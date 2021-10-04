Crisp, cozy, spooky October is upon us. We’ve rounded up some of our current favorite things — for your home, wardrobe, and fall fêtes — to help you usher in a new season. Check out these 15 fresh FINDS for fall – each item is found at a small, locally owned Southern store!

FOR A FALL-FRESH HOME

Wood serving boards

These rustic wooden serving boards are undoubtedly perfect for cheese and charcuterie boards, but we love that you can hang them up when they’re not in use! These would also make a lovely base for a centerpiece of florals and a scattering of miniature pumpkins. They’re available in three sizes at RSVP Stationers: small for $56, medium for $84, and large for $110.

Bowl

A sturdy, sumptuous, and big-enough wooden bowl is an absolute must in any kitchen and finding one that checks every box is tough to come by. This acacia wood Esperanto bowl is hand-made in India and pretty enough to be a centerpiece filled with anything from fruit to ornaments to flowers. Find yours for $340 at Happily Grey.

Colored glassware

We have a serious barware crush on Estelle Colored Glass for all seasons, but something about autumn begs for homemade espresso martinis in proper champagne coupes. This smoky blush finish is just so perfect for fall. Find yours for $40 each at Southern Avenue Company.

Pumpkins

Handmade velvet pumpkins add some fun and sophistication to any fall tablescape. The small size is perfect for mixing with other sized pumpkins and seasonal decor. Find your handmade pumpkin in four stunning autumnal colors of soft velvet for $18 at Pink Julep.

Vintage trunk

Who said your coffee table setup has to be one level? Add some creativity and intrigue to the center of your room by grouping Merridian’s antique trunks. Differing heights provide opportunities to showcase your favorite books and accessories. These one-of-a-kind treasure chests range from $180 to $1,395 at Merridian in Louisville and Nashville.

Blanket

NEWLY was started by five friends who were tired of having to choose between style and sustainability. Made in Spain from 100% recycled thread, you will want one of these blankets for every room! Find yours in a few different chic designs for $98 at SB Shop.

Mirror

Abstract shapes are a great way to bring some intrigue into your home whether you love modern or traditional aesthetics. Composed of nine pieces of tinted mirror, this piece adds an architectural element to any wall. Imagine two of these framing a doorway, bed frame, or vanity. If the budget allows, find it for $1,650 at WILDER.

Halloween plates

This set of side plates is perfect for piling up your kids’ trick-or-treating haul. The smiling skeletons, cheeky witches, black cats, and pumpkin heads, are just friendly-looking enough to look adorable on a party table for kids or adults. Find your set of eight for $8 at Pickering Boxwood.

Pompom chandelier

Who said chandeliers are just for grown-up rooms?! This wool and felt pompom chandelier-shaped mobile adds some color and whimsy to a nursery, kid’s room, or playroom. Find yours for $99 at Urban Cottage.

ACCESSORIES

Party bag

Bucket bags are having a moment, but we are blown away at the uniqueness of this one. This chic mini bag of woven raffia features rich hues, fall-colored leather tassels, and a knotted closure to keep your essentials in place. Find this for $178 at the ESSE Purse Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Socks

Comfy, soft, and durable socks are an absolute must in cooler months. These funky socks are perfectly paired so that if you lose one, you won’t have to toss another in the trash. And the neutral top band is perfect for layering with high-top sneakers. They’re made with reinforced toe and heel pockets and yarns that are recycled, durable, and cashmere-soft. Find your pack of two mixable pairs for $30 at NC-based Teddy Locks.

Cuff bracelet

Iconic and powerful women throughout history have championed the cuff bracelet. Made by hand out of malleable foraged bronze, this cuff might just become your new everyday favorite. Find it for $62 at Billie Hilliard.

Earrings

Meesha Farzaneh sculpts, details, assembles, and packages her unique jewelry line in Austin, TX, without using any molds or cutters! These earrings also come with a pull-drawer jewelry box and a protective velvet pouch, making them the perfect gift to give or keep. Pick from three colors and silver or gold accents. Find yours for $104 at Meesha Farzaneh.

Gold necklace

Looking for something that goes with everything? Try the Melissa necklace from ExVoto Vintage in Mountain Brook, AL, which makes a statement and retails for $159. This 18K gold-plated necklace features a vintage chain and goes with any fall hue. Plus, a portion of all ExVoto Vintage sales goes to The Cure Starts Now Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research.

Autumn-hued statement earrings

These ochre and burnt orange polymer clay statement earrings are perfect for October. Find yours at Mucho, based in Memphis, TN, for $22 a pair.

Happy October, y’all!

