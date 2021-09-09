Welcome to September, friends. It’s hard to believe we’re already embarking on a change of seasons, but the impending arrival of fall brings with it a bevy of new FINDS. Take a look at these items that caught our eye from some of our favorite Southern brands and boutiques.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Earrings

We can’t get enough of Ash + Clay’s polymer clay earrings right now, and this duo of neutral colors is *chef’s kiss* for that summer-to-fall wardrobe. Lightweight with stainless steel and hypoallergenic posts, these earrings are mixed, designed, cut, baked, sanded, and assembled by hand in Nashville. Find yours for $39 at SB Shop.

Dress

James Ascher is one of our current favorite brands for vibrant, unique styles. This breezy, v-neck tiered tunic with metallic gold threading is perfect for fall’s finicky temperatures. Designed in Houston and made in Italy, this 100% cotton dress is one-size-fits-most! Find it for $198 at James Ascher.

Bag

We’re always on the lookout for the perfect statement bag for fall, and Ceri Hoover’s got it. This everyday satchel tote bag is made from the highest quality animal-cruelty-free Italian faux leather and comes in different colors and patterns like zebra, cheetah, and camel. Get yours for $495 at Ceri Hoover, and instantly and effortlessly make a statement.

Necklace

This trendy, simple herringbone snake chain necklace comes on a 16- to 18-inch adjustable chain that’s perfect for everyday layering. The stainless steel gold does not tarnish and is completely waterproof, so you can live in this piece! Find it for $48 at Golden Thread.

Blouse

Known as the “Closet Hero” by the designer herself, this wardrobe staple features a classic silhouette with single-button cuffs and a front button closure. The relaxed, breezy, and slightly oversized fit makes this the perfect layering piece to carry us throughout the seasons. Ethically made in Tennessee from 100% cotton, find your new favorite shirt for $198 at Natalie Busby.

FOR THE HOME

Candle

We love a good dough bowl … but a dough bowl that’s also a hand-crafted candle? A double whammy! Available in dark, natural, or cream, this 60-ounce candle comes in a 21-inch-long dough bowl container and can be filled with any of Alabama’s Crave Co.’s incredible scents. There is also a mini version for $40 that would make a fabulous gift. Find yours for $70 at Crave Co.

Print

Lauren Michelle Reese is a watercolor flora and fauna artist with seemingly limitless talents. These giclee prints on archival fine art paper are available in so many sizes and designs, it was tough to choose just one! Lauren also paints stunning animal originals for new moms’ nurseries. Get yours directly from Lauren Reese. The 8-by-10-inch print is $25, the 11-by-14-inch is $40, the 16-by-20-inch is $60, and the 18-by-24-inch is $80.

Stool

Stools are fabulous to tuck away into hard-to-fill corners or to offer your guests and game watchers a little extra surface area for snacks and drinks. This Moroccan-inspired Aunt Susan Stool for $395 provides extra seating and a handy surface for “both your beer and your rear!” the site says. Shop an amazing selection of stools in various patterns and colors at Stray Dog Designs.

Charcuterie board

Home games are our favorite, but for those away games, we love to host! Serve your guests on this Provence wooden platter with metal handles that is perfect for a cheese and charcuterie board, sandwiches and sliders, or a selection of desserts. Find it at Table Matters for $450.

Vase

Gift the sophisticated and playful Svulme Vase along with a fresh fall flower arrangement from your favorite local florist. At approximately seven inches tall, it can hold about a dozen stems, a bunch of fresh-cut herbs, or all those loose writing utensils scattered about your home. Find yours for $51.20 at Paper and Clay Studio.

FOR COZY “ME” TIME

NEWLY blanket

No living room (or tailgate setup) is complete without a cozy blanket. Made of 100% recycled thread from Spain, NEWLY blankets blend style and sustainability. Plus, they’re perfect for keeping you warm during football games, outdoor festivals, and backyard hangs. Find the blanket in seven designs at SB Shop, starting at $98.

Potpourri

This Victorian rose autumn potpourri is perfect for the welcome transition into fall and Halloween decor. Although the blend (a variety of rose petals, flower heads/buds, mini pinecones, mini acorns, and putka pods) is unscented, the autumn herbs provide a light fragrance. Separately packaged as a DIY kit, fill your favorite tabletop piece with this blend and stick it anywhere in your house that’s missing a pop of seasonal color. Find yours for $14.40 at Of Moth And Moon.

Buffer

This is one of those “Why didn’t I think of that?!” products we love to see. These Spongellé buffers are infused with exotic extracts, rich moisturizers, and gentle cleansers that will leave your skin youthful and glowing after just one bath. Pick out your favorite unique fragrance blend, lather up, and indulge your body and mind. Find yours for $14 at Cradle & Bee.

Hand cream

There are many reasons this hand cream has more than 2,500 five-star reviews! We’re hand-washing so much these days that it’s important to stay moisturized, keeping our hands soft and smooth. Always free from icky ingredients, see what all the fuss is about. Find yours for $26 at True Blue Salon.

FOR THE GUYS

Socks

When Kevin Wohlman founded Southern Scholar in 2014, he finally created great-lookin’ men’s dress socks that actually stay up on their legs. We love the classic look of these heather blue micro-chevron socks. Shop individual pairs or give a sock subscription as a fun gift that shows up throughout the year. Every guy needs quality socks … and he probably needs to retire a few pairs, too. Find yours for $22 at Southern Scholar.

Slippers

You likely know Stubbs & Wootton’s fabulous motif and monogram slippers and loafers for men (and women!). They have a new selection of sans-embellishments shoes that go with everything. The football slippers are hand-crafted in Spain and a great way to kick off a new season. Find yours for $600 at Stubbs & Wootton.

FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Monogrammed PJs

We love the light blue gingham pattern of this classic pajama short set for little ones. Petite Plume sleepwear is made from high-quality yarn-dyed cotton and blended with inherently flame retardant fiber. The fabric just gets cozier after each wash. Send your little one to bed in comfort and style. Personalize yours from Biscuit Home for $48.

Puzzle

This is a jigsaw puzzle with a twist: No two shapes are the same, and every piece in the puzzle is shaped like a cat — except for one that’s a dog! Complete with charming illustrations and a sturdy box, 299 Cats (and a dog) will provide hours of fun for avid puzzlers, families, kids, and pet lovers. Find yours for $19.99 at Carmichael’s Bookstore.

Happy shopping, and happy September!

