s palate. She recommends switching up the type of chocolate you use or adding dried fruit, shredded coconut, or even bourbon. The possibilities are practically endless!

Salted Brown Butter Pecan Blondies Bree Hester This recipe puts a crunchy twist on traditional blondies. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 23 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 20 bars Calories 296 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ¾ cup butter

1¾ cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup pecans chopped and toasted

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup milk chocolate chopped

Flaked sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper, spray with cooking spray, and set aside.

Add the butter to a saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter, while stirring. Once melted, it will foam, pop, and sizzle, this is normal. Keep stirring and do not step away from the stove, it can burn very quickly and then you will need to start over.

The milk solids will separate and be on the bottom of the pan and will get brown. The butter should smell toasted and nutty. It takes about 5-8 minutes for this to happen.

Remove from the pan and pour the brown butter into a bowl to cool. If you do not remove it from the pan, it will continue to cook and can burn.

Add brown sugar to a medium mixing bowl. Pour in browned butter and whisk until combined and the sugar begins to dissolve and is smooth.

Whisk in eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla.

Mix together flour, salt, and baking powder in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture and mix until just combined and you cannot see streaks of flour.

Add toasted pecans and chocolate chips and fold through. Bree reserves some for the top of the blondies. Pour batter into prepared pan. Add reserved pecans and chocolate chips and arrange on the top of the blondies. Sprinkle with sea salt.

Bake for 23-25 minutes, being careful to not overbake. The center should be set and the edges golden brown. Cool in the pan, then remove from the pan and cut into squares. Nutrition Calories: 296 kcal Carbohydrates: 37 g Protein: 3 g Fat: 16 g Saturated Fat: 8 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 35 mg Sodium: 212 mg Potassium: 132 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 25 g Vitamin A: 244 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 44 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Fall dessert, Blondies, Salted brown butter pecan blondies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Nutty Homemade Brownies

Keeping with the nut theme, this brownie recipe from Erren Hart of Erren’s Kitchen calls for both toasted walnuts and pecans. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and salty, as the fudge gives the brownies a rich chocolate flavor, while the toasted nuts give it that earthy, savory contrast. When it comes time to toast your walnuts and pecans, Erren emphasizes the importance of watching them closely. You’ll notice the nuts are done as they begin to turn golden and the nutty smell becomes more apparent.

Nutty Homemade Brownies Erren Hart These decadent brownies offer a satisfying crunch with every bite. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 24 brownies Calories 393 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Toasted Nuts ½ cup walnut halves

½ cup pecan halves

1 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp sea salt Brownies 2 cups butter cut into pieces

8 oz. dark chocolate chopped (Erren uses 54% cocoa solids)

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups light brown sugar packed

6 large eggs room temperature

2 large egg yolks room temperature

1 tbsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

2 cups all-purpose flour sifted

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder sifted Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease 13×9 baking pan. Toasted Nuts Melt the butter in a sauté pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until the pecans have a nutty aroma (the salt will not dissolve, but adds a nice crunch).

Remove the pan from the heat and cool while you prepare the brownies. Brownies Melt the butter and chocolate in a large saucepan over low heat, stirring until melted. Remove from heat.

Whisk in the sugar and brown sugar right into the pot and mix well until there is no sign of melted butter left. The mixture should be completely combined.

Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks one at a time, then the vanilla and salt. Mix well until completely incorporated.

With a wooden spoon, stir in the sifted flour and cocoa powder just until it is incorporated. It's important not to over mix the batter at this point. Fold in the toasted nut mixture.

Spread into the pan. Place the pan in the oven and set your timer for 25 minutes.

When the timer goes off, open the oven, pull the shelf out, and gently shake the pan. If the brownie wobbles in the middle, it’s not quite done, so slide it back in and bake for another 5 minutes until the top has a shiny, papery crust and the sides are just beginning to come away from the pan.

Remove from the oven and cool the brownies for at least an hour before removing from the pan and slicing. Nutrition Calories: 393 kcal Carbohydrates: 40 g Protein: 5 g Fat: 25 g Saturated Fat: 13 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 99 mg Sodium: 256 mg Potassium: 172 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 29 g Vitamin A: 574 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 43 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Brownies, Dessert, Fall dessert, Nutty brownies, Homemade brownies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Here’s to prime baking season and a satisfied sweet tooth!

