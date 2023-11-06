Share with your friends! 170 SHARES 92 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

November is upon us, and we are quickly heading into the most festive time of year. To help you prepare for the holidays, check out these 14 FINDS for your cold-weather wardrobe, gift ideas, and holiday get-togethers. The best part? Each item can be purchased online from a small, locally owned Southern retailer!

FASHION

Earrings

Flaunt a unique pair of earrings from Charleston-based sisters Mini Hay Avant and Kathleen Hay Hagood. Inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story titled “The Gold Bug,” any jewelry from this collection is the perfect addition to your holiday get-up. Find these earrings for $115.

Kaftan

Dress to impress with a flattering and fringed kaftan from Tela Luxury Mercantile, which is known for its one-size-fits-all garments that combine funky colors and textiles with a simple silhouette. We particularly love this seasonally appropriate version with brocade fabric and feathers. Find it for $235 at Tela Luxury Mercantile.

Scarf

Accessorize in style! This limited-edition scarf from Swells captures the hustle and bustle that makes New York City so magical during the holidays. Plus, it also makes a great gift! Shop the 100% silk scarf for $150 at Swells.

Socks

Get the man in your life a snazzy pair of socks! From the specific fibers utilized in the design process to the intricate knitting technique, Southern Scholar’s socks are re-engineered to prioritize quality, fit, and comfort. Find their best-selling blue dress sock for $25.

Sweater

Who doesn’t love a cozy sweater for the fall season? Take your sweater game up a notch with this meaningful piece from Alivia that features artwork created by an individual with a developmental disability while in art therapy. Shop the statement-sleeve sweater for $198 at Birdies of St. Simons.

GIFTS

Book

We have a weakness for gorgeous coffee table books, and this is definitely one we would love to add to our collection. Southern Women is a compilation of 100 stories of trailblazers, visionaries, and icons. It’s inspiring to thumb through, but it’s just as pretty when used as decor. Pick up a copy for $32.50 at White’s Mercantile.

Stationary

Choose from an array of gorgeous stationery designed by award-winning illustrators and designers at Scriptura. We are big fans of these correspondence cards that feature two clinking whiskey glasses and a liner with instructions for crafting the perfect old fashioned. Find the set of eight for $28.

Candle

Gift a candle handcrafted in the heart of Atlanta. This Cola Candle is a tribute to Atlanta’s famous refreshment. Infused with the essence of cola spice and creamy vanilla bean, it will ignite nostalgia and leave your home smelling heavenly. Find this delicious scent and more for $49 at Match South.

Tea towels

Printed on linen cotton canvas, these lovely tea towels feature patterns from Georgia artist Lulie Wallace’s textile collection. The towels come in a pack of two with a folded hem and white hang tab on the back. Find the set for $52.

Gift tags

These semi-custom gift tags from Paper Eliza feature an assortment of flowers and are offered in six different colors. Input your initial of choice and your name — and voilà! Sets begin at $40.

TABLETOP ACCESSORIES

Carafe

Hand-blown in Fort Payne, AL, this stylish carafe bears the signature domed bottom that marks many of the designs from the Orbix Hot Glass brand. Grab yours for $253 at a’mano in Birmingham — and then add it to your Thanksgiving table this year!

Linen napkins

We love these olive green linen napkins for fall tablescapes. Use them as a simple layering option or to bring a little extra texture and color to your holiday meals. The set of four is available from Heirloomed for $55.

Bowl

This extra-cool swirled resin bowl is made for chips and dip, but it can also be used to display fresh fruit, centerpiece arrangements, and more. Find it in six different colors at Odd Mclean for $184.

Napkin rings

Goodbye, boring napkin rings! Replace your standard napkin rings with these playful, colorful ones from Lucy’s Market. With nine color options, it is hard to pick a favorite. Snag yours for $18.50 each.

Cheers to the start of the most joyful holiday season yet.

