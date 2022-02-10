Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Ring in February with some fabulous new Southern-made items to gift your loved ones or yourself. From season-bridging accessories for the wardrobe and home to some delicious ways to say “I love you,” we’re falling hard for these 18 February FINDS.

DELICIOUS WAYS TO SAY “I LOVE YOU”

Spicy peanuts

Ditch chocolates and flowers for some delicious Hubbard Peanut Company concoctions! Hubs’ eccentric Sweet Heat flavor features maple syrup and molasses with notes of habañero. Find out why this family-run Virginia peanut company has such a loyal following! Snag yours for $24.75 at Hubs.

Letterpress envelope with chocolate

This Atlanta chocolatier has created a collection of six beautiful and creative letterpress envelopes that you can fill with their Valentine’s dark chocolate bar. It’s like a card and chocolate in one! Pick the perfect message and order yours for $12 at CACAO.

Springbok Coffee

Fuel your Valentine’s Day with some single-origin Springbok Coffee hand-roasted in Charleston. Brothers Jason and Josh Bell source their beans from sustainable farmers across the globe, like Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in Ethiopia. They sell beans or ground coffee in many sizes, and also offer coffee subscriptions that arrive weekly, every other week, or monthly! Shop this blend for $19 at Springbok Coffee.

Box of bonbons

East Nashville father-daughter chocolatiers, Poppy & Peep have created some delicious confections for your February 14th celebrations. Flavors in this selection include Chocolate Fudge, Honey Almond Butter, Pine Nut Caramel, 24 Karat Caramel, Red Velvet, and Vanilla Champagne. This 24-piece Valentine’s Day Bonbon Box is $78, but there are smaller sizes to shop, too!

FASHION

Blouse

Kentucky boutique Mabel & Moss is known for handpicking ethically made and oh-so-luxurious designs that are ready to become your wardrobe staples. This top has a Mandarin collar, funky sleeves, and a relaxed fit that can be worn loose or tucked in. Handmade from organic cotton in India, you can find this pretty piece for $118 at Mabel & Moss.

Headband

A headband is a chic topper that can really pull an outfit together. Larkin Lane specializes in putting globally designed silk ikat patterns into handbags, cummerbunds, headbands, and more. This one is the prettiest combination of pinks and reds in a fresh and fun stripe-like pattern. Shop the Darien silky knotted headband for $58 at Larkin Lane.

LOVE boots

We just cannot get enough of these vibrant boots that exude LOVE! These rosebud boots are inlaid with handwritten cursive “love” over and over again in clementine orange. They’re completed by a pointed toe, a 2.5-inch stacked leather heel, and are handmade in Texas by a master artisan. They’re a hefty splurge, but their quality and character are unmatched. Find yours for $1,925 at Miron Crosby.

Tote bag

This large St. Barths tote is big enough for all our beach reads, sunscreen, and Spring Break dreams. Lightweight, spacious, and handwoven, it’s the perfect carryall beach bag for any upcoming warm-weather trip. Find it for $275 at Monkee’s of Mountain Brook.

Dress

SVM Boutique has unveiled its new Blush collection (just in time for Cupid’s arrival), and there are so many pieces like this Peach Bellini Maxi Dress that are truly seasonless! This figure-flattering dress is vibrantly colored to make a statement and can be dressed up or down! Get yours for $170 at SVM Boutique.

JEWELRY

Earrings

These 25mm hoops are gold plated over 925 silver for those with sensitive ears, and the flowers are made of lightweight brass. The simple gold hoops can also be worn solo (which is very on-trend!), so you are getting two chic looks in one. Find these pretty earrings for $65 at Emblazoned.

Diamond heart necklace

Valentine’s Day jewelry can be a little cringe-inducing, but Carden Avenue’s heart necklace is anything but. The pretty pave diamond heart is suspended between a 14kt gold-filled chain, ready for fun layering. Shop the necklace below (pictured on two different chains) for $425 at Carden Avenue, or opt for the petite pave diamond version for $188.

Stackable rings

Based in Apalachicola, FL, Marilyn Brogan has built a luxury jewelry line based on sustainability. Designed to float through seasons, each piece is heirloom-quality and made with social and environmental consciousness, all while honoring the designer’s coastal locale! These stackable rings are a splurge-worthy jewelry box staple. Find yours starting at $220 each at Marilyn Brogan Jewelry.

Earrings

Blush is oh-so in! These peachy coral polymer clay earrings have been designed, hand-mixed, cut, baked, sanded, and assembled in Nashville by local maker Ashley Moore. The color and style are so versatile — you’ll love this find all year round. Grab this pair — The Amanda — for $39 at SB Shop.

HOME

Picture frame

Fill this exquisite picture frame with a printed photo of a shared memory for the perfect thoughtful gift. We love the white marble with decorative striped brass inlay! Shop this 4-by-6-inch frame for $39.95 at Barefoot Cottage.

Acrylic tray and napkins

Bring some warmth and beauty to your home with Anne Neilson’s ethereal angel depicted on an acrylic tray. Use it as a catch-all for keys, mail, and trinkets, or pair it with the matching paper guest towels to impress your next round of dinner guests. The Grace tray is $44 and a set of 15 guest napkins is $11 at Anne Neilson Home.

Playing cards

We love a cold-weather game night by the fire. Outfit your Bridge-, Spades-, or Go Fish-lovin’ honey this month with this beautiful deck featuring 16 hand-painted butterfly designs! Find these from the Texan mother-daughter-run brand, Foster, for $30, and peruse their whole selection of hand-painted napkins, cups, and more.

Sweetheart bouquet

A “happy” for any day of the year, this Sweetheart Bouquet is made of soft pink, blush, and white dried flowers and foliage hand-arranged by Idlewild’s team of designers in Charlotte. Once the blossoms are harvested at peak bloom, they go through a natural preservation process that keeps their natural beauty for a year or longer! Find yours from $55 to $155, depending on size, at Idlewild Floral.

Whimsical winter print

Gray Malin’s prints always fill our souls with childlike wonderment and whimsy. His Aspen series evokes a vintage, dreamy 1950s to 1980s winter wonderland of adventures and après ski festivities. His pieces are quite the conversation starters, too! Buckhorn Cabin Picnic on Aspen Mountain is signed by Gray Malin and is available unframed or framed in many sizes, starting at $329, at Furbish.

Wishing you a love-ly February!

